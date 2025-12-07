NFL coverage maps 2025: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 14

The NFL season is heading down the stretch with just five weeks to go before the playoffs begin. The postseason picture is still very jumbled after Week 13's results, but a critical slate of games on tap for Week 14 could provide some much-needed clarity as we approach the holidays.



Divisional showdowns headline Week 14's slate, including the first meetings of the season between Green Bay and Chicago as well as Pittsburgh and Baltimore, but what matchups will be available in your area? Read on to find that out, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

NFL Week 14 TV Coverage Maps

Sunday, Dec. 7

CBS (Singleheader)

CBS NFL Coverage Map | NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6) At Baltimore Ravens (6-6) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Indianapolis Colts (8-4) At Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) (Blue): Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt

Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt New Orleans Saints (2-10) At Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5) (Green): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Miami Dolphins (5-7) At New York Jets (3-9) (Orange): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Denver Broncos (10-2) At Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) (Yellow, 4:05 p.m. ET): Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty

CBS' single header slate features a pair of first place showdowns in the 1:00 window as Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in Baltimore for the latest chapter of the Steelers-Ravens rivalry that could decide the AFC North. The lone 4:05 game sees Denver try and close the gap on New England in the race for the AFC's top seed with a winnable game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

FOX (Early Window)

FOX Coverage Map | NFL

Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) At Buffalo Bills (8-4) (Red): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Joe Davis, Greg Olsen Washington Commanders (3-9) At Minnesota Vikings (4-8) (Blue): Adam Amin, Drew Brees

Adam Amin, Drew Brees Seattle Seahawks (9-3) At Atlanta Falcons (4-8) (Green): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Tennessee Titans (1-11) At Cleveland Browns (3-9) (Yellow): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

FOX doesn't have a game featuring two teams with winning records in the early window but their top game is still a good one as Joe Burrow hopes to keep Cincinnati's slim playoff hopes alive against Josh Allen and Buffalo. That contest, which was originally going to be America's Game Of The Week when the schedule was announced back in May, was dropped to the 1:00 window a few weeks ago thanks to the Bengals' struggles while Burrow was sidelined.

FOX (Late Window)

FOX Coverage Map | NFL

Chicago Bears (9-3) At Green Bay Packers (8-3-1) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Los Angeles Rams (9-3) At Arizona Cardinals (3-9) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Bears-Packers is now the spotlight game for FOX in the doubleheader slot and will go to almost the entire country. The other game FOX has here is Rams-Cardinals, which is only going to local markets and mostly ensures that RedZone and NFL Sunday Ticket have at least three games to offer in this window.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Houston Texans (7-5) At Kansas City Chiefs (6-6): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Sunday night has a huge game for the AFC Wild Card race as the Chiefs are in must-win mode at home against Houston on NBC. A loss to the Texans would make it very difficult for Kansas City to return to the postseason so expect plenty of desperation from Patrick Mahomes and his teammates here.

Monday, Dec. 8

Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)

Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) At Los Angeles Chargers (8-4): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Week 14 wraps up with a big Monday night matchup at SoFi Stadium between the slumping Eagles and contending Chargers, who need a victory to keep pace with Denver in the AFC West race. There will be no Manningcast this week as Peyton and Eli take this contest off after working six consecutive weeks.