Mel Kiper Jr.'s take on Ty Simpson predictably led back to Shedeur Sanders

Mel Kiper Jr. just won’t give it up. At this point it's safe to say that he was wrong about Shedeur Sanders’ evaluation as the second-best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. And yet, despite the fact that Sanders flopped as a rookie last season, and despite the fact that there's a whole new class of QBs to be evaluated, Kiper used Ty Simpson as an excuse to reprise his anger about Sanders’ draft-day slide. Just accept it, even if you don’t want to: You can’t possibly say the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation is in good hands right now, and continuing to beat this dead horse a full year later is just unbecoming — not to mention disrespectful to Simpson himself.

In a segment about Simpson's rising draft stock, and which teams might be looking at him seriously as a first-round pick, Kiper checked off usual suspects like the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. But when his colleague Field Yates mentioned that the Browns might also be interested in another investment under center, Kiper wasn't having it: "The browns don’t have to worry about Ty Simpson," Kiper snapped. "They’ve got a better quarterback than Ty Simpson in Shedeur Sanders, don’t go there."

Sure, Sanders could get there in the future. But after his rookie season, it’s clear he’s a developmental project. The Browns have every reason to explore their quarterback options, which could include Simpson. Should they draft him? Probably not, given their other needs. Still, if Cleveland’s options under center remain Deshaun Watson and Sanders, it’s safe to say nothing is out of the question.

Mel Kiper’s refusal to accept being wrong around Shedeur Sanders adds more pressure to 2026

The Browns have yet to name a Week 1 starter, but if you know anything about this franchise, they’re going to play a plethora of quarterbacks over the course of the season. Sanders will see time in 2026 as long as he’s in Cleveland, and if he does, he has to look better than he did in 2025. Not that anybody still cares how Kiper feels about Sanders flopping last year, but Kiper doubling down on how he feels about Sanders just adds even more pressure on him to succeed.

The Browns drafted Sanders knowing he was a project; he fell to the fifth round for a reason, after all. He was thrust into the starting role last year but showed potential. If Cleveland does start him in Week 1, he’ll have to produce from the jump. Yes, the Browns still have some work to do to get him some help, but he can’t struggle again considering how fast team-building timelines move these days. This upcoming season is Sanders' chance to prove whether he’s worth investing in. And if the Browns continue to explore all their options — including Simpson — that could be telling about his future.

Why the Cleveland Browns shouldn’t be looking at Ty Simpson

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Drafting Ty Simpson would be running back a process that hasn’t worked. This NFL Draft class isn’t worth taking a quarterback high, and with Sanders and Dillon Gabriel still rostered, taking another high-profile rookie just doesn’t make sense. The 2027 draft class is going to be loaded with quarterback talent; Cleveland would be better off drafting at other needs.

Simpson has been getting a lot of hype of late, and that could partially be because of the large gap between the end of the college football season and the NFL Draft – analysts are looking for anything to fill weeks of dead air. Simpson's not bad, but even if the Browns like what they see, using second- or even third-round pick doesn’t make sense at all. They need to improve this offensive line and add multiple skill players. Drafting Simpson doesn’t get them any closer to building a championship-caliber offense to match their defense.

How should Cleveland handle their quarterback situation?

The best thing for Cleveland to do is roll with their current room of Watson, Sanders and Gabriel. Maybe it’s worth adding another veteran to stabilize things, but the Browns don’t need to take a gamble on a rookie this season. It’s just not worth it: Cleveland could look toward a decent receiver class and solid offensive line class rather than taking Simpson or any other quarterback.

They put themselves in this situation, so they only have themselves to blame for how they navigate it from here. If they weren’t going to go after Malik Willis or give Tua Tagovailoa a second chance, they shouldn’t be thinking about a rookie either.