NFL coverage maps 2025: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 6

The end of Week 6 will mark the end of the first third of the 2025 NFL season, offering further proof that the football season absolutely flies by. With only two teams (Houston and Minnesota) on bye, there are 15 games on tap for Week 6, including another London contest and the third Monday night doubleheader of the season.



Highlights from the Sunday slate include a key NFC showdown between the 49ers and Buccaneers as well as Joe Flacco's first start as a Bengal, but what action will be available in your area? Find out that information, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

NFL Week 6 TV Coverage Maps

Sunday, Oct. 12

NFL International Series (NFL Network)

Denver Broncos (3-2) At New York Jets (0-5) (9:30 a.m. ET In London, England): Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner

The third consecutive week of Sunday morning football sees the Jets try to become the last team to enter the win column as they play host to the Broncos in London. Last year's London trip was tumultuous for New York, whose loss to the Minnesota Vikings triggered Woody Johnson to fire then-coach Robert Saleh after returning to the continental U.S.

FOX (Singleheader)

NFL

Los Angeles Rams (3-2) At Baltimore Ravens (1-4) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1) At Carolina Panthers (2-3) (Blue): Adam Amin, Greg Olsen

Adam Amin, Greg Olsen Seattle Seahawks (3-2) At Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1) (Yellow): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth Arizona Cardinals (2-3) At Indianapolis Colts (4-1) (Orange): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Tennessee Titans (1-4) At Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) (Green, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

FOX's singleheader window has five games with the A-crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady headed to Baltimore to see if the Ravens can snap out of their early-season funk against the Rams. Anyone slated to get a 4:05 game is in for a dud as Titans-Raiders is FOX's only offering in that spot.

CBS (Early Window)

NFL

Cleveland Browns (1-4) At Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) (Red): Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt

Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) At Miami Dolphins (1-4) (Blue): Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty

Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty New England Patriots (3-2) At New Orleans Saints (1-4) (Green): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

There are three games in the early window of CBS' doubleheader, with most of the country either getting the AFC North showdown between the Steelers and Browns or the Chargers' trip to Miami to take on the Dolphins. The B-crew of Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt will be in the Steel City to headline this slate of games.

CBS (Late Window)

NFL

San Francisco 49ers (4-1) At Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) At Green Bay Packers (2-1-1) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

The best game of the afternoon is in CBS' doubleheader slot as the injury-riddled 49ers look to keep up their winning ways as they fly across the country to take on the Buccaneers in Tampa. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be at Raymond James Stadium for that game while Joe Flacco makes his Bengals' debut in Green Bay in the undercard matchup.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Detroit Lions (4-1) At Kansas City Chiefs (2-3): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Sunday night's matchup is a heavyweight fight between two Super Bowl contenders as the Lions return to Kansas City for the first time since ruining banner night with a Week 1 win in 2023. This will be the Chiefs' second Sunday night game of the year after beating the New York Giants on the road in Week 3.

Monday, Oct. 13

Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)

Buffalo Bills (4-1) At Atlanta Falcons (2-2) (7:15 p.m. ET On ESPN): Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick

Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick Chicago Bears (2-2) At Washington Commanders (3-2) (8:15 pm. ET On ABC): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

After a lackluster doubleheader in Week 4, Disney gets a pair of great games in Week 6 with a compelling Bills-Falcons matchup to start the night on ESPN before the rematch of last season's crazy Bears-Commanders matchup, which ended on a Hail Mary victory for Washington, kicks off an hour later on ABC. Since this is a double dip, there won't be a Manningcast this week.