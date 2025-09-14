NFL coverage maps 2025: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 2

The NFL season is one week old and fans have gotten their first taste of what football will look like in 2025. After a jam-packed week with action on four different days, the NFL has settled back into a more regular cadence of games with the traditional Thursday, Sunday and Monday night packages to go along with a full Sunday afternoon of games.



Week 2 is loaded with highlight-worthy matchups, including an AFC East test for the Bills at 1:00 and a highly-anticipated Super Bowl LIX rematch in the late window. What NFL games will be available in your area? Read on and find out that information, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

NFL Week 2 TV Coverage Maps

Sunday, Sept. 14

CBS (Singleheader)

Screenshot

Buffalo Bills (1-0) at New York Jets (0-1) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Los Angeles Rams (1-0) at Tennessee Titans (0-1) (Dark Blue): Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt

Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt New England Patriots (0-1) at Miami Dolphins (0-1) (Yellow): Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty

Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty Cleveland Browns (0-1) at Baltimore Ravens (0-1) (Light Blue): Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker

Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) (Purple): Chris Lewis, Logan Ryan

Chris Lewis, Logan Ryan Denver Broncos (1-0) at Indianapolis Colts (1-0) (Green, 4:05 p.m.): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Carolina Panthers (0-1) at Arizona Cardinals (1-0) (Orange, 4:05 p.m.): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

CBS has a whopping seven games on Sunday for its singleheader window, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo getting their first look at the Buffalo Bills as they head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets. There are two 4:05 games as well, with the intriguing Broncos-Colts contest rating as the second best game on CBS' slate for the day.

FOX (Early Window)

NFL

New York Giants (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (0-1) (Red): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Joe Davis, Greg Olsen Chicago Bears (0-1) at Detroit Lions (0-1) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) (Green): Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez

Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez San Francisco 49ers (1-0) at New Orleans Saints (0-1) (Yellow): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

FOX has four games in its early doubleheader window and is doing a largely regional split between the Giants-Cowboys and Bears-Lions contests. None of the matchups in this window feature two teams who earned a Week 1 victory.

FOX (Late Window)

Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) at Kanas City Chiefs (0-1): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

The Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium is America's Game of the Week. FOX has a standalone broadcast here so the entire country will be able to have access to this matchup.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Atlanta Falcons (0-1) at Minnesota Vikings (1-0): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

This week's Sunday night matchup takes place in Minneapolis as the Vikings kick off their home schedule against Michael Penix and the 0-1 Falcons. The contest features the first showdown between Penix and Vikings' starter J.J. McCarthy, both of whom were picked in the Top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Monday, Sept. 15

Monday Night Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at Houston Texans (0-1) (7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) (10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN): Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick

The first Monday night doubleheader of the season is a traditional East/West split, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman working the early game in Houston at 7 while the ESPN B-crew of Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky call Chargers-Raiders at 10. The early game will be simulcast on ABC while the latter broadcast is only on ESPN. Since this is a doubleheader, there will be no Manningcast offered on ESPN2.