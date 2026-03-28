Ranking Jeremiyah Love's NFL Draft suitors from perfect fit to crippling mistake

Running back is such a tricky position to figure out in the NFL Draft, and it's especially tricky this season. Because Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love is not only the best back in this class; he's the best by a wide margin, and one of the most talented players at any position. That's led to talk about how he could go as high as No. 4 overall, though teams could opt to pass on him due to concerns about the positional value of taking a running back that high.

These are what I view as the five most likely landing spots for Love. The list was dwindled a bit after free agency, and I'm leaving the New York Jets off because I can't see them taking a running back at No. 2 overall or Love still being on the board by their second first-rounder at No. 16. With that in mind, here's how I'd rank these landing spots from least to most sensible.

Way too many other needs

5. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for a receiver during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Drafting a running back with the fourth pick in the NFL Draft is one of those things that should only happen if your very good football team traded up, or if your pretty good football team is coming off a bad year due to something like a season-ending injury to your quarterback. In short: It's a luxury move, and these Titans are not in a position to make a luxury move.

Yes, the Tennessee Titans need to put more support around quarterback Cam Ward, but that support should come in the form of pass-catchers or offensive linemen at this point. Wan'Dale Robinson was a solid free -agent signing, but he's likely not to grow into a true No. 1 wideout. No. 4 overall might be too high to take Carnell Tate, but the Titans could consider trying to trade back a few spots and grab a receiver. Or they could help Ward out in a different way: by improving his defense.

Sonny Styles should still be on the board. David Bailey or Rueben Bain Jr. should still be on the board. The Titans need pass-rushing help on defense far more than they need to draft a first-round running back.

4. New York Giants

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) scrambles during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants know better than anyone that drafting a running back early can backfire. Saquon Barkley was very, very good for the team, but the Giants picked Barkley second overall in a draft that was viewed as being particularly good for quarterbacks. Sure, Sam Darnold could have been as bad with one New York franchise as he wound up being with the other, and Josh Allen could have failed to live up to his current play if he was saddled with the whole "playing for the Giants" thing, but the process behind taking Barkley there was still bad.

While there's no quarterback need for the Giants this time around, there are other needs that should come well before running back. Specifically, Big Blue has a number of defensive needs after finishing 26th in the NFL in points allowed in 2025.

Love would probably play well in New York, but the Giants have to know that they can't make the same mistake again — especially because with Jaxson Dart ascending, this might be the last chance they have to draft an elite defensive player like Styles or Bailey or Caleb Downs. They could also trade back and can then use the extra picks they acquire to fill out the team's depth.

You can make an argument

3. Los Angeles Rams

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs to score a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams seem pretty happy with Kyren Williams, but I'm of the mind that they shouldn't be. Yes, Williams has three consecutive seasons with over 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns, but something about his game has always felt off. If you look at some of his advanced metrics, they're not ideal, like how he ranked 40th among running backs in yards created per touch. He's good at finding the end zone and getting what's blocked, but he's not particularly dynamic.

By drafting Love, the Rams would instantly upgrade their explosiveness. Williams could still be used in short yardage situations, but Love expands the playbook for Sean McVay.

And at No. 13, the Rams would be getting some real value. With New Orleans and Kansas City using free agency to fix their running back rooms this offseason, the list of suitors if Love falls past the Commanders at No. 7 has shrunk dramatically. The only team between Washington and Los Angeles that might have the need at running back are the Bengals at No. 10, but Cincinnati has too many defensive issues to draft a first-round running back.

2. Washington Commanders

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Echoing what I said above: Don't draft a running back in the top 10 unless your team is actually better than their record from the previous season and is only drafting so high because of unforeseen circumstances.

In this case, the Washington Commanders fit that mold. Expected to contend not just for the NFC East title but potentially for the NFC crown as a whole, the injury bug ate Washington alive in 2025, limiting second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels to just seven games.

QB Starts Record Marcus Mariota 8 2-6 Jayden Daniels 7 2-5 Josh Johnson 2 1-1

Assuming Daniels is good to go, the Commanders should be much better in 2026, making this a situation where a luxury add at running back makes sense. It's probably not the best pick the Commanders could make here — they could use more talent on the defensive side of the ball or a WR2 opposite Terry McLaurin — but I definitely see the vision if that's what the team opts to do, and this would be a landing spot that sets both Love and the Commanders up for future success.

The perfect landing spot

1. Baltimore Ravens

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Now this one? This is the perfect landing spot, though it would require Love to still be on the board at No. 14.

The Baltimore Ravens have other needs, but with Lamar Jackson under center, having a good running back in the backfield with him makes the Ravens offense really tough to defend. We've seen that with Derrick Henry, but it's probably time for the Ravens to start thinking about what post-Henry life looks like. Yes, the former Heisman basically an otherworldly force who is seemingly immortal as far as football age goes, but time comes for us all, and Henry can't stay this good forever. I mean: He's the active NFL leader in career rushing attempts; the fact that he still averaged 5.2 yards per carry this past season feels like a small miracle. The wheels have to come off at some point, right?

Season Henry's Yards Per Carry 2024 5.9 2025 5.2

So what if the Ravens can use 2026 as a bridge to a post-Henry future by drafting Love here? I'm sure fantasy football managers would hate this because he'd see the least usage as a rookie in Baltimore out of all of his potential landing spots, but he'd get a chance to ease his way into the league while playing behind Henry. And then the Ravens can make a decision about Henry's future with the team after the 2026 season based on what Love showed and whether regression has started to hit the former Titans star. It's a win-win, right?