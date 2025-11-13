Who to start and who to sit to win your Week 11 fantasy football matchup

I'm still recovering from the end of the Texans/Jaguars game and from Davis Mills leading Houston to a huge comeback victory. Mills was so good that he actually finished Week 10 as the highest-scoring fantasy football quarterback, which is just absolutely wild. So, should you start Mills in Week 11 against the Titans if C.J. Stroud is still sidelined with a concussion?

No! Don't do that! It was the kind of weird, fluke performance that won't happen again, and if Mills has to start this week, you can expect low-end QB2 production. There's not even enough there for me to write about him in the body of this article.

But there is enough to analyze about the following eight players. Here's a top start and a top sit at each position heading into Week 11 of the NFL season.

Start: Geno Smith, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

It's been a rough start to Geno Smith's Raiders tenure, but maybe a meeting with the Dallas Cowboys defense can be the thing that cures him?

Maybe! Smith has thrown 12 interceptions this season, but he's facing a Cowboys defense that's only picked off four passes while allowing more fantasy points per game to the position than any other team.

I keep saying you should be taking advantage of the Cowboys' defense by playing quarterbacks and receivers against them. Smith and the Raiders almost stretch that logic out too far, but not quite to a level where I wouldn't still vouch for Smith as a strong streaming play.

Sit: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence faced a very good Texans defense last weekend. He finished with just 158 passing yards and was the overall QB21, his worst finish since Week 4.

Things likely don't get much better this weekend. Lawrence doesn't the best pass defense in the league again, but it does face a very good Chargers defense that's allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to the position.

The Jaguars might have a Lawrence problem at this point. Like...you just can't trust him in a tough matchup, and it's not clear how this team expects to make postseason noise when that's the case. Heck, it's not even clear how the Jaguars expect to get to the postseason at this point.

Start: Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

No team has allowed more rushing yards to opposing backs this season, and that's despite the Bengals already having their bye week.

Meanwhile, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has finished as a top 10 fantasy running back in two of the past four games, and he went off against the Bengals in their first meeting, rushing for a season-high 127 yards. He makes for an obvious RB2 start with upside this week against a struggling Cincinnati defense.

Sit: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker III finished as a top 10 fantasy back in two of the first three games this season. He hasn't finished as a top 20 fantasy running back in a single game since then.

No, that wasn't a typo. I meant to say "top 20" in the second sentence. Between splitting backfield work and not being very explosive with the touches he has gotten, it's been rough. Just twice this season has Walker averaged over five yards per carry in a game, and not since Week 5.

This week, Walker faces the Los Angeles Rams defense, which allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. So, we have a guy who's been pretty "meh" all year, and now he faces arguably the best run defense in the league? Yeah, I'm out.

Start: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

Consistency has been a bit of an issue for Jaylen Waddle. Since Week 5, his weekly finishes look like this: WR5, WR21, WR85, WR3, WR29 and WR13. So, you might get something explosive, or he might disappear.

This feels like one of the explosive weeks as Waddle faces a bad Commanders pass defense. Washington has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position, fueled by the team allowing 1,779 receiving yards to wideouts, the most in the NFL.

Could Waddle be in line for his third top-five fantasy finish of the season? Potentially!

Sit: Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

The Chiefs defense has limited opposing wide receivers to the second-fewest fantasy points per game. The only better defense against wideouts is Denver, so this game could be a slog.

However, it's clear which offense you should trust more this weekend, which is why I'm not suggesting you bench Rashee Rice. Courtland Sutton, though, has finished as a top 20 fantasy receiver just twice over the last seven games and has just 54 total receiving yards over Denver's past two games. He's trending down heading into a tough matchup, so it might be wise to bench him in fantasy this weekend.

Start: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

This is one of those situations where it'd be great for fantasy managers if the Steelers weren't splitting snaps between two tight ends, but we have to make do with what we're given, right?

The Bengals have allowed an NFL-worst 12 touchdown receptions to tight ends this season. Two of those came from Pat Freiermuth back in Week 7, as he exploded for five catches and 111 yards.

It's possible that Jonnu Smith is the one who has the explosive game this week, but I prefer Freiermuth because he's been earning more consistent targets over the past four games.

Sit: Luke Musgrave, TE, Green Bay Packers

With Tucker Kraft out, Luke Musgrave saw the rise in playing time that we anticipated, as he was on the field for a season-high 76 percent of Green Bay's snaps. However, that didn't really translate into production.

Sure, Musgrave tied his season-high in receptions, but all that meant was that he caught three passes for 23 yards and finished as the overall TE29 for the week. Not, uhh, really comparable to Kraft's numbers.

And sure, that was a nightmare matchup with one of the best defenses against tight ends — Philly has allowed just one touchdown reception and the second-fewest fantasy points to the position — and this week's game is against a Giants defense that's theoretically easier to exploit, but it just feels impossible to trust Musgrave at this point.