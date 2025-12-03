NFL Playoff Stock Watch: Lions slide as Cowboys, Texans rise

The NFL playoff picture gained a bit more clarity in Week 13, and it has become apparent that some of the league's postseason staples are going to have a hard time returning this January. While a lot of the focus in casual circles has been on the struggles the Kansas City Chiefs are facing, Detroit's issues are slipping under the radar.

Let's take a look at what's trending in the NFL postseason picture, starting with a positive: The state of Texas is surging.

NFL Playoff stock watch: Risers

The state of Texas

While neither Houston nor Dallas would be a playoff team if the season ended today, both of the Lone Star state's teams are playing as well as anyone in the league. They have won a combined seven games in a row to keep their postseason hopes alive, with Dallas making a particularly strong statement beating the two Super Bowl participants from last season (Kansas City and Philadelphia) in the span of five days.



There is still a chance that the Cowboys could miss the postseason even if they run the table, but the Texans are in an enviable position thanks to their elite defense and Week 18 finale at home against the Colts. Picking up a victory against Kansas City on Sunday could help Houston enter Week 17 on a six-game winning streak and in firm control of at least a Wild Card spot.

Carolina Panthers

Investing in Carolina stock has been a volatile experience this season, as the Panthers have combined some incredible highs — like a road win at Green Bay — with some unthinkable defeats to teams like New Orleans and Arizona. Sunday was a nice climb up the roller coaster with a home win over the Rams in a game the Panthers entered as double-digit underdogs, allowing them to hit their bye week a half-game back of Tampa Bay in the NFC South.



The Bucs and Panthers play twice in the final three weeks of the season, so if Carolina can beat the Saints in Week 15, they'll have a shot to play for a division crown. The task won't be easy since Tampa Bay is starting to get healthy, but the fact that we are talking about the postseason as a possibility for Carolina is a huge step in the right direction for the franchise.

The 2024 QB class

We already saw Jayden Daniels make a postseason run as a rookie, but three other passers from his draft class are trending toward division crowns this year. The three best records in the league belong to New England, Denver and Chicago, each of whom took a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 draft and are receiving strong returns on investment.



Drake Maye is battling with Matthew Stafford for MVP honors for the Patriots, while Caleb Williams has steadily improved under the coaching of Ben Johnson, who has the Bears in position to win their division for only the second time since 2010. Bo Nix has the most cumulative wins for the group, earning his 19th win as a pro on Sunday night in Washington (Daniels sat out of that game due to injury) and has the Broncos battling for the top seed in the AFC.

NFL Playoff stock watch: Fallers

Detroit Lions

The Lions' loss to Green Bay on Thanksgiving dropped Dan Campbell's team to 7-5 on the season, which has them sitting on the outside looking in at this point. Thursday's game against Dallas looms as a must-win for the Lions, who would be two full games back of San Francisco for the final Wild Card spot if they drop that contest.

Regression was to be expected after Detroit won 15 games and lost both coordinators following a Divisional Round exit, but fighting to stay above .500 is far from what anyone had in mind. The reshuffled offensive line, which missed out on a boost as Frank Ragnow's un-retirement was shelved due to a hamstring injury, has struggled with consistency that has dragged the unit down.

Play -calling has also been an issue in the post-Ben Johnson era, with Campbell assuming the role from new coordinator John Morton a few weeks ago. With five losses already and four of their last five games coming against postseason contenders, the Lions will need to figure things out quickly if they want to avoid being stuck at home in mid-January.

Aaron Rodgers

The magical farewell tour that Rodgers seemed to be scripting in Pittsburgh has quickly fallen apart. Sunday's loss in Buffalo saw Rodgers get bloodied as the Steelers' fifth loss in seven games has them trending towards another mid-season swoon, although this one could cost them a playoff spot in a competitive AFC.



Rodgers was quick to call for accountability in his post-game media availability, although a big factor in Pittsburgh's decline has been a steady dip in Rodgers' own play since the middle of the season. Since the start of November, Rodgers has thrown for more than 200 yards just once, throwing three touchdowns against two interceptions and navigating broken bones in his left wrist. The Steelers need Rodgers to turn back the clock one more time if they hope to avoid missing out on the playoffs entirely.

Philadelphia Eagles



While it still would take a lot for the Eagles to miss the playoffs, the way they are playing is certainly not up to snuff for a reigning Super Bowl champion. The offensive issues Philadelphia has had under new play caller Kevin Patullo have taken the headlines, but the Eagles' defense was completely bullied in a Black Friday loss to the Bears, giving up over 250 yards rushing in an unacceptable performance.

The schedule appears favorable enough for the Eagles to right the ship with two games against Washington and a visit from the dreadful Raiders on tap, but Philadelphia's inconsistent level is not going to cut it in a stacked postseason field. Any grace period from February's Super Bowl win is over as Eagles' fans have made their frustrations known, vocally calling for Patullo's firing during the Black Friday defeat.