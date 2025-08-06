Lions GM reignites hopes of reunion with clear free agency hint

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has made it clear that the team is leaving the door open for veteran edge rusher Za'Darius Smith to return to the Motor City. After an impactful eight game run with the team last season after being shipped over from Cleveland, Smith remains a free agent. The interest is there, which of course, fuels the fans who are eager for another deep playoff run. As the Lions look to sharpen their defensive front, bringing Smith back into the fold could prove to be a crucial move.

“Za’Darius did a lot of good things last year for us, and we said we’re going to keep in contact with his agent. But, you know, everything’s not just one-sided,” Holmes explained. “Za’Darius has expectations, the team has expectations, so sometimes it takes a while for those things to get on the same page, especially a guy that’s been in the league as long as he has.

“I’m not saying that he doesn’t want to be in training camp, but if he misses some time… there’s obviously still interest there, and we’ve been keeping in touch.”

Za'Darius Smith’s brief but effective impact

Smith played just eight games for Detroit last year but left a mark. He produced four sacks in that time with 12 tackles and 10 QB hits, often against tough matchups and double teams. Despite joining midseason, Smith quickly became a disruptive force.

His leadership stood out in a group hit by injuries. Younger looked up to Smith as he helped raise their energy and focus. The stats back it up along with Smith’s knack for clutch plays when the defense needed them most.

Brad Holmes’ roster building approach

Holmes and the Lions are showing patience but still have a strong interest in Smith. The Lions released Smith in March 2025 to create cap space, but Holmes values his leadership and experience. Holmes wants that steady veteran presence in the locker room, especially when developing young defensive talent. Bringing Smith back would check that box and add proven production to the mix.

Detroit's edge group features star Aidan Hutchinson returning from injury, Marcus Davenport, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Ahmed Hassanein. Josh Paschal’s injury status leaves the Lions thin in the depth department. Detroit needs another reliable pass rusher opposite Hutchinson. Smith knows the system; he fits the culture and would boost a unit that's in search of consistency.

The free agency dynamic

Smith turns 33 on Sept. 8 and his market value sits in the $6-10 million range. However, for the Lions to go ahead and proceed in re-signing Smith, it’s been per year is a more likely range. So, both sides are weighing salary, length of contract and preseason participation. Timing is key, as many late offseason/preseason veteran deals often get done closer to Week 1. Smith wants to play for a contender and it feels like Detroit should be at the top of that list.