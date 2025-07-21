Lions WR Jameson Williams sends bold training camp message at perfect time

Jameson Williams is about to strut into a make-or-break season with the Detroit Lions this season. He's entering the fourth year of his rookie contract with an extension on the horizon. The coaching staff knows it, the front office knows it, the fans know it, and Williams knows it. That's why the 24-year-old's 2025 season is so important.

The team already exercised his $15.5 million fifth-year option, so he’s likely sticking around through 2026. But after posting a career-best season in 2024, no one really knows what his long-term price tag will look like.

The Lions only have so much money to go around. They've already inked Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Kerby Joseph, and Alim McNeill to lucrative contract extensions. They still need to lock up Aidan Hutchinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, and Sam LaPorta. That’s a laundry list of core players who’ll need major contracts — and it’s not guaranteed Williams is on that priority list.

But if his early training camp performance is any indication, he might force their hand sooner rather than later.

Jameson Williams might’ve just changed the extension conversation

Williams is coming off a strong 2024. He caught 58 passes for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns. It's clear he's looking to parlay last year's success with another strong season in the hopes of securing a massive extension.

He's been showing off his new hands and route-running early and often at camp:

Jameson Williams has been showcasing improved hands and route-running at the early start of training camp pic.twitter.com/z4uEWjO8QT — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) July 21, 2025

That looks like a man on a mission if I’ve ever seen one. It’s only training camp, and they haven’t even put on the pads yet, but that route was capital “S” Smooth. And, with Garrett Wilson just putting pen to paper on a four-year, $130 million deal, Jamo has all the motivation he needs to keep running sharp routes and making plays on the ball.

Unfortunately for Lions fans, life without their star receiver is looking more likely by the day. With Williams’ youth, upside, and production, he’s all but guaranteed to price himself out of Detroit. Instead of waiting around to find out, the Motor City could choose to send him via trade... which won’t be to many fans’ liking.

First and foremost, the Lions’ main focus will be winning the Super Bowl. After back-to-back disappointing seasons, time is wearing thin on this core. Williams is part of that core. And right now, he’s doing exactly what the front office hoped — putting pressure on them to pay up by showing he’s too important to let walk. It's only training camp, but the message has been sent.