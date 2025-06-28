The 2025 late-round pick most likely to find success on each NFL team

There are diamonds in the rough to be had in every single NFL Draft. There are only 32 picks in the first round, and only seven rounds to be selected in each and every spring. As we approach the dog days of summer, I find myself wondering if a few of this year's late-round picks could end up being stars that this league is built on. Are there players like Dak Prescott or George Kittle to be had here?

Before I dive into this exercise, let me explain the parameters of what a late-round pick is to me. I may be pushing it a bit including fourth-rounders, but hear me out. I think any and every day-three pick can check this box because every team in the NFL passed on them multiple times over the course of the previous two days. Hitting on a player taken in rounds four, five, six or seven largely feel the same.

Even as a rabid fan of college football, I often find myself wondering who this and that guy are once we get to day three. I may remember them vaguely, fondly or not at all. When a player comes off the board in the first three rounds, they have at one point in time become commonplace in so many NFL mock drafts. To open up the field a bit, I decided that fourth-rounders or lower is the right prism here.

From the Arizona Cardinals, all the way down to the Washington Commanders, every team has one.

Arizona Cardinals

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (Fourth-round pick, No. 115 overall)

Not going to lie, the Arizona Cardinals might have had my favorite draft. I loved their first three picks, but their fourth one in former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon takes the cake for me in this exercise. He comes from a national championship-winning program and goes to a team led by a defensive-minded head coach for a franchise that drafts well. It all seems like it is going to work out.

Atlanta Falcons

Oklahoma Sooners safety Billy Bowman Jr. (Fourth-round pick, No. 118 overall)

We have arrived at my beloved Atlanta Falcons. While they only had two day-three picks this year, I think former Oklahoma Sooners safety Billy Bowman Jr. has a chance to be an impact player in Atlanta. He is being groomed into being a nickel corner. Playing for a defensive-minded head coach in Raheem Morris is as good as getting to learn from Falcons stars like Jessie Bates III and A.J. Terrell.

Baltimore Ravens

Arizona Wildcats kicker Tyler Loop (Sixth-round pick, No. 186 overall)

A kicker? Yes, I have my reasons. The Baltimore Ravens have one of the most complete teams in football. Right now, they are my pick to win the Super Bowl. While Tyler Loop did not do a ton of winning last year at Arizona, we know how important special teams are under John Harbaugh's guidance. With Justin Tucker needing to be replaced, I would say Loop will have a real shot at it.

Buffalo Bills

Kentucky Wildcats defensive tackle Deone Walker (Fourth-round pick, No. 109 overall)

Former Kentucky Wildcats defensive tackle Deone Walker was one of my favorite players in the SEC the last few years. UK may have struggled a year ago, but he was coached-up by defensive-minded Mark Stoops. The guy has an innate ability to blow things up. By going to the Buffalo Bills, I have a feeling he can be an impact player in the trenches for them right away as they push for a Super Bowl.

Carolina Panthers

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (Sixth-round pick, No. 208)

If the Carolina Panthers plan on doing one thing well this season, it will be throwing the football with confidence with Bryce Young at quarterback. Dan Morgan has surrounded him with one weapon after another. While much will be made about first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona, getting Jimmy Horn Jr. out of Colorado in the sixth round is a steal. He thrives as part of an ensemble cast.

Chicago Bears

Rutgers Scarlet Knights RB Kyle Monangai (Seventh-round pick, No. 233 overall)

Truth be told, I was not a fan of the Chicago Bears' draft at all. I do not trust Ryan Poles even one bit. That being said, I am going to go with seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai for this exercise. The former Rutgers star running back is going to the right offensive-minded head coach in Ben Johnson to get him his touches in the offense. It may come down to Caleb Williams more, but I can get with this pick.

Cincinnati Bengals

Clemson Tigers linebacker Barrett Carter (Fourth-round pick, No. 119 overall)

I loved me some Barrett Carter when he was starring at Clemson. He could have entered the NFL Draft two springs ago. By returning to Clemson, he helped the Tigers make the playoff for the first time since COVID. While the Cincinnati Bengals continue to be in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, Carter comes across as a calm, cool, and collected linebacker who will have staying power.

Cleveland Browns

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Fifth-round pick, No. 144 overall)

He may or may not be able to drive 55, but the Cleveland Browns may have their starting quarterback of the future in former Colorado star Shedeur Sanders. Even though Cleveland did take former Oregon star Dillon Gabriel two rounds earlier, Sanders throws the ball with great touch and anticipation. He looks like an NFL quarterback, whereas Gabriel looks like a guy who needs to grow.

Dallas Cowboys

Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah (Seventh-round pick, No. 239 overall)

I am surprised that former Clemson running back Phil Mafah did not come off the board until the seventh round. However, he does go to a team in the Dallas Cowboys that needs help at running back, but also likes to run the ball a ton. Get ready to learn Martyball, Mafah. With Brian Schottenheimer taking over as head coach, I fully expect his team will win by running the football.

