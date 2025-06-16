Myles Garrett just did Micah Parsons a huge solid the Cowboys can't afford to ignore

Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end just did his fellow edge rushing brethren, Micah Parsons, a huge solid as he awaits his contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys. After re-setting the market for pass rushers earlier this offseason with his extension ($40 million per year average), Garrett gave his endorsement for Parsons after throwing out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers game on Sunday.

"I think he deserves whatever he's earned," Garrett told Abby Jones of DLLS Sports. "I mean, the guy is special. Once I got the chance to train with him, I've seen his work ethic, I've seen how he attacks the weights, running. He's 100% committed to his craft and getting better every day, and [he's] someone who produces on the field and has that dedication to the game. He should get every penny he's owed."

Jerry Jones should be taking notice of these comments from Garrett fully endorsing Parsons. Whether you’re a Cowboys fan or a hater of the team, everyone should be able to agree that Parsons has earned somewhere in that $40 million per year range. He may overstep with his commentary at times or sound utterly clueless, but on the field, there is no question that Parsons has gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Dallas cannot afford to lose a player like Parsons because they want to be cheap. There aren’t many people who don’t believe Parsons and the Jones family won’t get a deal done but every day that passes without a deal being agreed upon makes fans shake their heads. Why leave this guy hanging out to dry if you’re going to sign him eventually? But this is the Cowboys’ M.O. when it comes to paying their stars, especially in recent years.

Dak Prescott had to wait until the first week of the season last year before his new deal was finalized. CeeDee Lamb got his just weeks prior to Prescott. So, Cowboys fans should expect something similar when it comes to Parsons as we inch closer and closer to the start of the season.