Maxx Crosby rumors: 5 teams that should meet Raiders' bonkers asking price

Well, at least the Las Vegas Raiders learned from the last time they traded an elite EDGE rusher. But their asking price for Maxx Crosby might just be an overcorrection. The Raiders have reportedly said they want a premium player along with two first round picks for any deal involving Crosby. The Raiders are deep in the rebuilding stage, but also at a point where they have to get more than just draft picks in trades.

This deal would make Crosby one of the most expensive players in the NFL and realistically wouldn’t be too high of a price if Crosby wasn’t almost 30 years old. He also hasn’t been nearly as productive as some of the top tier EDGE rushers as of late. Since 2021, Crosby has the fewest sacks (52.5) of Micah Parsons, Trey Hendrickson, Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt. Should he really be worth their same value? Here’s five teams that might still give up whatever it takes to land Crosby as things are headed toward divorce between him and the team that drafted him.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel leaves the field at halftime against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots should be active spenders this offseason. Between free agency and trades, the Patriots know what they need to do to return to the Super Bowl. Part of that plan should be landing Crosby. Mike Vrabel is a defensive wizard that took a three-win team to the Super Bowl. That defense was one of the best in the NFL. With Crosby, they become the best in the NFL.

They’re precisely an elite pass rusher away from being as good as anybody. For them, that should cost whatever it takes.

Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on from the sideline during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears should be happy they don’t have to hold on to first round draft picks anymore. That’s a sign they’re no longer rebuilding and now entering the contending phase. They should be desperate to land whatever pass rusher they can.

Like New England, the Bears are an improved defensive line away from being serious contenders in the NFC. That’s saying a lot, considering the NFC is loaded.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Introduce Kevin Stefanski | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

The Atlanta Falcons wasted two first round picks on EDGE rushers last year, just to miss the playoffs and have the 13th pick in the NFL Draft. The problem is they don’t own this year’s NFL Draft pick. That’s why they need to trade one, or even both, pass rushers they drafted to land Crosby. That’s easier said than done, but that’s about the only way to salvage that mistake.

The Falcons defensive line needs an upgrade. Kevin Stefanski already worked with one elite pass rusher in Myles Garrett, getting Crosby would complete his Browns remake with his new team.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This is a reach, but it might just work out. The thinking here is the San Francisco 49ers swap Nick Bosa with Maxx Crosby and offer up Brandon Aiyuk and maybe a draft pick. Now you might think the 49ers are spending a lot on Crosby, but in actuality, they’re getting rid of Aiyuk, which seems more likely than not already. On top of that, Bosa hasn’t been as prolific as he once was.

Crosby would be an upgrade, this team still stays intact and they realistically won’t miss the pick they give up.

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn looks on during warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The defensive line has been a massive liability since Dan Quinn’s first year in Washington. They can fix that with one expensive, but worthy move in going after Crosby. The player with the most leverage in this trade would be Terry McLaurin. As good as he’s been for the Commanders, he was banged up most of the season and wasn’t really as impactful and it is a big need for the Raiders.

Though the Commanders did re-sign McLaurin last year, I wouldn’t be surprised if they turned him into a more productive piece in Crosby.