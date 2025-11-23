NFL coverage maps 2025: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 12

The NFL season will be two-thirds over after Week 12, and there is a lot on the line with 22 of the league's 32 teams having realistic thoughts of contending for the postseason. With the Chiefs potentially vulnerable to missing the postseason and a few other top contenders in jeopardy as well, every game matters over the final seven weeks of the regular season.



There are some huge matchups on tap for Week 12, including Kansas City playing host to the Colts and a big Eagles-Cowboys rematch in Dallas, but what games will be available in your area? Read on for that info, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

NFL Week 12 TV Coverage Maps

Sunday, Nov. 23

CBS (Singleheader)

NFL

Indianapolis Colts (8-2) At Kansas City Chiefs (5-5) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) At Chicago Bears (7-3) (Dark Blue): Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt

Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt New England Patriots (9-2) At Cincinnati Bengals (3-7) (Green): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green New York Jets (2-8) At Baltimore Ravens (5-5) (Yellow): Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty

Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4) At Arizona Cardinals (3-7) (Orange, 4:05 p.m. ET): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Cleveland Browns (2-8) At Las Vegas Raiders (2-8) (Light Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker

CBS has two monster games in their singleheader window, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo continuing their run of Chiefs game as they will be in Arrowhead to see Kansas City host Indianapolis in a critical contest for the Chiefs' postseason hopes. That game will go to most of the country while Steelers-Bears, a matchup of division leaders, will get the second-most play.

FOX (Early Window)

NFL

Minnesota Vikings (4-6) At Green Bay Packers (6-3-1) (Red): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Joe Davis, Greg Olsen New York Giants (2-9) At Detroit Lions (6-4) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma Seattle Seahawks (7-3) At Tennessee Titans (1-9) (Green): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

FOX's doubleheader coverage kicks off with most of the country seeing an NFC North showcase between the Vikings and Packers, which may mark Minnesota's last chance to stay afloat in the playoff picture. That game goes to most of the country, with the other two matchups going to regional areas of interest.

FOX (Late Window)

NFL

Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) At Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Atlanta Falcons (3-7) At New Orleans Saints (2-8) (Blue): Adam Amin, Drew Brees

In the most unsurprising news ever, America's Game Of The Week will see Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady visit Jerry World for a huge Eagles-Cowboys clash that will go to most of the country. Falcons-Saints serves as the undercard and sees Drew Brees call his first Saints game, which will be exciting for any New Orleans fans tuning into that contest.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4) At Los Angeles Rams (8-2): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Two more NFC division leaders are set to face off at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night as the Bucs head west to take on the Rams, who may be the best team in the NFL with the way they are playing. This game could be crucial for the Bucs' playoff hopes as they are just a half game up on Carolina for the NFC South lead.

Monday, Nov. 24

Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)

Carolina Panthers (6-5) At San Francisco 49ers (7-4): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

The Christian McCaffrey bowl has surprising postseason implications in the NFC as Carolina looks to pick up a critical Wild Card tiebreaker with a win over the 49ers in Santa Clara. The Manningcast is back in action for a fifth straight week as Peyton and Eli offer their own commentary on the contest on ESPN2.