NFL Draft 2026: 4 EDGE sleepers who woke everyone up at the Combine

Arvell Reese and David Bailey stole the show at the NFL Combine earlier this week with blistering 4.46 and 4.50 times in 40-yard dash times, respectively. The two entered Indy as two of the top three or four players on most big boards, and nothing about their performances did anything to change that. But what about the dark horses in this class? Reese and Bailey were hardly the only standouts among Friday's EDGE workouts, and there are now several names you need to keep an eye on ahead of the NFL Draft.

These aren’t the players that will be Day 1 selections. These are the relatively unknown edge rushers with untapped potential that are projected to fall to late Day 2, Day 3 or even into undrafted free agency. Here are the four EDGE rushers you didn’t know before Friday that now have your attention if you're a fan of a team that needs help getting after the quarterback.

Florida Gators defensive end George Gumbs Jr. (34) waits for the snap against the South Florida Bulls during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

George Gumbs Jr., Florida Gators

George Gumbs Jr. has had one of the most unique paths to the Combine. He's hopped around positions – having played both tight end and receiver in college – and started out at Northern Illinois before making the move to Gainesville. His past experience as an offensive player showed at the Combine, with athleticism and movement skills that are rare at the position.

Gumbs had a 41-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, one-inch broad jump. Though his 4.66 40-yard dash time isn’t something to gawk at, he did have a seven-second 3-cone drill time that drives home his short-area burst. Did he drastically increase his draft stock? Probably not. But he was projected to be a UDFA entering the week, and it’s fair to say he could be a mid-to-late Day 3 selection after the Combine.

Texas defensive lineman Trey Moore (DL53) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trey Moore, Texas Longhorns

After the Combine, Trey Moore could very well force an NFL team to draft him. A speedy 4.54 40-yard dash time ranked him fourth-fastest among edge rushers. Of course, while speed is good, it’s not the most accurate measurement for EDGEs; Being quicker than offensive lineman is paramount for success off the edge. To that end, his 4.43 20-yard shuttle will certainly catch the eyes of front offices looking for pass rush help.

NFL.com has Moore projected as a future starter, but a backup option as a rookie. Any team looking for depth could certainly be interested in drafting him. The one thing about the NFL Draft this year is there are plenty of defensive line players to choose from. Moore could be a sleeper later in the draft.

Penn State defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton (DL36) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State Nittany Lions

Abdul Carter might have ruined edge rushers at Penn State for this draft, but with every team looking for the next Micah Parson, Dani Dennis-Sutton certainly made a statement at the Combine on Friday. He was the second-best EDGE rusher that competed in Indy, per NFL.com. The most eye-popping number was the 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump, tops among all edge rushers.

According to NFL Mock Drafts, Dennis-Sutton is projected to be a third-round pick. He could very well sneak into the second round after Friday. Athletic pass rushers are at a premium, and if this class is as deep as it appears, Dennis-Sutton could be a name that slips through the cracks and ends up being a gem.

UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence (DL48 during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Malachi Lawrence, UCF Knights

Malachi Lawrence could be the steal of the NFL Draft for edge rushers after his outing at the NFL Combine. He had the No. 1 performance according to NFL.com, and while he’s projected to be a third-round pick right now, it’s fair to think he could sneak into the second round when all is said and done. He had a 4.52 40-yard dash, a 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump and 40-inch vertical jump. He’s one of the most athletic pass rushers in the draft class, bar none.

With Clemson's T.J. Parker not living up to the first round hype, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Parker fall and Lawrence rise in NFL Draft stock. If you didn’t know Lawrence before Friday, you certainly know him now.