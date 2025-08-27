NFL cuts only boosted Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl legacy

Patrick Mahomes has won three Super Bowls before turning 30. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of this success is that the Kansas City Chiefs haven't always surrounded him with great rosters. The recent NFL roster cuts have highlighted this, as several former key Chiefs players were cut from different teams.

Notably, Mecole Hardman was released by the Green Bay Packers, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was released by the New Orleans Saints, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling was released by the Seattle Seahawks.

Hardman was a part of all three Super Bowl wins, while MVS and CEH were part of two. Additionally, Valdes-Scantling and Hardman started in the Chiefs' last two Super Bowl wins. Undoubtedly, these three players being cut just two years removed from playing for a Super Bowl-winning squad is a testament to Mahomes' greatness.

Patrick Mahomes elevated these three former Chiefs players

Early in Mahomes' career, he threw to Tyreek Hill, which certainly helped him. Since losing Hill, the Chiefs' wide receiving core has been underwhelming. Sure, Travis Kelce is still playing at an elite level, but Mahomes has routinely elevated the rest of the receiving crew.

Incredibly, in Super Bowl LVIII, Hardman was the Chiefs' second leading receiver, recording 57 yards and a walk-off touchdown in overtime. Hardman has spent 75 of his 80 games with the Chiefs. During his five-game stint with the New York Jets, he recorded just six yards. After a season where Hardman recorded just 12 receptions, it's not shocking that he got cut. Nevertheless, it shows just how much Mahomes can elevate those around him.

Valdes-Scantling ranked third in receptions and yards during the Chiefs' second Super Bowl year. Unquestionably, this highlights the Chiefs' lack of weapons on the outside in the 2022 season.

As for Edwards-Helaire, it's not all that surprising, as he barely played with the Saints last season. In 2022 and 2023 with the Chiefs, CEH was the RB2 behind Isiah Pacheco. However, Mahomes had more rushing yards than him in both 2022 and 2023 despite never exceeding 389 rushing yards. It's not as notable as a lack of receiver help, but it's still impressive how Mahomes has overcome and uplifted an average run game. Edwards-Helaire, the former first-round pick, was supposed to fix this problem, but he unfortunately never panned out.

Patrick Mahomes is reason to believe in the Chiefs as Super Bowl contenders

Overall, as the Chiefs prepare for another Super Bowl run, they should be confident because of Mahomes. However, the Texas Tech product will have a lot to overcome once again. This time, it's an aging Kelce, a looming Rashee Rice suspension, Pacheco coming off an injury, and a below-average offensive line.

The Chiefs do have an elite defense, but there's no denying that Mahomes' ability to get the most out of his offensive talent will benefit Kansas City. Throughout his career, Mahomes has never won fewer than 11 games, and he's exceeded that threshold in all but one season.

If Mahomes can guide this Chiefs roster to another Super Bowl, it will be another amazing accomplishment in a long, Hall-of-Fame career. As long as they have Mahomes, the Chiefs will be Super Bowl contenders – and No. 15 can silence any doubt that he is still the league's best QB.