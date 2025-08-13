Mike Tomlin is actively sabotaging this Steelers preseason star

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend. The victory wasn't comfortable, but it happened, which is how most weeks go with Tomlin as your head coach. The Steelers quarterbacks performed admirably, starting with Mason Rudolph and ending with Skylar Thompson, who was the player of the week. However, that won't guarantee him a starting job.

Tomlin hasn't commented publicly about Thompson's job prospects. He wasn't asked any questions at his post-game press conference. The veteran head coach will take that when he can get it, as Pittsburgh media rarely lobs any softballs his way. Here's what Steelers Digest, the official publication of the team, had to say about Thompson's performance:

"Thompson quarterbacked the offense in 6 of its 9 possession over the course of the game, and in those he completed 20-of-28 (71.4 percent) for 233 yards, with 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and a rating of 132.0. In those 6 possessions, the Steelers scored 3 touchdowns and a field goal and converted 6-of-9 on third downs in what ended up being a 31-25 victory," the Steelers official website wrote.

Skylar Thompson could still be on the outs with the Steelers

While Thompson's performance deserved the recognition it received, he still has a long way to go before he earns a Steelers roster spot. Tomlin and Omar Khan drafted Will Howard in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Howard is expected to miss a few preseason games due to injury, but would have been competing with Thompson. Howard sounded downright devastated he may not get the chance to play much in exhibition games.

"We're just gonna have to see how this heals. I defer to Coach Tomlin on most of that stuff. I'm still just taking it day by day, week by week, and doing what I can to stay ready so I don't have to get ready. So if that opportunity does present itself, I'll be ready ... I would love an opportunity to get out there, but we'll see what happens. It's killing me," Howard said.

Will Howard still has the edge for Steelers QB3

If Howard doesn't get much of a chance to play, though, will Tomlin give his rookie's roster spot to a journeyman quarterback? That sounds farfetched, as the Steelers (and every other NFL team) know what Thompson is at this point in his career. However, Pittsburgh doesn't know what Howard could be. Potential goes a long way, even though Howard is a sixth-round pick. He was receiving comparisons to Ben Roethlisberger for a reason, as the pair had a similar height, weight and background coming out of college.

Tomlin's lack of commitment to Thompson moving forward – and this includes the potential that he plays most of the next preseason game – is only a favor to the veteran quarterback. And that favor will not be to make the active roster, but rather earn a spot elsewhere.

The Steelers should receive trade calls about Thompson if he keeps playing like this, but he's already lost the job to Howard. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph has proven that he's QB2 time and time again.