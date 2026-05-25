NFL injuries from OTAs that will have the biggest impact on the 2026 season

The next few weeks will test both medical staffs and coaching strategies as they race to get critical players back on the field.

Football activities are returning to NFL facilities, but with them come unfortunate injuries. Multiple teams are already sidelining players to avoid long-term absences that could bleed into the regular season, but others are having to adjust their best-laid plans for 2026.

Let's round up some of the most significant names unable to practice at the moment and how their respective teams could be impacted if their conditions don't improve this summer.

QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Buffalo Bills v Denver Broncos | Logan Bowles/GettyImages

Broncos fans saw their incredible season come to a premature close in the AFC title game after star quarterback Bo Nix fractured his ankle in the Divisional Round win over Buffalo. The 26-year-old underwent a second procedure on that same ankle in April and is currently not participating in phase three of Denver's offseason program.

The additional procedure was reportedly normal and scheduled, so Broncos fans shouldn't worry too much. But it's worth noting Nix's absence from workouts: He was a full participant last year, and we all saw how that practice benefitted he and the team. It's a long reach to go from missing activities in May and June to expecting a regression in the fall, but setbacks do happen. If he were to miss more than a month's worth of practice, then and only then should Broncos fans begin to worry. We all know Jarrett Stidham is not the reliable backup he was hyped up to be.

WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers v New York Giants - NFL 2025 | Al Bello/GettyImages

The New York Giants don't seem to have a clear sense of the health of star wide receiver Malik Nabers. Head coach John Harbaugh beat around the bush with reporters on Thursday, describing his WR1 as being "in the slog of it" and only categorizing his knee injury as "not simple." Harbaugh declined to give a timeline for the 2024 first-round pick's recovery, calling it "impossible to predict."

If New York has to do without Nabers' stellar abilities — or even if he can't return to his rookie heights — the franchise is in serious danger of further regression despite all the optimism of this offseason to date. Guys like Darius Slayton and Darnell Mooney won't be enough for QB Jaxson Dart to pose a serious threat to the rest of the NFC East division. After what looked to be a very promising spring for Giants fans, the 2026 campaign could be rockier than anticipated if Nabers isn't ready to go.

DT Roy Robertson-Harris, New York Giants

Green Bay Packers v New York Giants - NFL 2025 | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

To make matters even worse for the G-Men, the projected replacement for nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II is going to miss the entirety of the 2026 campaign. Defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris suffered a torn Achilles at OTAs, which takes another option off the table for New York's already thin defensive front. Despite being absolutely loaded with pass rushers, the Giants will now be without two massive bodies to try and shore up what was a porous run defense last season.

The Giants were gashed for 2,470 rushing yards in 2025, the second-most in the league behind only Lawrence's new home in Cincinnati. Without him or Robertson-Harris to plug up the middle, that number could climb even higher. It won't matter how much pass-rush depth New York has if it's the run game that kills them every week.

DT Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills

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The 28-year-old was not present for OTAs last week, and while that isn't entirely out of the ordinary for a veteran, it's worth noting considering the recovery he's currently undergoing. Oliver suffered multiple injuries in 2025 including ankle, knee and bicep ailments. If he's not feeling 100 percent yet, especially after reaggravating the first two injuries during his (potentially premature) return in Buffalo's divisional round loss to Denver, it's fair to wonder whether health concerns could linger into 2026.

The Bills' defensive line depth this season appears to just be Oliver and hoping for the best. He recorded three sacks and forced a fumble in the time he was available last season, but the team is going to need a lot more to sustain another playoff run. Without him, Buffalo could find it difficult to retake the AFC East title.

DB Kyler Gordon, Chicago Bears

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears | Brooke Sutton/GettyImages

Chicago's starting nickel back is reportedly dealing with a soft-tissue injury that has kept him from participating in OTAs so far. It's the right decision to sideline him before mandatory camp, but seasoned fans know that any time you read "soft tissue" that could mean anything from cramps to a nagging strain that just won't heal.

Gordon only played three games for the Bears last season, so he's going to need to maximize the snaps he gets this summer (if he recovers quickly) to re-establish himself as a go-to option in the secondary. Chicago is already thin at the position with just Josh Blackwell backing up Gordon on the depth chart. If he were to still have nagging effects as Week 1 approaches, there may be a scramble to shift guys around that could hamper the start to Chicago's NFC North title defense.

TE Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

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After an impressive rookie season (731 yards, six TDs) was cut short due to a serious groin injury, Fannin still hasn't returned to practice for the Browns as OTAs begin. The 21-year-old did participate in the team's voluntary mini-camp in April, however, so it's unclear why he was held out this time.

If his groin was reaggravated or a new ailment popped up, that would be cause for concern. The Browns are already having to deal with a confusing quarterback battle, and if the eventual winner doesn't have a consistent target like Fannin to work with this offseason, things could get dicey. Cleveland fans shouldn't worry yet, but his absence is worth noting if it persists in the coming weeks.