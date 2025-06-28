Minnesota Vikings news: Kirk Cousins link, Pro Bowl FA connection, UDFA roster hype

The Minnesota Vikings have been among the most fascinating squads to follow this offseason. Despite going 14-3 in 2024, they've made significant roster changes on both sides of the ball. Whether these decisions pan out remains to be seen, but their roster overhaul made them a team worth monitoring

Yet, the tea leaves suggest the Vikings may not be done making moves ahead of the upcoming NFL campaign. The Vikings are ostensibly eager to put last year's disappointing Wild Card loss behind them by any means necessary. That's why they remain tied to veterans and are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for redemption, which we highlight below.

Vikings UDFA WR Silas Bolden is making a name for himself

Silas Bolden is one of 22 UDFA the Vikings have signed after the 2025 draft. The unheralded wide receiver isn't a stranger to being overlooked ... and proving the doubters wrong.

At 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, questions about Bolden's size have followed him every step along his underdog journey. However, he's counteracted those concerns with blazing speed, lightning-quick feet and sticky hands. Now, the young wideout is "aiming to earn a role in an explosive offense and/or as a game-breaking specialist" with the Vikings (h/t Rob Kleifield, Vikings.com).

"I heard [the Vikings are] a great group of guys, and I just want to go in there and do my part," Bolden said. "Whether that's, you know, returning [or] playing receiver -- doing what I can to help the team win."

Minnesota let punt returner Brandon Powell walk this offseason, creating a void that Bolden has the skill set to fill. The Vikings also hope to get more from their kickoff unit after a rule change and minimal production last season. Earning consistent targets behind all-world receiver Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, but the Vikings' special teams need improvement.

Bolden could get a chance to continue defying the naysayers with the Vikings. Small stature aside, he's highly skilled. There's a reason Houston Texans franchise passer C.J. Stroud looked his way early and often during their high school days at Rancho Cucamonga.

Minnesota named ideal landing spot for veteran EDGE Matthew Judon

ESPN's Aaron Schatz proposed one final offseason move for all 32 teams in the league. Minnesota's blurb suggested they sign aging free agent edge rusher Matthew Judon. While the four-time Pro Bowl is on the back nine of his successful career, he can still be serviceable to the Vikings.

"The Vikings could really use a veteran to provide depth and rotate in every so often," Schatz wrote. "Judon had a disappointing 2024 season with just 5.5 sacks for the Falcons, and he seems to be on the decline (he turns 33 in August). Still, he can get after the passer, and some reps as a backup might really rejuvenate his career."

No lies detected there. Minnesota's three-headed sack monster of Andrew Van Ginkel, Jonathan Greenard and 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner will lead their pass rush. But as Schatz notes, rising second-year pro Bo Richter, a UDFA who operated near-exclusively as a special teamer as a rookie, is next behind them.

Judon didn't work out for the Atlanta Falcons, though they relied on him to serve a critical role along their defensive front. Perhaps a change of scenery and a reduced role with the Vikings, surrounded by studs in a competitive environment, can help the 32-year-old get right.

Could a Kirk Cousins-Vikings reunion be in store?

There are currently no threats to quarterback J.J. McCarthy's place atop the depth chart, depending on your appetite for gunslinger Sam Howell. That's not necessarily because they haven't tried to bring someone else in, which may be a reflection of their confidence in him (or lack thereof). With that in mind, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox identified a potential reunion with Falcons signal-caller Kirk Cousins, who wants out of Atlanta.

"If [Vikings] head coach Kevin O'Connell doesn't believe McCarthy is ready to start toward the end of [training] camp, he could consider adding a familiar face in Cousins," Knox said.

While the Vikings have done their best to put McCarthy on a pedestal, they've sent some mixed signals along the way. Some of the praise has been backhanded, and their actions further validate that notion. Signs pointed toward them wanting to retain at least one of Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones, who each left in free agency. Minnesota also had "multiple" conversations with Aaron Rodgers, who eventually joined the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Given the circumstances, we can't rule out the possibility of Minnesota kicking the tires on Cousins if he's willing to waive his no-trade clause. The Vikings aren't prepared to hand McCarthy the keys to the car, and Atlanta presents a viable solution.