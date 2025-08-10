Matt LaFleur quietly ruined Packers cult hero's preseason debut

It's not Matt LaFleur's job to curry favor with one Packers player in particular, especially when that player is a longshot to make the roster. LaFleur surprised most fans earlier this week when he claimed all four quarterbacks would play in Green Bay's preseason opener, including Jordan Love. While LaFleur couldn't have been happy with his team's overall performance in a 30-10 loss to the New York Jets Saturday, he himself also blew a golden opportunity to test his depth behind Love.

LaFleur gave plenty of playing time to Love, Malik Willis and even Sean Clifford. In terms of snaps, all three of those players received more opportunities than Taylor Elgersma, the intriguing Canadian football star who won their equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

Packers didn't give Taylor Elgersma much of an opportunity

If Elgersma is released, he surely has a starting job waiting for him in the CFL, but he wanted to test himself in the NFL first. While Elgersma has shown some flashes in Packers training camp, this was his first chance at live game action. He completed three of four passes late in the fourth quarter for 24 yards.

Yet, LaFleur's Packers showed a stunning lack of pace given most of the players on the field late in the game are fighting for their NFL futures. In training camp early last week, LaFleur praised Elgersma without giving too much away about his preseason game plan.

“Certainly, some of those guys are going to play longer than others,” LaFleur said. “He’s another guy that’s flashed. He’s got the arm talent. It’s just the consistency. It’s always hard for a guy… the majority of the reps are going to Jordan and Malik."

Taylor Elgersma could challenge Sean Clifford for Packers QB3

LaFleur essentially admitted early in the week that the top-two spots on the Packers quarterback depth chart are already taken. That should come as no surprise to fans or anyone who watched Green Bay last season. Love is a Pro Bowl talent, and Willis filled in admirably for him when he missed a few games in 2024.

However, where Elgersma has a chance to make an impact is as the third-string quarterback. Sean Clifford has been holding onto his job by a thread for seemingly the last two years. LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst didn't trust Clifford enough last season, which is why they traded for Willis in camp and immediately made him the second-string quarterback. In fact, Clifford nearly lost his job last preseason to then-rookie Michael Pratt. Is LaFleur really going to let him get away with poor play again?

Even in limited action, to the naked eye Elgersma offers more arm strength and mobility than Clifford at this point in his career. If the Packers actually give him a chance to show off those assets in camp, join practices and preseason games, Clifford might not stand much of a chance. As LaFleur said, it is all about consistency with Elgersma, and that trait is perhaps the only thing holding him back.