NFL injury updates: C.J. Stroud and the fantasy-critical injuries to watch this week

Unless you’re in some disgusting/weirdo/sicko/perverted fantasy league, there are only four regular-season games left in your season. We’re really getting down to the wire with this whole thing, and except for the people who drafted Justin Jefferson, everyone’s probably still in range of getting into the playoffs. Fortunately, there aren’t a bunch of massive NFL injuries this week, though there are some.

Let's see which injuries fans need to keep an eye on. The injury news for Week 11 is mixed. Some guys who’ve been injured for a while are returning (or are returning soon), some key guys who just popped up this week are out, and a handful of wild cards.

TE Sam LaPorta, Lions (Back)

In the first four games of the season, Sam LaPorta scored more than 10 points just once. In the last five games, he’s scored fewer than five points only once; he’s been looking like the guy that you drafted him to be.

Well, he’s dealing with a back injury, and now he’s officially out for the Lions’ Sunday night game against the Eagles, which is tough.

That means it’s going to be Brock Wright time. If you really need to get him, he’ll be available for you… But he’s also dealing with an ankle thing, too. There are definitely going to be better guys that you could go out and get.

TE Dalton Kincaid, Bills (Hamstring)

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills | Bryan M. Bennett/GettyImages

Having Dalton Kincaid on your fantasy team is pretty solid. He’s Josh Allen’s most efficient and effective target (which isn’t a great thing, real football-wise), and when he’s healthy, he’s on the field all the time.

You know that you don’t have a super-elite guy, but he has those games where he gets elite points; it’s just nice to plug him in and leave him in that TE spot.

Well, that doesn’t matter this week because Kincaid has been ruled out because of a hammy. If you think Allen and the Bills are going to keep funneling targets to tight ends, regardless of who they are, Dawson Knox and rookie Jackson Hawes should both be available.

QB C.J. Stroud, Texans (Concussion)

For the second straight week, Davis Mills is going to be the Texans’ starting quarterback while C.J. Stroud deals with his concussion. Somehow, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. With 25.7 points in their Week 10 win over the Jags, Mills ended up as QB3 on the week… Just as everyone predicted…

He also didn’t hurt the passing game. He got Nico Collins to 20.6 points (WR8) and Jayden Higgins to 15.2 points (WR22). That was Collins’ second-best game of the season and Higgins’ best game.

Did it help that the Jags’ defense is stinky? Absolutely. Well, they get to play the Titans in Week 11. Weirdly enough, their bad defense has allowed the 10th fewest points to quarterbacks. Part of that is because they get run on the seventh most, but it’s still a solid matchup, and Mills could be a good streamer if you're missing Daniel Jones (who is on a bye) this week.

RB J.K. Dobbins, Broncos (Foot)

J.k. Dobbins, Denver Broncos | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

We actually don’t know what’s going on with J.K. Dobbins, other than that he’s been a DNP with a foot on the Broncos’ injury report on Wednesday and Thursday. He might miss multiple weeks, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

Regardless, it’s looking like this is about to be RJ Harvey’s time to shine. He’s had a pretty limited role on the offense so far this season, but he’s made the most of it. He had 24.1 points against the Cowboys in Week 8 and 16.6 points against the Texans in Week 9. Week 10 was that Thursday night stinker where no one scored any points.

It’s got to be a huge bummer for Dobbins. All the dude has known in his career is injuries.

Ricky Pearsall, 49ers (Knee)

Ricky Pearsall is finally practicing again. That might not necessarily mean that we see him this weekend, but at least it’s something. When he does come back (and if there’s no ramp-up period), he’ll step right in as the 49ers WR1.

The last time we saw him was in Week 4 against the Jaguars, where he messed up his knee. In those four games, he scored 14.8, 9.2, 19.7, and 8.6 points. Since then, he’s just been eating a roster spot. Hopefully, the waiting pays off soon… otherwise, we’ll be looking at just another Bucky Irving-type situation.

RB Bucky Irving, Buccaneers (Foot/Shoulder)

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

Bucky Irving is also practicing again; he’s been ruled out for Sunday, but at least he’s practicing again. All we know about his thing is that it’s a foot/shoulder thing, and that until this week, he’s been a DNP at every practice since Week 4.

Maybe next week the Irving train will get going again, but at least we’re going in the right direction. Maybe just in time for the fantasy playoffs? Cross your fingers.

WR Davante Adams, Rams (Oblique)

Davante Adams left the Rams' Week 10 game early in the fourth quarter. Right at the beginning of the play, he was making a move on Deommodore Lenoir, and then hunched over while holding the side of his back; it was one of the more relatable injuries to watch.

Davante Adams is on the sideline being looked at by trainers for a back injury and appears to be in obvious pain.



(via: NFL) pic.twitter.com/tufaQrVSPp — Preme Football (@premefootball) November 9, 2025

This week, Sean McVay has said that Adams is going to play, but Adams said that he’s going to be playing through pain, and it’s going to be purely a comfort-level thing. That’s not great, because now you have to start him because of the upside, but he’s liable to run a route/go up for a ball/get tackled on the first play, and then bench himself because he’s in too much pain.

It’s not a good spot to be in, but you drafted a 32-year-old wide receiver, so this is what you signed up for.