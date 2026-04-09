NFL Draft Rumors: Cowboys willing to trade up, Browns love Ohio State star and more

Jerry Jones has already teased that it’s not out of the question the Dallas Cowboys will get active in wheeling and dealing once the NFL Draft begins. And now there’s even more smoke about the team possibly trading up from No. 12. Jones knows the pressure he’s under as the do-it-all owner to get Dallas back in Super Bowl contention. This just goes to show he’s invested in any moves that will get the Cowboys back to being contenders.

Then again, Jones does love to say a lot of things and do very little. This could be one of those times, but if it’s not, Jones is finally realizing what it takes to build a championship roster.

The NFL Draft is just two weeks away. A lot can happen, and a lot is at stake. Here are some NFL Draft rumors that are circling the league with precious little time left.

Dallas Cowboys don’t rule out trading up in 2026 NFL Draft

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) rushes the line during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cowboys are reportedly very interested in both Rueben Bain Jr. and Caleb Downs

Jones has previously talked about being active in draft-day trades

Jones has seemingly pinpointed whom his front office will be eyeing if they decide to trade up from No. 12 overall. My guess is they'd target a pick in the top five or six, because that's the only way to ensure a defensive difference-maker like either Rueben Bain Jr. or Caleb Downs will be available. Both pass rush and safety are major needs for the Cowboys as well, so it makes a lot of sense if they get aggressive.

As far as how realistic it will be to move up, well, that’s another question. If they’re going after Bain, they might need to sneak into the top five. Though the New York Jets or Tennessee Titans could draft him, Arvell Reese is the better pick. The Titans are the biggest concern, because they could take Bain instead of David Bailey or even go offense.

Landing Downs will be a bit easier as he could fall out of the top 10, but if he doesn’t shouldn’t be taken before the No. 7 pick. The Cowboys wouldn’t have to give up a lot to get up to No. 7 from No. 12, but to get any higher, they’d probably need to cough up the No. 20 pick too. If the Cowboys want to land Bain, that will be the move. Dallas needs a replacement for Micah Parsons, which makes Bain the perfect solution.

Cleveland Browns could be joining the Ohio State wide receiver trend

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As they wait for a quarterback in 2027, Cleveland is a wild card with No. 6 pick

Browns aren’t opposed to drafting best available regardless of position

According to ESPN, GM Andrew Berry is preaching a “best player available” mentality for this year’s draft. That means the Browns will be looking to add pure talent, regardless of need and regardless of position. This also means that the best player available could fill a big need on offense, and the Browns are reportedly keen on Ohio State star receiver Carnell Tate.

Tate has been talked about as the best receiver in this class, but he's not a slam dunk, and you just don’t quite know where he’ll go. He could land with any of the teams outside of the top two, realistically. He could also fall out of the top 10 entirely. Tate at No. 6 for the Browns makes so much sense because they need a legit WR1 on the outside.

Tate might not have the hype most of the other Ohio State stars did coming out of college. But let’s be honest: With what Jaxon Smith-Njigba did this past season (and what Emeka Egbuka did in his rookie season in Tampa Bay), you have to see why the Browns would be foolish to pass up on that. Cleveland did a good job of quickly addressing the offensive line this offseason. While they could continue to bolster the trenches, getting Tate has to be the move to put the infrastructure in place for whoever's under center in 2027.

Detroit Lions eye Alabama OL draft prospect as Dan Skipper replacement

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Lions could be all in on Kadyn Proctor

Despite massive size, agility remains a question mark

Sure, there’s no real replacement for what Dan Skipper brought to the Detroit Lions. But if the Lions want to find their next long-term anchor at offensive tackle, they’ll need to take at least one swing in this draft — and one player that stands out is former Alabama star Kadyn Proctor. It makes sense not just because of his overwhelming size, but also his versatility and footwork. That bodes well for Detroit’s scheme.

Proctor could very well be the perfect option at left tackle if he can refine his game. The Lions tried Penei Sewell at left tackle and it didn’t work out as much, so they turned him into an All-Pro offensive lineman.