Marvin Harrison Jr., Christian Kirk and NFC West veterans under pressure in 2026

The NFC West produced three of the conference's seven playoff contestants last season. Only the lowly Arizona Cardinals were left out of the competition.

After the Seattle Seahawks lifted the Lombardi Trophy for winning Super Bowl LX (on the rival San Francisco 49ers' home turf no less) all four members took actions to improve their rosters for the 2026 campaign. OTAs will be our first indication of these squads' readiness to compete, but it'll also give us a look at which veterans may be asked to step things up.

If they can't, they may be at the end of the line with their respective franchises. Let's look at the players who could be ousted and what they need to do to meet expectations.

Seattle Seahawks: RB Emanuel Wilson

The defending champions signed Wilson in free agency to backup starter Zach Charbonnet, who inherits his role from the departure of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker. He signed a one-year deal, worth up to $2.1 million, which should be the first indication he's got to meet or exceed his previous highs to justify sticking around after his age 27 season.

Seattle drafted Notre Dame rusher Jadarian Price at the end of the first round in April. He was Heisman Trophy finalist and No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love's backup in South Bend, so there's already pressure from a high-quality rookie on Wilson's shoulders. Sitting behind Josh Jacobs in Green Bay gives him some leeway in surpassing his 496-yard, three touchdown campaign last year, but he'll be expected to contribute a lot more than that lest he begin to cede valuable snaps to Price later in the year and likely hit the market once again.

Los Angeles Rams: TE Tyler Higbee

The 33-year-old is on the final season of a two-year extension ($3.4 million guaranteed) with the Rams but has already slipped behind Colby Parkinson, 27, on the depth chart. The latter recorded an impressive 408 yards and eight touchdowns on 43 grabs last year compared to Higbee's 281 yards and three scores on just 21 catches. Granted, Higbee missed seven games due to injury, but that allowed the younger Parkinson to demonstrate he was ready for the starting role.

It appears as if Higbee's peak was long ago. He has never passed five touchdowns in a single campaign and notched a career-high 734 yards back in 2019. His decline in usage is partially a symptom of the revolving door of offensive coordinators Los Angeles has had since he was drafted in 2016. But unless he can display a regenerative burst in his game by Week 1, Higbee is probably looking at his swan song with the Rams.

San Francisco 49ers: WR Christian Kirk

This is Kirk's last chance to recapture his dark horse wide receiver status. The 29-year-old, drafted in 2018 by the Cardinals, hasn't notched a 1,000-yard campaign since his first year with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022. Since then, he's dealt with injuries and inconsistent usage, lasting just a single season with the Houston Texans after three in the Florida panhandle.

With the departure of Jauan Jennings and imminent trade or release of Brandon Aiyuk, there is a unique opportunity for Kirk to grasp San Francisco's WR3 spot and climb upwards. Mike Evans is on the wrong side of 30 despite his dominant career and Ricky Pearsall remains an unproven commodity despite his flashes of brilliance post-shooting recovery. If Kirk recaptures his speed and sticky hands, there's a good chance he becomes QB Brock Purdy's top option at some point in 2026. If he doesn't, it's probably right back to market after his one-year deal expires.

Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Okay, bear with me here. Harrison is entering a critical year three after being selected fourth overall in 2024. Injuries hampered his 2025 campaign after a hopeful rookie season. He's not going to be passed by Michael Wilson or Kendrick Bourne on the depth chart, but his quarterback situation is dire at best with Jacoby Brissett holding out and Gardner Minshew waiting in the wings. This kind of feels like a make-or-break year for the Cardinals when it comes to their relationship with Harrison.

The son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer has every capability of putting up a 1,000-yard campaign this year regardless of who is throwing the ball. But with one year remaining on his rookie deal, Harrison could have all the leverage to demand a trade if he does have a career season and he's not bought in to the Cardinals' rebuild vision. This is going to be a weird one to watch. If Harrison has a "make" season, it could be bad for Arizona. If he has a "break" season, then the Cardinals won't be sweating through the offseason as much, as they await to pick a star college QB in the draft.