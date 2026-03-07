How the Cowboys, Eagles and Patriots can pivot after losing Maxx Crosby

The New England Patriots could turn to a veteran to shore up their pass rush while incorporating an NFL Draft target.

The Dallas Cowboys came in second place for Maxx Crosby, but they have opened the door to add a different Pro Bowler to help their defense.

Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby is no longer bound to the sinking ship at Allegiant Stadium. The 28-year-old was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday in exchange for two first-round picks (2026 and 2027).

ESPN sources: the Raiders agreed to trade five-time Pro-Bowl DE Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2026 and 2027 first-round picks.



The trade cannot be processed until next week, but it is in place. And Crosby is expected to be a Raven with two 1s back to Vegas. pic.twitter.com/rfExCLpXfF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2026

Seen as one of the top offseason trade targets, Crosby is now off the market which will frustrate some teams that were outbid by the Ravens. Now they'll have to turn to backup options to fill their needs on the defensive line.

Particularly, the Dallas Cowboys — who reportedly came in second in the Crosby sweepstakes — the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots need to consider alternative solutions. That may not be as difficult as it seems. Let's evaluate the best and most realistic option for each.

Dallas Cowboys - Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter learned the Cowboys were prepared to send a first and second-round pick to Las Vegas for Crosby but, obviously, Baltimore's offer was more enticing. Schefter's colleague Todd Archer reported earlier in the week that Dallas completed some serious restructuring of contracts for quarterback Dak Prescott, wideout CeeDee Lamb and guard Tyler Smith in order to become cap compliant for the upcoming season. That suggests Jerry Jones' always had a backup plan to drop some serious cash in free agency.

Signing soon to be former Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson would be the optimal backup option. After trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers and the lack of significant production from Kenny Clark in return, bringing in the four-time Pro Bowler would be a logical solution to fix what plagued the Cowboys defense which gave up the most points in the league last year (511).

Philadelphia Eagles - Bradley Chubb

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins released the 29-year-old and would be a solid veteran option for the Eagles who are in need of a linebacker with Nakobe Dean likely to get a pay day elsewhere. Chubb isn't near the level of a Crosby but he did record 8.5 sacks last year and forced two fumbles for the Dolphins.

There's a good connection between the franchise and 2018 first round selection. Chubb played under current Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in both Denver and Miami. That familiarity could play well in negotiations as well as provide Philadelphia with a near plug-and-play option for Fangio's defensive scheming.

New England Patriots - Khalil Mack

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson set to become a free agent, the Patriots need pass rushing depth desperately. Khalil Mack is a veteran looking for his fourth team in 13 seasons but he's still producing at a serviceable level. The 35-year-old recorded 5.5 sacks and forced four fumbles in 2025 which is nothing to sneeze at. The Patriots have nearly $40 million in cap space to utilize and Mack wouldn't be a splurge option. Instead he's an economical player that could provide more boom than bust.

On top of signing a free agent like Mack, New England should be looking to the upcoming draft for long-term help. The team has been mocked to select Cassius Howell out of Texas A&M, currently the eighth-best edge rusher in the draft. He recorded 11.5 sacks for the Aggies last season, the seventh-most among FBS defensive linemen.

