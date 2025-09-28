NFL coverage maps 2025: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 4

After a truly normal Week 3 of the NFL season, Week 4 brings a bit of variety back to the schedule. The NFL's International Series is back in full swing as the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers head to Dublin to play the league's first-ever game in Ireland, kicking off a run of four straight Sunday mornings with football across the pond.



There is also plenty of good action on the mainland, including Jaxson Dart's first NFL start for the Giants and a massive AFC showdown between the Chiefs and Ravens, but what action is available in your area? Read on to find that out, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the Week 4 NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

NFL Week 4 TV Coverage Maps

Sunday, Sept. 28

NFL International Series (NFL Network)

Minnesota Vikings (2-1) Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) In Dublin, Ireland (9:30 a.m. ET): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

The first game in Ireland is a good one as the Vikings and Steelers square off to try and reach 3-1 on the season to move into a strong early position in the postseason picture. This will be the first of two straight international games for Minnesota, who is heading to London next week to take on the Cleveland Browns as part of a two-game international road trip against AFC North foes.

FOX (Singleheader)

NFL

Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) At Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Cleveland Browns (1-2) At Detroit Lions (2-1) (Green): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma Carolina Panthers (1-2) At New England Patriots (1-2) (Yellow): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth Indianapolis Colts (3-0) At Los Angeles Rams (2-1) (Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) At San Francisco 49ers (3-0) (Orange, 4:05 p.m. ET): Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez

Despite having only a singleheader with five games, FOX has an incredibly strong Week 4, with four of the league's six unbeaten teams playing on their network with the early headliner being a showdown between the Eagles and Bucs in Tampa. Both of FOX's 4:05 games are strong as well with the undefeated Colts headed West to take on the Rams while the Jaguars look to hand the 49ers their first loss in Santa Clara.

CBS (Early Window)

NFL

Washington Commanders (2-1) At Atlanta Falcons (1-2) (Red): Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt

Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt Los Angeles Chargers (3-0) At New York Giants (0-3) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green New Orleans Saints (0-3) At Buffalo Bills (3-0) (Green): Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty

Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty Tennessee Titans (0-3) At Houston Texans (0-3) (Yellow): Beth Mowins, Ross Tucker

CBS' early window will be headlined by the matchup between the Commanders and Falcons, although we don't know yet if Jayden Daniels will be cleared to return to action after missing Week 3 with a knee issue. Dart's first NFL start will be the second-most distributed game with CBS' No. 3 crew of Kevin Harlan and Trent Green at MetLife Stadium to see the Giants try to hand the Chargers their first loss of the season.

CBS (Late Window)

NFL

Baltimore Ravens (1-2) At Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Chicago Bears (1-2) At Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) (Blue): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

CBS' main doubleheader game is a doozy as Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes square off for the first time since their epic Week 1 showdown from a year ago, with the loser in some early trouble carrying a 1-3 record. That game will go to almost the entire country while Bears-Raiders won't get much play outside of their local markets.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Green Bay Packers (2-1) At Dallas Cowboys (1-2): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

This game looked intriguing when the schedule came out and the hype only grew when Jerry Jones decided not to pay Micah Parsons, instead trading him to Green Bay for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Parsons is making his return to AT&T Stadium in green and will look to make Dak Prescott's life miserable while dropping the Cowboys to 1-3 on the year.

Monday, Sept. 29

Monday Night Football (ESPN & ABC)

New York Jets (0-3) At Miami Dolphins (0-3) (7:15 p.m. ET On ESPN): Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick

Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) At Denver Broncos (1-2) (8:15 p.m. ET On ABC): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Week 4 wraps up with a Monday night doubleheader that has aged poorly with a pair of 0-3 AFC East teams facing off on ESPN while the Joe Burrow-less Bengals try to bounce back from a brutal loss in Minnesota against a Broncos team that has looked sluggish to start the season. There will be no Manningcast this week with the split doubleheader.