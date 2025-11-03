Minkah Fitzpatrick trade rumors give Mike Tomlin ammo to hurt Steelers future

As quick as Steelers fans (myself included) are to criticize Mike Tomlin when he's wrong, we must also give him credit when he's right. Pittsburgh sits at 5-3 after a victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but the Steelers and most notably Tomlin secured another win on Monday morning, when the Miami Dolphins placed Minkah Fitzpatrick squarely on the trade block.

Fitzpatrick was dealt this offseason in the trade which brought Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh. The Steelers felt as though Fitzpatrick – who was ironically acquired from Miami for a first-round pick back in 2019 – had already played his best football in Pittsburgh. The deal was risky one, as there was little guarantee Ramsey would transition well to the Steelers defense, where he's since been asked to play safety and slot corner, among other positions. Fitzpatrick, as much as he struggled at times in 2024, was a locker room leader. Smith and Ramsey were unknowns, with the latter causing problems in past destinations.

Minkah Fitzpatrick could be on the move in Miami. What does that say about Steelers?

So far this season, Minkah has a 75.6 overall grade per Pro Football Focus. He also has a 72.3 coverage grade. The only area of Fitzpatrick's game that is lacking is the pass rush, but the Dolphins don't ask the 28-year-old to pressure the quarterback nearly as often as he did in Pittsburgh. In many ways, that was the point of the trade. Fitzpatrick is a better fit on this Dolphins defense, which lacks in coverage, while the Steelers preferred veteran cornerback help that could allow them to change schemes, relying more on press-man coverage when necessary.

That, of course, hasn't exactly worked out so far for the Steelers. It's hardly Ramsey's fault alone that Pittsburgh expected more from him, but the team's veteran corners are all struggling. Ramsey stepped up on Sunday, having one of his best games in Pittsburgh, but overall he has a lower PFF grade than Fitzpatrick and has only exceeded in the run game. It's why the Steelers asked Ramsey to move around the formation – he cannot be counted on to cover wide receivers 1-on-1 on the outside, at least not at this age. Where Ramsey does exceed is safety. While it's a small sample size, Ramsey performed far better when he lined up as a safety than cornerback.

Tomlin on Jalen Ramsey playing free safety: “I can't say enough about Jalen. Jalen does anything and everything we require him to do.” #Steelers #NFL — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) November 2, 2025

To put it simply, Ramsey is the player the Steelers needed Fitzpatrick to be the last few years. While that didn't come at the position the Steelers expected Ramsey to play, it's still worth noting.

Should the Steelers trust Mike Tomlin to pull off another blockbuster?

No, I am not this dumb. I understand Tomlin doesn't pull the trigger on these moves alone. In fact, Omar Khan makes the final call, along with the Rooney family. But it cannot be ignored how much sway Tomlin has in the Steelers front office, and with said ownership. What Tomlin wants, he tends to get. Why do you think Fitzpatrick was traded in the first place?

Of the surface, Fitzpatrick potentially switching teams for the second time since training camp isn't a good look for him. If anything, it vindicates Tomlin for getting rid of one established veteran in favor of another with attitude issues. But that mentality ignores the numbers presented above. Fitzpatrick hasn't taken a step back this season. Ramsey and the Steelers defense has. This is why it's so important for Khan to look beneath the surface-level numbers before agreeing to another trade Tomlin wants, but ultimately shouldn't get.

The Steelers won on Sunday. It was an impressive defensive performance. But should Tomlin, Khan and the Rooneys fall victim to recency bias, it could force them into a mistake that'll cost them in April. The NFL Draft is in Pittsburgh. Aaron Rodgers is on his last legs, as impressive as he's been. The Steelers need all the ammo they can get to trade up for their quarterback of the future, even if it costs them a victory in the present. Buying at the deadline to get better around the margins is fine. Going all-in on a team that's done little to prove itself is downright irresponsible. We all know which option Tomlin would prefer.