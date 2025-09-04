The NFL injuries that matter the most for Week 1 and what to know

In the NFL, there is but a single constant: injuries. Football is the most physically demanding and ultimately dangerous of the major American sports (Hockey fans might disagree... I leave that up to the judge.) As such, seldom is a team just 100 percent healthy top to bottom, even in Week 1 of the season.

As we all gear up for the next 18 weeks of football — let's [redacted] gooooooo — many fans are already combing the injury reports with apprehension. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil on Friday and a full slate on Sunday.

Here are some of the more noteworthy and consequential injuries from across the league, charting player availability statuses for this weekend.

DT Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Foot, DNP Wednesday

Vita Vea rewarded the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' ongoing faith last season, recording 42 tackles, 13 QB hits and a career-best seven sacks en route to his second Pro Bowl appearance. Tampa's offense ruled the day (for the most part), but the Bucs are a well-rounded team, in no small part due to the consistent pressure applied by this pass rush. There's a reason Tampa is such an obvious frontrunner in the NFC South.

Vea did not practice on Wednesday with a foot injury. This is a new development for Vea, which means it probably happened in the course of practice earlier in the week. It's certainly not an ideal development for the Bucs, who have a few consequential names on the IL (more on that shortly).

Tampa will be favorites no matter what against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, but Atlanta has a talented (and right now, healthier) roster, so the Bucs will need to hope for a few lucky breaks over the next few days.

WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ankle, DNP Wednesday

Chris Godwin suffered a fractured ankle in Week 7 of last season. He underwent a second procedure this offseason and is still in the recovery process, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that Godwin is unexpected to play in October. Tampa is "pleased with his recovery," however, so this isn't necessarily a setback.

Godwin landed a shiny, new three-year deal worth $66 million this summer. He is extremely valuable opposite Mike Evans at wide receiver. Baker Mayfield has shown that he can spread the wealth as needed, but the Bucs tend to lean heavily on their top-two wideouts. While Evans is still the clear top dog in that offense, Godwin has been one of the most consistent and explosive WR2s over the last five-odd years.

With Vea and Godwin both hurt — and other noteworthy names like Tristan Wirfs (knee) and Cade Otton (groin) also on the injury report — the Bucs enter the new campaign looking a little beat up. Hopefully this clears up sooner than later and doesn't develop into a weight around Tampa's neck for 18 weeks.

CB Sauce Gardner, New York Jets: Fibula, limited Wednesday

Sauce Gardner popped up on the New York Jets' injury report unexpectedly this week. After securing a huge payday this offseason, Gardner is expected to deliver a bounce-back campaign under the new direction of Aaron Glenn. The Jets get a prime opportunity for revenge against Aaron Rodgers on Sunday, but it will be harder to keep the four-time MVP in check without Gardner patrolling the outside.

Gardner dealt calf soreness early in camp, but now is listed as a limited participant due to a fibula injury. He told reports that he is fine and that he plans to play this weekend, but injuries can be fickle. The Jets obviously should tread carefully this early in the season, as the risk of further aggravation just isn't worth it.

There's a good chance Gardner vs. Rodgers is one of the premier offense-defense matchups of Week 1. Hopefully we actually get to see it play out that way.

RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins: Calf, limited Wednesday

De'Von Achane has been a limited participant in practice this week, but the Miami Dolphins' electric running back is expected on the field Sunday afternoon against the Colts.

"I'm expecting him to not miss a beat based on his tremendous off season," McDaniel told The Palm Beach Post. "And I would envision him being available for week one."

This is great news for the Dolphins. The vibes couldn't be worse in South Beach right now and I'm probably skeptical by default, but as Peter Schrager pointed out on a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast... Mike McDaniel is still Mike McDaniel, this Dolphins offense has a ton of talent, and the defense is healthier than it was a year ago. If we ignore the vibes and look at the roster for what it is, weighing their history of (regular season) success, perhaps Miami is a surprise contender this season.

Achane will certainly be a big part of any success. When right, he's arguably the most dynamic open-field athlete in the NFL, right up there with the Lamar Jacksons and Saquon Barkleys of the world.

WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: Oblique/Calf, Limited Wednesday

Tyreek Hill has also been limited at practice this week with calf and oblique injuries, which is an unfortunate pairing. Calf issues can be tricky, and it's hard to play wide receiver especially when the side of your body does not condone full range of motion. Hill dealt with the oblique injury specifically throughout the preseason and has thus seen less on-field work than most of his teammates.

The expectation is that Hill, like Achane, will suit up in Week 1, but it's unclear just how close to 100 percent he will be. If there has been a source of discord in the Dolphins' clubhouse, it's Hill. He has made inflammatory comments about McDaniel's scheme and Tua Tagovailoa has openly discussed his wounded relationship after Hill's impromptu (and ultimately rescinded) Week 18 trade request last season.

Hill, 31, is coming off his worst NFL season to date. He has a lot to prove this season, both in terms of his production and his place in the Dolphins' locker room. Still, at the end of the day, he's the best player on this offense and Miami won't reach its ceiling without him, so the sooner he's on the field and operating at close to full strength, the better off the Dolphins are.

LB Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers: Back, limited Wednesday

The Micah Parsons trade still does not feel real. How Dallas fan can be made to suffer the exits of Luka Dončić and Parsons in the span of a year is beyond me. It's cruel and unusual punishment, spurred by Jerry Jones' unconquerable ego and the Cowboys' insatiable appetite for soap operatic nonsense. Parsons very clearly wanted to stay in Dallas, but for whatever reason, Jones made it his personal mission to destroy any goodwill Parsons held toward his childhood team.

Now he's with the Green Bay Packers, and after sitting throughout training camp and the preseason (or in some cases, sleeping), Parsons will need to work his way back from a back injury on a condensed timeline. He was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday, but you know damn well that Parsons wants to play — bad. The sooner he can instill a sense of overwhelming regret in the pit of Jerry Jones' stomach, the better.

Green Bay is about to take a major leap this season with Parsons, arguably the NFL's best pass rusher, leading the charge. The Packers should proceed with caution — a Week 1 showcase isn't more important than his long-term durability — but if Parsons can safely take the field, he will. The man has only missed four games in four years, a fact Jones would have you believe is fake news.