Every NFL International Games matchup: 2025 dates, schedule and more

The NFL's International Series continues to grow with each passing season. While the league hasn't quite met Roger Goodell's lofty goals of at least eight international games a season, the NFL moved one step closer when they announced the majority of a slate of seven games for the 2025 International Series on Tuesday's edition of Good Morning Football on NFL Network.

The full 2025 @nflnetwork international broadcast slate as announced on @gmfb. pic.twitter.com/gs21hTNlsJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 13, 2025

The full European slate was unveiled on the NFL Network's morning show, with all six of those games set for 9:30 a.m. ET broadcast windows on NFL Network. The Sao Paulo game, which will be hosted by the Los Angeles Chargers and played on Friday night of Week 1, will be fully unveiled tomorrow but there have been unconfirmed reports that the Kansas City Chiefs will be announced as the opponent for that game.

Breaking Down The NFL's 2025 International Series Matchups

The European portion of the International Series starts in the British Isles in Week 4 as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the NFL's first ever game in Dublin, Ireland against the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL has opted to have the Vikings stay overseas for a trip to London in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns, kicking off a two-week stretch of games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Week 6 will see the New York Jets be the host team for an international game for the first time as they take on the Denver Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The NFL's stay in the United Kingdom will come to an end in Week 7, when the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium as part of their ongoing agreement to host at least one game per year in England.

After a two-week hiatus, the NFL's European slate resumes in Week 10, when the Indianapolis Colts play host to the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin, Germany. The final international game of the season marks another first for the NFL as the Miami Dolphins take on the Washington Commanders in the first-ever contest played in Madrid, Spain.