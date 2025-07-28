Luther Burden III only needed one practice to make injury concern look foolish

Luther Burden III arrived at Chicago Bears training camp with high expectations and a cloud of uncertainty. Drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, he’s been brought in as a potential spark for this Bears offense, coming off a college career at Missouri that featured explosive plays and All-SEC honors.

However, a hamstring injury kept him sidelined for the start of training camp practices, raising questions about his readiness and casting doubt on just how much he could contribute early on. Everyone in Chicago is watching and waiting, knowing what was at stake for both Burden and the Bears’ receiving corps.

“He’s utilizing that time as much as he can,” head coach Ben Johnson explained last week of Burden’s absence. “But there’s really no substitute for full-speed reps. So, the sooner we get him out there, the quicker he can carve a role for himself.”

Luther Burden’s immediate impact at Bears camp

Burden’s first day back in full pads changed the conversation almost instantly. Reporters and coaches noticed that he moved well and wasted no time showing that he belongs on this stage. His routes looked crisp and he flashed the acceleration that made him a draft target. Chicago’s staff, who were cautious after Burden’s injury, limited him to position drills, though it was clear he hadn’t lost a step. Social media is now swarming with clips and updates highlighting his explosiveness and how quickly he seems to be acclimating.

Luther Burden is back and he’s participating in individual drills



(Way back there, we promise) pic.twitter.com/vTWIYgQUeN — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) July 28, 2025

Luther Burden’s injury and doubt creeping in

Burden’s hamstring strain happened in May, forcing him to miss OTAs in June with this soft tissue injury that can linger if not managed correctly. It forced him to miss valuable early reps and slid him down the depth chart as other wide receivers took advantage of extra snaps. With veterans like DJ Moore and 2024 first-round pick Rome Odunze ahead of him, Burden risked falling behind in the competition for playing time. Concerns had grown over the past couple of months about whether Burden’s burst and quickness would return or if the Bears had gambled too much on his upside.

Burden’s first practice made it obvious why the Bears believe in his talent. His explosive first step and ability to separate from defenders stood out, even in limited reps. Coaches see Burden as a player who could contribute immediately to the offense. If Burden can meet expectations, this Bears passing game has the potential to be one of the scariest of the 2025 NFL season. With D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze and Burden, there's no reason Caleb Williams shouldn't take that next step in his development this year.

After just one practice, Luther Burden III has dispelled any concerns the Bears or anyone may have held onto regarding his hamstring injury. His preparation and outstanding athleticism should erase any doubts about his potential role in the Bears’ offense. As he continues to ramp up, expect Burden to push for a key spot in the rotation and help Chicago’s passing game find its rhythm under coach Johnson. Bears fans should be excited as Burden looks ready to make a significant impact.