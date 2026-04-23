NFL Draft rumors: Rams back on Ty Simpson, Packers possibly trading up and more

The Rams might grab Simpson at No. 13 to groom him behind Stafford. Meanwhile, the Browns’ No. 6 pick is a prime target for the Giants, Chiefs, or Dolphins.

There’s two hot topics a day before the NFL Draft: Ty Simpson and trading up. They could go hand-in-hand, but for the most part, they are the two things that have been talked about the most. Ty Simpson is back on the radar of a team with a top 15 pick, meaning Simpson could be off the board early. Nothing’s set in stone, but the Los Angeles Rams have been rumored to be interested (again) in Simpson with their first-round pick. They could trade down to land Simpson as well.

Speaking of trading, the Green Bay Packers are looking at possibly moving up as they try to get a more favorable pick. Believe it or not, there’s still a whole lot to dive into a day before the draft. Here’s all the rumors that are leading up to an exciting draft.

Ty Simpson could be a top 15 pick if the Los Angeles Rams want to shake up the NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the only teams that are nearly complete before the NFL Draft. Sure there’s players they could turn to for depth, but they don’t have any real pressing needs they’d have to address with the No. 13 pick, which they acquired from the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 NFL Draft. It’s odd for a team with a pick that high not desperate to use it on a future star. That’s why the Rams are a wild card to do (what feels like) the unthinkable and draft Simpson with their first-round pick.

In all honesty, it’s not a terrible idea. ESPN mentioned a few options the Rams could do if they’ve pinpointed Simpson as their target. The most logical one would be to trade down. The Arizona Cardinals pick No. 34, and it’s not out of the ordinary to think the New York Jets entertain trading back into the first to take Simpson as well. That’s why the Rams would be wise to trade with someone like the Carolina Panthers or the Dallas Cowboys.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That way, they’d move to No. 19 or 20, which is still ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been floated as a possible landing spot for Simpson as well. The Cowboys may not be interested in moving to No. 13, assuming they already plan on moving into the top 10. Nothing is off the table though. Carolina could use a higher pick so they could be interested as well.

The Rams have to start looking at Matthew Stafford’s replacements. And while they will probably get criticized for not drafting a better player with their first-round pick, getting Simpson in and learning behind Stafford for a year isn’t a bad idea either. ESPN also brought up the idea that the Rams are better at identifying talented mid and late-round receivers so that could be their play as well, opening up the possibility that Simpson is their target.

Green Bay Packers not opposed to trading up during NFL Draft

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers aren’t against moving up from the No. 52 after losing their first round pick (No. 20) to the Dallas Cowboys as part of the Micah Parsons trade. The Packers need to get a better pick than 52 if they want to remain contenders in the NFC North. They traded a lot away from this defense and still haven’t replenished their cornerback room as much as they’d like. Moving closer to the top 40, which Matt Schneidman of The Athletic pointed out Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is more open to.

This draft is deep with defensive talent, which plays to the Packers’ favor. It’s why they need to move closer to the top of the second round to get a first-round talented player to make up for not having a first-round pick. Green Bay has some crucial needs and getting as good of a player as they can has to be a priority.

There are some decent corners and EDGE rushers that could be available within the first 10 picks of the second round. The Packers could move up 10-12 picks and get a high second round and turn to someone like T.J. Parker, Cashius Howell or Zion Young on the defensive line it would be worth it. If they can’t get inside the No. 40 pick, they could look at Brandon Cisse, Chris Johnson or D’Angelo Ponds at cornerback.

3 teams most likely to trade up with Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns could very well be active for the second straight season on NFL Draft day trades. Last year the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up from No. 5 to No. 2 to take Travis Hunter. This year, the Browns could be looking to move down from the No. 6 pick. There’s been talks of the Dallas Cowboys wanting to move up and the Kansas City Chiefs. ESPN hinted that the Giants could be interested in moving up from the No. 10 pick, which they acquired after trading Dexter Lawrence. Here are the three teams most likely to trade up with Cleveland.

New York Giants

The New York Giants need a proven offensive weapon. If Jeremiyah Love is there at No. 6, I could absolutely see New York leaping at adding him – even if the Cam Skattebo hype is back this season. They have been in talks of adding a wide receiver as well. If they traded back inside the top 10, I could see New York being interested in Carnell Tate. It feels like the Giants will take Sonny Styles at No. 5. If they do, the No. 10 pick will have to be a wide receiver with Love as an outside option.

Kansas City Chiefs

It very much feels like an arms race of which team will be able to get the highest. I think the Chiefs settle for the No. 6 pick and still get a chance to land Rueben Bain Jr., who they have been rumored to be interested in this whole time. I think David Bailey is the ideal player, though it feels like they’d take him. The Cowboys have been rumored to move up, but they may be more reluctant to give up the draft capital necessary to do so. The Chiefs ultimately end up being the winner.

Miami Dolphins

I never thought about the Dolphins moving up, but they could be a sneaky team to watch that might be interested in getting a top 10 pick. I would look at Carnell Tate as the target here if the Dolphins do decide to move up. It makes sense for them to move up because they need a lot and need talent. Mansoor Delane at No. 11 isn’t a bad pick at all. But if the Dolphins could move up five spots to get an elite receiver, I could absolutely see them doing that.

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