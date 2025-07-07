New Rashee Rice legal troubles leave Chiefs rookie no margin for error

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Jalen Royals in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, hoping that he'd be more of a complementary piece in his rookie year. Well, as Rashee Rice's legal troubles took another troubling turn, he might play a larger role than Kansas City might've hoped.

Rice has been in legal limbo since March of 2024 due to his involvement in an alleged street racing incident. Now, a lawsuit is being filed against him due to his inability to make a $1 million settlement payment.

"According to the suit details, Rice and the plaintiff had reportedly signed a "Mediated Settlement Agreement" of $1 million on April 5 that, Lenahan says, Rice has not paid by the contract's deadlines. Rice was ordered to pay half of the settlement as an initial installment and the second half 30 days thereafter. Neither payment was made, per the suit."

Whether Rice faces discipline from the NFL for his involvement in the car crash remains to be seen, but this certainly won't help matters.

“Honestly, it’s still a legal process and my team is handling that,” Rice said of this situation earlier this offseason. “It's a legal process and my team is handling it off the field for me.”

Rashee Rice's legal troubles could result in major role for Jalen Royals

It goes without saying that losing Rice for any amount of time would hurt. When he's able to play, he's the team's best receiver. There's just no telling as to how he'll look coming off a major knee injury, and there's no telling how his legal troubles will unfold. The uncertainty, though, shines a light on Royals. If Rice has to face any off-field ramifications, the Chiefs will need Royals to step up.

Without Rice, Kansas City's receiver depth is questionable at best. Everyone thought Xavier Worthy would be a home run selection for the Chiefs in last year's NFL Draft, but his rookie year was incredibly underwhelming. Hollywood Brown hopes to play a big role, but he played two regular season games in 2024, missing most of the season with injury, and he totaled five receptions for 50 yards in three postseason games. He didn't exactly play a big role with Kansas City.

Who is there beyond Worthy and Brown for Patrick Mahomes to target? There's Travis Kelce, but he's coming off his worst season and is 35 years old. JuJu Smith-Schuster was once a high-end weapon, but his best days are behind him. Skyy Moore hasn't done much of anything at the NFL level. There just isn't much to get excited about. It feels as if Royals will slot in as the WR3 with the potential to play an even larger role if Rice has to miss time.

Fortunately for Kansas City, the fit might be seamless. Royals is an explosive playmaker who can provide yet another big-play threat for Mahomes. The Chiefs hope to be able to ease him into action, but if Rice has to miss time as a result of his legal troubles, they have reason to feel comfortable with Royals playing a key role.