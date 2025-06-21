NFL Draft: Ranking every 2025 first-round pick by immediate impact

One of the best times of the year is the NFL Draft. Not only is a great time for the NFL to celebrate itself, but there is perhaps no other tentpole event that gets all 32 fan bases excited. For a team that was terrible the year prior, the next franchise savior is joining their cause from the college ranks. For those who are dominating presently, how many hidden gems can they find picking in the NFL Draft?

No matter if a guy comes off the board first or 32nd, one thing is expected out of all 32 first-round picks: To make an impact. While some players will need a bit more time to be impactful players, others will be expected to do it right from the jump. Again, every team is different, as is every situation. Yes, there will be a plethora of busts to be had of players drafted in this range from only a few months ago.

So what I am going to do today is effectively power rank all 32 first-round picks, based on how impactful I believe they will be as rookies this season. I have sorted all 32 players of note into one of six buckets, based on expectations, opportunities and whatnot. The best part about all this is it is incredibly fluid. You can really sort these guys in any order you want and it is not going to be an issue.

These are just my early leanings, but the closer to the top a player is, the more impactful he may be.

Tiers for first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft

More likely to be long-term plays than anything for this NFL season

I could be wrong, but these players feel more like projects than prospects heading into this season.

32. Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Shemar Stewart

For so many reasons, this might end up being the worst pick in the first round. Shemar Stewart averaged 1.5 sacks a season in his three years at Texas A&M. He has yet to put pen to paper since getting drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals. While they do draft well, this is a team that thrives on getting players who have a bit of an edge to him. Stewart seems to be more about the money here.

31. Baltimore Ravens safety Malaki Starks

Malaki Starks was a phenomenal player for my beloved Georgia Bulldogs. While I am sure that the Baltimore Ravens have a plan in place for him, he is joining arguably the best secondary in football. Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton are at the peak of their powers. They also just acquired former Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander. Starks may prove me wrong, but we need to give him time.

30. Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons loved them some James Pearce Jr., alright... He would have been their pick at No. 15 had Georgia star Jalon Walker not been available. The Falcons traded back up to No. 26 in a deal with the Los Angeles Rams to land him. Although he was immensely talented playing for Tennessee, Pearce entered the NFL with some character issues. He feels like a rotational player at best this fall.

29. Detroit Lions defensive tackle Tyleik Williams

I found the Tyleik Williams draft pick quite odd for the Detroit Lions. Yes, he played for the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, but I felt there were better defensive linemen to be had picking at No. 28. I am willing to give the Lions the benefit of the doubt here. That being said, I have my apprehensions about how different the defense could perform under Kelvin Sheppard this year.

28. New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart

Admittedly, I am not quite there with everyone else when it comes to Jaxson Dart. He should have been a first-round pick, but I do not trust the New York Giants' regime at all to get the most out of the former Ole Miss Rebels star quarterback. He is not going to start right away. Amid the Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito nonsense, I cannot think of a more talkative quarterback room.

Could be meaningful contributors, but are going to strong NFL teams

It is hard to gauge with these players how impactful they will be, based on who they were drafted to.

27. Minnesota Vikings guard Donovan Jackson

Donovan Jackson was one of many first-round picks to be taken out of Ohio State this past spring. He does go to a well-run organization in the Minnesota Vikings. However, it is the combination of them being good as a team, but decent at best at drafting offensive linemen that has me worried. It feels like a safe play to take a guard at No. 24, but you have to wonder if they could have done better.

26. Washington Commanders offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

I may have liked this pick at bit more when it happened than I do know. The Washington Commanders used the No. 29 overall pick on former Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. He will play for Dan Quinn and Kliff Kingsbury, tasked with helping keep Jayden Daniels upright. If we think he is the second coming of Penei Sewell, we are sorely mistaken. I wish Oregon players had a bit more grit...

25. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Once again, I am reminded that the Pittsburgh Steelers had nothing short of a weird offseason. This is the team that should have drafted Jaxson Dart. Instead, they took Cameron Heyward's eventual successor in Derrick Harmon out of Oregon. I get that they need to get younger in the trenches, but I just kind of feel like the Steelers are throwing mud at the wall and hoping something sticks for them.

24. Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell

I am legitimately stunned that former Alabama star linebacker Jihaad Campbell made his way to the Philadelphia Eagles. Everybody and their brother had him tied to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. By going No. 31 overall to the Eagles, I have a feeling he will be good for them at some point, but that defense is loaded. Nobody drafts better than Howie Roseman, so consider me optimistic on this one.

23. Seattle Seahawks guard Grey Zabel

Your guess as to what the Seattle Seahawks are doing in any NFL Draft is as good as mine. John Schneider has and always will do things differently. His ability to hit from anywhere is why he has had so much staying power. Former North Dakota State standout guard Grey Zabel was a late mover up draft boards. This is a program that regularly sends guys to the NFL out of the FCS. I am good here.

22. Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston

One of my favorite late first-round picks was former Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Hairston going to the Buffalo Bills at No. 30. He was a borderline first-round prospect, but goes to a contending team led by a defensive-minded coach. This is Sean McDermott's position group of note. While he is keen on player development, why does he always seem to come up short in the playoffs?

Guys who are developmental, but opportunities will present themselves

These guys certainly have room to grow, but they are going to teams where they can grow right away.

21. San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Mykel Williams

When healthy, Mykel Williams always had the potential to be a wrecking ball along the Georgia defensive line. He goes to a team in the San Francisco 49ers that should be able to develop him quite well and will put him in advantageous spots to succeed. My concern is John Lynch's drafts are all over the place. He will find productive players, but it is not a guarantee it will come from round one.

20. Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons

The opportunity will be there for sure with new Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons. He comes over from Ohio State. While he probably was a first-round pick all along, getting hurt in the second half of the season for the Buckeyes has me concerned about his durability to keep Patrick Mahomes upright. The team will win and it will score points, but will its offensive line issues persist?

19. Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland

I am starting to come around on this pick a little more. At the time, I hated the Chicago Bears using the No. 10 overall pick on former Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland. It felt like Ryan Poles reached on a guy who might be able to fulfill a pipe-dream fantasy for new head coach Ben Johnson. Honestly, it might work out. Loveland will have to prove himself playing next to Cole Kmet.

18. Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kenneth Grant

Here is another pick I was unsure of. Colston Loveland's former Michigan teammate Kenneth Grant went to the Miami Dolphins No. 13 overall. I did not see him coming off the board that high. He might be the next Jadeveon Clowney, but was he as productive as we all thought he could be coming out of South Carolina? Regardless, Miami seems to think he is legit, and therefore, will empower him as well.

17. Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Walter Nolen

Consider me a big believer in the Arizona Cardinals ahead of this season. I think the rapport head coach Jonathan Gannon has with general manager Monti Ossenfort leads me to believe this might be the year for them. While I did not love them taking more of an idea of a high-end playmaker in Walter Nolen out of Ole Miss, they might have had my favorite draft. It could go either way with Nolen here.

16. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden

I feel that the Green Bay Packers unfairly thrust former Texas star Matthew Golden on a pedestal, just to rub it in Aaron Rodgers' face. He is the first first-round wide receiver Green Bay took since Javon Walker way back in 2002 out of Florida State. Golden is talented and will get to play for offensive-minded Matt LaFleur. I just kind of need to see it happen with Jordan Love before I champion the pick.

Guys who will be contributors, but to what degree, I do not know...

It is hard to see these players not being contributors right away, but to what degree is hard to say.

15. Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron

If there is one first-round pick I have the least amount of feel on, it would have to be former Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron going to the Denver Broncos. This is a franchise that drafts and develops secondary players well. I thought Barron was good at Texas, but not a transcendent star. He is joining a good team in Denver, but one led by an offensive-minded coach in Sean Payton. Color me intrigued.

14. Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, former Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham was one of two players I did not think could bust, along with Abdul Carter. That still might be the case, but I find the fit with the Cleveland Browns not to be so seamless as it would have been with the Jacksonville Jaguars. I have a feeling he is going to flourish anyway and become a cult hero, but I have trepidation.

