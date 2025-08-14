Lions may have dodged a bullet letting veteran defender go during offseason

The Detroit Lions made several important decisions this offseason, including moving on from cornerback Carlton Davis. Detroit’s front office went into the spring with a clear vision. To build a durable defense that stays healthy and consistent, without overinvesting in players who can’t stay on the field. Early signs show that the Lions were right to step away from Davis, especially as injuries have slowed his start in New England.

“I’m dealing with something, for sure, but I’m still ready to play right now,” Davis said. “Like, I don’t care what’s going on — if it was Week 1, I’d be playing. So, we’re just being smart about it, and we are just going through the process and going through the progress.

“I will continue to ramp it up more, get more reps. Because you can’t go out Week 1 and not have taken any reps to be in shape and just be in that football shape, for sure.”

Revamping the cornerback position

After cycling through multiple CBs last season due to the injury bug, the Lions wanted more dependability at the position. They weren’t necessarily seeking big names; they needed players who could be counted on every week. That meant finding corners who had a track record for staying healthy, while also bringing steady coverage and energy to a growing secondary.

Letting Davis explore the market opened the door for the Lions to focus on homegrown talent and affordable veterans like D.J. Reed, who fits Detroit’s priorities. Depth and flexibility became the hallmarks of a new-look secondary.

Carlton Davis moves on

Carlton Davis landed a three-year, $54 million deal with the Patriots, which speaks to his reputation as a tough, physical defender. As we get deeper into the preseason, Davis has barely been seen. Nagging injuries have limited his activity throughout training camp. He’s spent long stretches sidelined and still refuses to discuss the details, which is not a good sign. While Davis insists he’d be ready for Week 1, the Patriots have remained cautious, holding him back from full contact. In short, the injury ghosts that plagued Davis in the past, have followed him to Foxborough.

Let’s just keep it buck here; the Lions dodged a bullet by letting Davis seek employment elsewhere. If this Lions secondary can stay healthy this season, they could cause opposing offenses some headaches. Young defensive backs like Terrion Arnold will have the chance to step up and make plays. The coaching staff suddenly has more options for rotations should injury strike.