Lions’ Dan Campbell is officially losing patience with Hendon Hooker

After two preseason games, Kyle Allen seems to be the clear frontrunner for the Detroit Lions' second-string quarterback job. Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised Allen's performance after Detroit's 17-10 preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons.

"I thought Kyle played really well. I was fired up."



Dan Campbell when asked about the quarterback play Friday. Campbell said they went to Allen before halftime because of the turnovers by Hendon Hooker. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) August 11, 2025

Allen threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Conversely, Hendon Hooker, who entered preseason as the Lions' QB2, has underperformed. Against the Falcons, Hooker threw for just 38 yards and was benched after two fumbles. In their first game against, Hooker threw for 18 yards and an interception. Campbell even bluntly criticized Hooker's decision-making that led to these fumbles.

Dan Campbells said Hendon Hooker was pulled before the first half was over because of his two fumbles.



Campbell: "You decide you're gonna be a runner, you gotta tuck it away, man." — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) August 11, 2025

It's rare for a coach to be so open about a player, but that's always been Campbell's style. Regardless, these comments and Hooker's play don't bode well for his QB2 chances.

Hendon Hooker has an uphill battle to win the Lions' QB2 job

Given his poor play in preseason so far and Campbell's comments, Hooker seems likely to be the Lions' third-string QB. Being cut entirely might not be off the table if his poor play continues. The Lions drafted Hooker in 2023 in the third round, and he served as Detroit's QB2 last season.

While some people may argue that Hooker needs more time and should be given another opportunity as a QB2, it's worth noting he's 27 despite this being just his third season. Frankly, regardless of age and experience, Hooker's play has been unacceptable. Unless Hooker turns it around quickly, he won't earn the QB2 job.

Hooker had an illustrious five-year college career at Tennessee and Virginia Tech, racking up 8,974 yards and 80 touchdowns. He was known for his elite accuracy, leading the SEC in completion rate during his final college season. Unfortunately, there hasn't been much evidence that Hooker can be a quality backup QB, especially after a devastating ACL injury.

Kyle Allen is the clear favorite for the Lions' QB2 job

Allen is a far safer option for the Lions QB2 gig, and it goes beyond his solid preseason play. Throughout his seven-year NFL career, Allen started in 19 games, most notably, he recorded 12 starts with the Carolina Panthers back in 2019. Allen has thrown for 4,753 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The 29-year-old has been a trusted backup QB throughout his career. For Detroit, Allen is a much safer option behind Jared Goff. Allen would give the Lions some desired stability behind Goff, and he is capable of playing some snaps if need be. Ultimately, all signs point to Allen being the Lions' QB2.