Denver Broncos

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Que Robinson (Fourth-round pick, No. 134 overall)

The Denver Broncos are looking to build off their first playoff season in a decade. While they could have gone for more offensive weapons to surround Bo Nix with a more compelling supporting cast, I am good with the fourth-round selection of linebacker Que Robinson out of Alabama. There may not be a ton of tread on the tires after playing in Tuscaloosa, but Alabama guys enter the NFL with a bang.

Detroit Lions

Georgia Bulldogs safety Dan Jackson (Seventh-round pick, No. 230 overall)

Of course, I am rooting for Dan Jackson! How could I not? The former Georgia safety may have been a seventh-round pick, but he went to the perfect team for him in the Detroit Lions. Dan Campbell preaches competitiveness and toughness. Jackson may have only been a one-year starter in Athens, but was an ace on special teams and provide me with one of my favorite plays in my UGA fandom.

Green Bay Packers

Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Warren Brinson (Sixth-round pick, No. 198 overall)

I will always be in favor of the Green Bay Packers making it an effort to try and be great on the defensive side of the ball. Warren Brinson starred at my alma mater of Georgia in the trenches. He may only be a sixth-round pick, but I think he could carve out a rotational role along the defensive front in a year or so. It may be a developmental pick, but he seems like a good bet with this selection.

Houston Texans

Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaylen Reed (Sixth-round pick, No. 187 overall)

Nick Caserio is quickly becoming one of my least favorite general managers in the league. DeMeco Ryans elevates the Houston Texans, while I think Caserio holds them back. Regardless, going a player from a big-time conference in Jaylen Reed out of Penn State at safety in the sixth round seems like a good pick. That side of the ball is why the Nittany Lions have become national title contenders again.

Indianapolis Colts

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive tackle Tim Smith (Sixth-round pick, No. 190)

Chris Ballard drafts can be a wild adventure for Indianapolis Colts fans. For as much as I loved the Tyler Warren pick in the first round, he also took Anthony Richardson in the top four two years ago. As it is the case with any defensive player from Alabama, I am willing to give Tim Smith a shot at being a menace in the trenches for the Colts. He may not have the best upside, but I think his floor his high.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (Fourth-round pick, No. 107 overall)

The Jacksonville Jaguars need a leader in the middle of their defense. While he may have physical limitations in that regard, Jack Kiser was a phenomenal player at Notre Dame. His side of the ball in South Bend are why the Fighting Irish played for a national championship last year. Perhaps his winning pedigree will be a welcomed addition for this long-moribund AFC South franchise this year?

Kansas City Chiefs

Utah State Aggies wide receiver Jalen Royals (Fourth-round pick, No. 133 overall)

I will always be a fan of Brett Veach trying to get Patrick Mahomes another weapon. By taking former Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals in the fourth round, the Kansas City Chiefs may have found their next underrated weapon for Mahomes to throw the ball to. As long as Mahomes stays healthy and Andy Reid remains engaged on the sidelines, I will remain in favor of the Chiefs drafting weapons.

Las Vegas Raiders

North Dakota State Bison quarterback Cam Miller (Sixth-round pick, No. 215 overall)

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to take former North Dakota State Bison quarterback Cam Miller in the sixth round has Tom Brady's fingerprints all over it. Yes, this is Geno Smith's team ... for now. However, I think there is a good runway for Miller to grow and learn from Smith and Aidan O'Connell before finding his way as a serious backup in this league. Against all odds, I am intrigued by the pick.

Los Angeles Chargers

South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Kyle Kennard (Fourth-round pick, No. 125 overall)

The Los Angeles Chargers made two of my most favorite picks in the entire draft. While I could go on and on about the Bolts getting former UNC running back Omarion Hampton in the first round, landing former South Carolina star edge rusher Kyle Kennard in the fourth round is shooting fish in a barrel. He did bounce around a bit in college, but he is the next great player to come out of South Carolina.

Los Angeles Rams

Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (Fourth-round pick, No. 117 overall)

No team cares less about the NFL Draft than the Los Angeles Rams. While they may be a contending team this season, their future scares me. That being said, I am intrigued by the idea of getting Sean McVay a hungry former Auburn running back in Jarquez Hunter. Auburn has been in a state of transition for the last five seasons or so, but many of their players end up having long NFL careers.

Miami Dolphins

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (Seventh-round pick, No. 231 overall)

It does not matter that he was a seventh-round pick and the 13th of 13 quarterbacks drafted this past spring. Former Texas Longhorns star Quinn Ewers is a gamer at the quarterback position. He may not have put out good tape and may be injury-prone, but he should beat out Zach Wilson to be Tua Tagovailoa's backup on the Miami Dolphins. This is a team that needs to figure itself out quickly.

