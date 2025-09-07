Major NFL inactives for Week 1 fantasy managers should know

We have finally arrived at Opening Day — Sunday, Sept. 7, our first full slate of NFL football for the 2025 campaign. We got a nice taste earlier this week, both on Thursday, when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys, and Friday, when the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Kansas City Chiefs. But now we get the whole meal.

For fantasy football managers, you could argue this is the most important week of the season. It's always best to operate from an advantage in fantasy; you never want to rely on the whims of the football gods to dig yourself out of a hole. 1-0 is better than 0-1. Stay tuned for more groundbreaking analysis.

Week 1 is hardly a barometer for the whole season, but it does give smart fantasy managers a chance to sell high or buy low. It can also provide clarity on challenging roster decisions, like which quarterback to start and whether that flex spot belongs to your third-best running back or your third-best receiver.

That said, even before the season begins, there are several noteworthy inactives that fantasy managers must take into account. Here are some of the bigger names stuck on the pine this Sunday.

WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face a beatable Atlanta Falcons defense in Week 1, but it won't be at full strength. Veteran wideout Chris Godwin, fresh off signing a new extension, is not expected back until Week 5 or later as he nurses an ankle injury. That elevates Mike Evans on any WR list and takes away one of Baker Mayfield's favorite targets. Mayfield in particular was a fantasy league-winner last season, so monitoring how his production shift with a new offensive coordinator and a depleted pass-catching corps is certainly important.

TE Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

Isaiah Likely exploded onto the fantasy football radar in Week 1 last season, only to gradually fade in later weeks. He will still share touches with Mark Andrews, but this Baltimore Ravens offense promises to rank near the top of the league and should support multiple tight ends. That said, Likely fractured his foot in training camp and will miss Week 1, although a return is imminent. Andrews was already a must-start tight end, but now it's a no-brainer. Get him in your lineup.

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

The Ohio State product didn't sign his rookie contract until this weekend after dealing with off-the-field legal problems, an all too common issue in the Cleveland Browns organization. Judkins thus will not suit up in Week 1, which means Dylan Sampson and Jerome Ford are your running backs to start in Cleveland. Don't be shocked if the second-round pick takes firm control of the Browns' RB1 label within a few weeks, though.

WR Christian Kirk and WR Braxton Berrios, Houston Texans

Both Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios will sit out Week 1 for the Houston Texans with hamstring injuries. That tilts the target share in favor of Nico Collins, while also elevating the status of rookie wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. CJ Stroud has proven himself more than capable of sustaining multiple fantasy-relevant receivers, so the Texans rookies are worth a look.

K Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills

Tyler Bass converted 24-of-29 field goals last season with the longest coming from 61 yards out. He also converted 59-of-64 extra point attempts. This Buffalo Bills offense ranks near the top of the NFL, but Bass is on the IR, which elevates his replacement Matt Prater into potential must-start territory for fantasy managers still in need of a kicking resolution.

TE Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins

I am extremely interested in buying Darren Waller stock this season, but the un-retired veteran will need at least another week to get into game shape as he recovers from a hip injury. Without their new TE1, the theoretically explosive Miami Dolphins offense will turn to Julian Hill and Tanner Conner at tight end, although neither should really be in your lineup.

RB Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Wright profiles as De'Von Achane's primary backup in the Dolphins backfield. While backups generally aren't in your Week 1 lineup, this Miami offense — when it's clicking — is certainly good enough to support two fantasy-relevant running backs. As such, rookie Ollie Gordon and veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. are work keeping an eye on this Sunday, even if starting either one is probably a bridge too far.