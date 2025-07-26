Stop freaking out about Caleb Williams and the Bears offense

Like the dogs you might find at a rescue shelter, fans of the Chicago Bears have been through some hardships in their lives, and they have the scars to prove it. They've been beaten and abandoned, and it's not easy for them to love and trust again.

Even when pups like that get welcomed into a loving home, it often takes them time to acclimate, because they don't know what happiness feels like. You go for a hug and they flinch, you try to rub their belly and they hide under the table.

I can't think of a more apt metaphor for Bears fans. I'm one of them, and though I've bled navy and orange my whole life, even I can't deny that it's mostly been a tortured existence. There are many times when we wonder why we do this to ourselves. Last year, for instance, that question was top of mind for about three straight months.

I know that most Bears fans are going to need to see some results before they let those old fears go, even though the franchise is undeniably in a better place than it has been in a long time. The Bears have a real coach and a star quarterback paired together for the first time since ... Mike Ditka and Jim McMahon? Even the punky QB wasn't tasked with slinging it all over the yard though, because he had Walter Payton and a historically good defense to rely on. Obviously the game has changed quite a bit in four decades, but the most passing yards McMahon ever had in a single season was 2,392. Caleb Williams had that beat with six games to go in his rookie year.

By all accounts, the first few practices of training camp have been rough for the offense. Caleb only threw six interceptions last year, but he's made a habit of throwing them through the first three days. People are wondering if he's regressed, but that's absurd. There are many factors that go into why the defense is winning the day so far, and I'm here to tell you that none of them are reason for concern. Bears fans need to R-E-L ... you know what, I'm not going to quote our enemy, even though he's in Pittsburgh now. But calm down, people!

The Bears offense is going to be fine

It's not at all realistic to think that Caleb and the Bears offense were going to set the world on fire in the first week of training camp. From where I'm standing, there are four reasons that patience is a necessity for Bears fans right now.

The defense always has a built-in advantage at the start of camp

Checking in around the NFL, it feels like a lot of fans are unhappy with how their offenses look. That's because running good offense takes repetition and rhythm. Until that happens, they're not going to move the ball and score, even if there are a bunch of tackling dummies on the field. News flash: Montez Sweat and Gervon Dexter aren't tackling dummies. They're going to be pinning their ears back and relying on their athletic gifts, and until the offense is locked in, that'll be enough.

Caleb is learning a completely new system under a new coach

Let's not forget that not only is Caleb entering just his second year in the league, he's learning a new system under a new coach. Considering the coaching upheaval he dealt with throughout last season, he performed pretty admirably, all things considered. Ben Johnson is here for the long haul, so this will be the last time in a long time that Caleb needs to learn a new system. Put it this way — this is the worst Caleb will ever be, and there's nowhere to go but up. His talent and performance last year, combined with Johnson's play-designing and play-calling expertise, are why Bears fans should feel secure.

The offense is integrating many more new pieces than the defense

Imagine being a chef in a world-class restaurant. You have your knife, your ovens, your pans and your fresh ingredients — all the things you're used to having. Now you're thrown into the Chopped kitchen and told to make an incredible dish with a bunch components that have never been cooked together before. Food Network has top-of-the-line equipment, but it's not what you're used to. Not so easy now, is it?

That's where the Bears offense is. The offensive line is objectively much improved, but it has three, possibly four new starters. Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III, Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay are all new and exciting weapons, but they're all getting up to speed too. The defense has a few new pieces like Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo, but there's much more continuity on that side of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is not holding back

There's also the matter of what the offense is up against. Dennis Allen loves being aggressive, so even without the pads on, he's going for the jugular. DJ Moore said today, "Everything looks different every play." That's what Allen does, and it's a great harbinger of things to come for this D. It's also why we shouldn't worry about the offense. If anything, it's great that they're being tested with so many different looks early. This baptism by fire will make them more ready for Brian Flores' exotic looks when they meet the Vikings in Week 1.

Bears fans, I know it's not easy to trust that things will be OK. Everything is scary when you've been hurt so many times. Give this offense time to come together, though, and you'll be glad you did.