Minnesota Vikings

Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Fifth-round pick, No. 139 overall)

Although I tend to believe that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's drafts are all over the place, I think the Minnesota Vikings taking a flier on a former Georgia standout in the fifth round seems like a good move to me. Even in down years, the Vikings seem to know what they are doing in the trenches. The fact that Brian Flores is an overqualified defensive coordinator makes me quite bullish on this pick.

New England Patriots

Miami Hurricanes kicker Andres Borregales (Sixth-round pick, No. 182 overall)

Yes, I have another kicker on this list. The New England Patriots used a sixth-round pick on former Miami Hurricanes special teams standout Andrew Borregales this past spring. Even though new head coach Mike Vrabel does give off a bit of the machismo vibes, he is a sound in-game tactician who knows the importance of special teams. Over the last few years, Miami has been proficient in them.

New Orleans Saints

Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (Sixth-round pick, No. 184 overall)

The New Orleans Saints are not expected to do much this season. However, I really like them taking a chance on former Kansas running back Devin Neal in the sixth round. He was an instrumental piece in the Jayhawks getting it turned around, for Kansas standards, under head coach Lance Leipold. The Saints have a strong history of having running backs who frustrate opposing defenses on the regular.

New York Giants

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (Fourth-round pick, No. 105 overall)

How can you not love Cam Skattebo as a prospect? While I think the fit with the New York Giants is a bit odd, he plays with a blue-collar ethos that everyone in The Tri-State Area is going to love. Much will be made about their two other picks of note in Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart, but we might have a new fan favorite on our hands in Skattebo. He was a transcendent player while over at Arizona State.

New York Jets

Alabama Crimson Tide safety Malachi Moore (Fourth-round pick, No. 130 overall)

It is a combination of a few things that have me buzzing about the New York Jets' fourth-round pick of Malachi Moore. Not only was Moore a great leader in the defensive backfield for Alabama, but he now gets to play for a great defensive-minded head coach who once starred in the league in Aaron Glenn. The fact I am saying positive things about the Jets is everything you need to know about how I feel.

Philadelphia Eagles

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (Fifth-round pick, No. 161 overall)

It must pain Howie Roseman to no end as a Florida guy, but he drafts a ton of Georgia stars to help make the Philadelphia Eagles so menacing on defense. Smael Mondon Jr. was a seasoned starter in the middle of everything for the Dawgs. He may not have the highest of ceilings, but he is the type of player Nick Sirianni can trust to make the right decision on a key play when the game is on the line.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (Sixth-round pick, No. 185 overall)

I am really coming around on the idea of Will Howard potentially being something now that he is playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Ohio State and Kansas State starting quarterback will be backing up Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph this year. If all goes according to plan, he could be a better version of Rudolph. For that reason, I will argue he should have staying power in Pittsburgh.

San Francisco 49ers

Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (Fifth-round pick, No. 147 overall)

While it is anyone's guess when it comes to if a John Lynch draft pick for the San Francisco 49ers will pan out or not, I am willing to roll the dice on it potentially being former Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James. It may be all about Brock Purdy now in San Francisco, but every Kyle Shanahan offense is about one thing, and one thing only: Running the football with conviction off zone blocking.

Seattle Seahawks

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive tackle Rylie Mills (Fifth-round pick, No. 142 overall)

No team is harder to predict what they are going to do in an NFL Draft than the Seattle Seahawks. Even amid a coaching change, general manager John Schneider remains an institution in the Pacific Northwest. My pick for them for this exercise would be defensive tackle Rylie Mills. He was part of a strong Notre Dame defense that took to great coaching. He also has a knack for blowing things up.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Central Arkansas Bears linebacker David Walker (Fourth-round pick, No. 121)

If you want a real sleeper, look no further than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fourth-round pick David Walker. Although he played at FCS Central Arkansas, he was a pass-rushing machine for the Bears. While I do question if that kind of productivity will translate to the NFL, based on level of comp concerns and all, I would much rather take a flier on a player who dominates as opposed to not...

Tennessee Titans

Michigan Wolverines running back Kalel Mullings (Sixth-round pick, No. 188 overall)

Low-key, I love this pick for the Tennessee Titans. They may have the quarterback of the future in Cam Ward, but they need to surround him with the right supporting cast. By taking Kalel Mullings in the sixth round, the Titans have landed a running back who knows how to save his best for big moments. Mullings was instrumental in the Michigan Wolverines' national title run two seasons ago.

Washington Commanders

Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane (Fourth-round pick, No. 128 overall)

The Washington Commanders are very much in win-now mode. Their Super Bowl window is opening up with Jayden Daniels well on his way to becoming a superstar. For him to fully tap into all of his potential, they need to get him more weapons. Regardless of what happens to Terry McLaurin long-term, I like the idea of investing in a fourth-round pick like Jaylin Lane out of nearby Virginia Tech.