How the Raiders can rebuild this offseason with Fernando Mendoza replacing Geno Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders hit rock bottom in 2025, but general manager John Spytek has them set up nicely to kick off their rebuild with a bang.

In fact, said rebuild is already underway. Spytek managed to acquire two first-round picks from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 28-year-old pass rusher Maxx Crosby on Friday. That means the Raiders will not only select first overall in April's draft but also at No. 14 later in the first round (with four selections total in the top 100).

Las Vegas is expected to use that first overall pick on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, as it releases 2025 starter Geno Smith. The 2026 College Football Playoff national champion and Heisman Trophy winner will be donning the black and silver barring a very unforeseen turn of events.

Assuming things will go as planned on the night of April 23, Spytek should be preparing to spend most, if not all, of the team's $119 million in salary cap space this week. If I was in his position, this is how I'd spend it.

Protect Fernando Mendoza by prioritizing offensive line spending

Smith was the most sacked passer in the league last season (tied with Titans rookie Cam Ward at 55). The Raiders offensive line might as well have been the rusty turnstiles at the Oakland Coliseum, because they were stopping absolutely nobody.

Mendoza may be more solidly built than Smith at six-foot-five and 225 pounds, but he'll be split in half like a twig if Vegas doesn't properly protect him in his rookie year. Smith missed two games with a high ankle injury after being battered by the New York Giants and toughed out shoulder, hand and quad bruises previous to that. Mendoza's development requires something better.

First, Spytek should give free-agent center Tyler Linderbaum the $20 million he's projected to earn on the market. Linderbaum earned a 63.4 pass block grade last year from Pro Football Focus, which isn't particularly exceptional, but his 0.9 percent sack rate is miles better than what the Raiders have at the moment.

Then bring in a veteran to compete with right guard DJ Glaze, who had a forgettable 2025 season (60.6 overall grade, 63.3 pass block rating). If the Giants let Jermaine Eluemunor walk in free agency, Las Vegas can certainly afford his services ($8.6 million).

Find weapons for Mendoza to utilize

Next, Mendoza is going to need some reliable (and speedy receivers) to throw to. We all saw how he could tear up opposing secondaries with guys like Omar Cooper Jr., so just imagine his stats with NFL talent on either side of him.

Las Vegas finished 2025 with the fewest points scored (241) and the fewest total yards (4,168) i the NFL. Tre Tucker displayed flashes of brilliance, but he's nowhere near WR1 material. Depth pieces Tyler Lockett and Alex Bachman are set to hit free agency, leaving Mendoza with tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer and not a whole lot eles to rely on in the pass game.

That can easily be remedied by taking swings at top free agent wideouts Alec Pierce ($20.2 million) and/or Rashid Shaheed ($14.1 million). If Spytek wanted a more economical option with similar upside, he could target Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson ($17.6 million), too.

In addition to snagging a free agent pass catcher or two, Spytek now has the luxury of taking a wideout in the upcoming draft courtesy of the extra pick from the Ravens. There's projected to be at least three rookies taken at that position within the first 32 picks, and Ohio State's Carnell Tate should be the first one off the board.

Snagging the Buckeye would likely require a trade up into the top 10, but if Spytek is fine with waiting he could easily land USC's Makai Lemon (2025 Biletnikoff Award winner) or Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson at No. 14 overall. In the event Spytek goes with another position there, it's entirely possible Texas A&M's KC Concepcion will be available at No. 36 overall at the start of Round 2.

Fill the defensive hole left by Maxx Crosby

Finally, Las Vegas must find a way to stop the bleeding on defense, especially after sending Crosby to Baltimore. That's going to require making a splash at the EDGE position in free agency.

One option is already off the table, since Khalil Mack — who was drafted by the franchise in 2014 and dominated through 2017 — re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. Las Vegas could instead join the teams they spurned in the Crosby sweepstakes in pursuit of Trey Hendrickson. The 31-year-old will likely command a deal at or exceeding $25 million and may prefer signing for a contender over a rebuild project but, as always, money talks.

Cornerback Eric Stokes is an asset Spytek cannot afford to let walk in free agency. He recorded 35 solo tackles and defended five passes last season. Don't let the lack of interceptions fool you; his 73.6 overall grade per PFF placed him top 20 at his position, and he was the lone bright spot in the Raiders secondary. The 27-year-old is worth $7.3 million price tag and may even take something more team-friendly if the guarantees are right.

If Las Vegas is unable to land a top free agent at the same position like Tariq Woolen ($8.1 million) or Greg Newsome ($9 million), then there's plenty of talent in the draft. Spytek wouldn't be criticized for using pick No. 14 on a guy like Clemson's Avieon Terrell or snagging Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun at No. 36 in Round 2.