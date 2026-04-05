NFL Draft rumors: Ty Simpson's deserved tumble and a surprise Jeremiyah Love suitor

The NFL Draft is only a couple weeks away. This has the feel of a consequential class, even without a ton of depth at the quarterback position, where so much energy is spent in the media. We know Fernando Mendoza is the No. 1 pick. Avrell Reese to New York at No. 2 is not a lock, but it's practically written in ink at this point. After that, however, the board opens up and chaos shall reign.

ESPN's Todd McShay delivered several rumors on the latest episode of his podcast. Here's what you need to know.

Ty Simpson could fall out of the first round

Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ty Simpson is the second-ranked quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, but Cleveland and New York — two popular rumored landing spots with multiple first-round picks — are expected to focus elsewhere

While other teams could snag Simpson, there's a good chance he falls to the second round as NFL teams focus on a stronger 2027 QB class

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is broadly considered the second-best quarterback in the 2026 class behind Mendoza. He was extremely productive as a junior; Simpson led the SEC in completions (305) with a 64.5 percent success rate, logging 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

On the other hand, he has fewer than 650 career pass attempts at the college level. He's was a one-year starter for the Crimson Tide. Only five other quarterbacks since 2000 were drafted with a comparable lack of experience. The list does not generate much confidence:

All Round 1 QBs with <650 career pass attempts and <1,000 career rushing yards in college (since 2000)



Carson Wentz (236)

Mark Sanchez (487)

TY SIMPSON (523) 👀

Mac Jones (556)

Mitch Trubisky (572)

Dwayne Haskins (590)

/end of list — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) March 24, 2026

According to McShay, NFL teams — notably the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, both in need of long-term quarterbacks — are not sold on Simpson as a first-round pick.

"Love Ty Simpson, don't think he's going to [Cleveland or New York] with their second [first-round] pick," he said (h/t Bleacher Report). "I think the Jets are very clearly, as I've said from the jump and have good intel on this, their moves that they made in the offseason, including one of their deals, they were offered a first round pick this year and a second next year. They said, no, we'll do the deal if it's a second this year and a first next year."

A clear factor here is the strength of the 2027 draft class, which could feature the likes of Arch Manning, Trinidad Chambliss and other special QB prospects.

New York and Cleveland aren't the only potential landing spots for Simpson, there are only so many teams desperate enough to bet on an inexperienced quarterback in the first round. It's more palatable, perhaps, if he's the second first-round pick for a team. The Rams, Steelers and other teams connected to Simpson still need to build out their rosters elsewhere. They wouldn't need Simpson in the immediate future. The 23-year-old probably benefits from a year or two of background development, but that probably plays better as a second-round selection.

He could still end up in New York or Cleveland, but don't bet on Simpson landing anywhere in the top-20.

Jeremiyah Love could land as high as Arizona at No. 3

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Someone in the Cardinals organization is pushing hard to select Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 overall pick

Arizona could also trade out of the No. 3 pick, with Dallas mentioned as potential candidate to move up

While ESPN's Adam Schefter recently said Jereimyah Love's range starts with the Giants at No. 5, McShay says there is "someone in [Arizona's] building" pushing for the Notre Dame running back with the No. 3 pick (h/t Bleacher Report). He also notes that Arizona trading back "could absolutely happen."

Love finished third in Heisman voting after leading college football with 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He averaged an astronomical 6.9 yards per carry. He also added 280 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver, notching 10.4 yards per catch.

There is not a more explosive playmaker in the 2026 draft. The NFL has generally gone away from drafting running backs near the top, but there are exceptions. Ashton Jeanty went sixth overall to Las Vegas last spring. Bijan Robinson (eighth) and Jahmyr Gibbs (12th) both landed in the top half of the first round in 2023.

Love is a proper three-down workhorse, built like a tank (6-foot, 212 pounds) yet evasive between the tackles, able to slam the brakes and explode through the smallest of gaps instantaneously. The Cardinals are looking for a franchise running back with James Conner coming off of an injury-plagued 2025 campaign.

Whether or not Arizona has the offensive infrastructure to maximize Love, especially early in his career — the prime window for running backs — is another matter entirely. The Cardinals are entering a gap year with Jacoby Brissett under center and limited run-blocking up front. On the other hand, an elite run game could buoy a more middling pass attack. Time will tell if this nameless voice in Arizona's front office has enough sway to get such a bold pick across the finish line.