13. New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

It is going to be an incredibly thankless year for former Texas standout offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. He is joining arguably the worst team in football in the New Orleans Saints. Even more concerning, the guy who ate his lunch twice last year is in the same division as him in Jalen Walker with the Atlanta Falcons. I believe in Banks' upside, but his first season in the NFL could be a baptism by fire.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

One of the strangest picks of the first round might honest work out. It did not seem to matter to Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht that the team already employed Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. They took one of my favorite receivers in the draft anyway in former Ohio State standout Emeka Egbuka. Tampa Bay has a plan for him, and that is to be a monster as their WR3...

11. New York Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou

There was one of two ways the New York Jets could have gone at No. 7. While they could have taken former Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, they ended up going with a safer selection in some people's eyes by grabbing former Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. He is a total road grader. While he was later mover in the draft process, every clip I have seen from him impresses me.

Players to be major contributors, but may have too much on their plates

These players are in positions to play right away, but their teams may be asking too much from them.

10. Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker

People hated this pick, but I saw the big picture. The Dallas Cowboys may have reached on former Alabama guard Tyler Booker at No. 12, but they needed to replace a future hall of famer at that position with Zack Martin retiring. Given that recently promoted head coach Brian Schottenheimer will want to run the football a ton, it seems like this will be a year where Booker gets really confident.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter

The talent is there, do not get me wrong. The same thing applies to the opportunities abound for him. That being said, I am struggling to believe that the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the team to get the most out of former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter's unique talents. He may have won the Heisman Trophy as a two-way player, but I think the NFL will humble him to just play one position.

8. New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell

Will Campbell could not have gone to a better situation for himself than to the New England Patriots. The former LSU star offensive tackle joins a team that finally has a direction again under new head coach Mike Vrabel. He may be a defensive-minded, but he was a big proponent of great line play when he led the Tennessee Titans previously. If Drake Maye plays well, Campbell may be an all-timer.

7. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan

Tetairoa McMillan going No. 8 overall to the Carolina Panthers out of Arizona was the first true curveball of the draft, other than the Jacksonville Jaguars moving up to No. 2 in a deal with the Cleveland Browns, of course. McMillan always got his at U of A. The Panthers might be making the turn under head coach Dave Canales. This really comes down to if you believe in Bryce Young or not.

6. Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker

Unthinkably, it took the Atlanta Falcons until the 2025 NFL Draft to use a first-round pick on a former Georgia player. They found a great one in Butkus Award winner Jalon Walker. He can play all over the defensive front-seven. His versatility and leadership could be the missing piece to help the Dirty Birds solve their never-ending pass-rushing issues. The world is his oyster in this spot. He will be eating.

Guys who are going to be major impact players for their teams right away

I would be stunned if these players were not major impact players right away from their NFL teams.

5. Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton

I love that Omarion Hampton went No. 22 to the Los Angeles Chargers. The former North Carolina star running back is going to a team that has a head coach who loves to run the football in Jim Harbaugh. Regardless of what you think about Justin Herbert as a franchise quarterback, Hampton should be able to get his in the context of this offense. I see multiple Pro Bowls in his near future.

4. Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren

I have to give it to Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts for making an incredible pick at No. 14. Having former Penn State superstar tight end Tyler Warren to them was like shooting fish in a barrel. Any time the Colts have been great throughout my lifetime, they have gotten stellar quarterback play. No matter who is throwing him the ball, Warren is a piece that can help finally rectify that major issue.

3. Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty

What if the Las Vegas Raiders know what they are doing now? I may not have given John Spytek the best grade from a front office standpoint, but he is new and has plenty of time to figure it out. Pete Carroll loves to run the football. So does Chip Kelly. Getting former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 seems too good to be true. If he is as good as I think he will be, the Raiders have a superstar.

2. New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter

Without question, the only player in this draft who is 100 percent not going to bust is linebacker Abdul Carter. He was the best pick made in the draft, as the New York Giants were able to land him at No. 3 overall. While this pick may not be enough to save Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll their jobs, Carter projects to be a franchise cornerstone in the middle of their Giants defense for a decade or so.

1. Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward

No player will have more of an opportunity to make a name for himself this season than No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. The Tennessee Titans see big things in his future. While I was not sold on him coming out of Miami by way of Washington State and Incarnate Ward, his quick release and playing for offensive-minded Brian Callahan has me optimistic. He needs to show he can win in total dysfunction.