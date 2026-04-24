NFL Mock Draft 2026: Predicting who your team lands on Day 2 (Picks 33-100)

Chaotic almost doesn't feel appropriately strong enough to describe the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Whether you're talking about the Ty Simpson pick by the Rams, the Cowboys being gifted Caleb Downs, the Chiefs trading up for Mansoor Delane, or a number of other things, it got weird on Thursday night in Pittsburgh. And that now sets the stage for Day 2 with the second and third rounds of the draft, picks 33-100.

Predicting those picks with an NFL Mock Draft after what we saw feels like a fool's errand — but no one loves running those like yours truly! So we're going through the 64 picks that will be made on Saturday with our predictions for how things could play out.

Predicting every Round 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

EDGE T.J. Parker | Ken Ruinard - GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Draft Order NFL Mock Draft Selection 33. San Francisco 49ers EDGE T.J. Parker (Clemson) 34. Arizona Cardinals DL Kayden McDonald (Ohio State) 35. Buffalo Bills S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo) 36. Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Zion Young (Missouri) 37. New York Giants WR Denzel Boston (Washington) 38. Houston Texans DL Christen Miller (Georgia) 39. Cleveland Browns OG Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon) 40. Kansas City Chiefs EDGE R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma) 41. Cincinnati Bengals LB CJ Allen (Georgia) 42. New Orleans Saints EDGE Gabe Jacas (Illinois) 43. Miami Dolphins WR Chris Bell (Louisville) 44. New York Jets CB Jermod McCoy (Tennessee) 45. Baltimore Ravens CB Colton Hood (Tennessee) 46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech) 47. Indianapolis Colts CB D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana) 48. Atlanta Falcons CB Brandon Cisse (South Carolina) 49. Minnesota Vikings CB Avieon Terrell (Clemson) 50. Detroit Lions EDGE Cashius Howell (Texas A&M) 51. Carolina Panthers WR Chris Brazzell II (Tennessee) 52. Green Bay Packers CB Treydan Stukes (Arizona) 53. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Germie Bernard (Alabama) 54. Philadelphia Eagles EDGE Romello Height (Texas Tech) 55. Los Angeles Chargers OG Chase Bisonitis (Texas A&M) 56. Jacksonville Jaguars LB Jake Golday (Cincinnati) 57. Chicago Bears C Connor Lew (Auburn) 58. San Francisco 49ers OT Caleb Tiernan (Northwestern) 59. Houston Texans RB Jonah Coleman (Washington) 60. Chicago Bears EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton (Penn State) 61. Los Angeles Rams OL Gennings Dunker (Iowa) 62. Denver Broncos DL Gracen Halton (Oklahoma) 63. New England Patriots EDGE Derrick Moore (Michigan) 64. Dallas Cowboys (via trade with SEA) LB Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas Tech)

49ers, Bills, Bengals, Colts, Falcons, Packers, Jaguars and Falcons make first selections

There were six teams coming into the draft with no first-round picks, and now we have eight after draft night trades. Here's a closer look at who these teams are taking in the second round to get their draft classes started:

33. San Francisco 49ers: EDGE T.J. Parker

35. Buffalo Bills: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

41. Cincinnati Bengals: LB CJ Allen

47. Indianapolis Colts: CB D'Angelo Ponds

48. Atlanta Falcons: CB Brandon Cisse

52. Green Bay Packers: CB Treydan Stukes

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Jake Golday

62. Denver Broncos: DL Gracen Halton

This draft class has been oft-criticized for being weak overall. That's more a lazy perception, though. It's light on blue-chip talent, but there is a deep pool of contributors in this area, which these eight teams can absolutely take advantage of. And with these predicted selections, I think they do just that.

LB Anthony Hill Jr. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Cowboys trade up again with Seahawks for LB

As Dallas wheeled and dealt in the first round, moving up one spot for Caleb Downs at No. 11, then back three spots to No. 23, they ended the day with three fourth-round picks in this year's draft and the No. 92 pick from the Osa Odighizuwa trade. With that capital now in tow, making an aggressive move for the middle of the defense at linebacker makes a ton of sense — and the Seahawks are an ideal trade partner.

I was stunned that Seattle didn't trade back from the 32nd pick given that they have only four total picks in this year's draft. But Dallas could offer them No. 92 and at least one of the fourth-rounders in order to move up. That would make a ton of sense for Dallas to go get someone like Anthony Hill Jr. He's a terrific athlete who still needs to learn linebacker, but that feels like a nice spot for him to land with Downs and Christian Parker to guide him.

Jets stop Jermod McCoy's fall with the 44th pick

After running so well at his pro day, people vaulted Jermod McCoy back high into the first round of mock drafts. That turned out to be incorrect as the league is clearly a bit wary of his knee injury and the long-term concerns that could stem from that. But at a certain point, like Arizona did with Will Johnson last year, someone will stop the fall of a good player.

The Jets make a ton of sense for that. The secondary still needs plenty of help and, while there's risk, that risk is far more palatable when you don't have to use a first-round pick. Just like Johnson was terrific when he was on the field for the Cardinals last season, McCoy can have a similarly positive impact for Aaron Glenn and the Jets defense.

Predicting every Round 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

WR Ted Hurst | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Draft Order NFL Mock Draft Selection 65. Arizona Cardinals LB Josiah Trotter (Missouri) 66. Buffalo Bills EDGE Joshua Josephs (Tennessee) 67. Las Vegas Raiders WR Ted Hurst (Georgia State) 68. Philadelphia Eagles S A.J. Haulcy (LSU) 69. Tennessee Titans C Sam Hecht (Kansas State) 70. Cleveland Browns WR Elijah Sarratt (Indiana) 71. Washington Commanders DL Darrell Jackson Jr. (Florida State) 72. Cincinnati Bengals S Kamari Ramsey (USC) 73. New Orleans Saints LB Kyle Louis (Pittsburgh) 74. Cleveland Browns DL Lee Hunter (Texas Tech) 75. Miami Dolphins CB Keionte Scott (Miami) 76. Pittsburgh Steelers OG Jalen Farmer (Kentucky) 77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt) 78. Indianapolis Colts WR Antonio Williams (Clemson) 79. Atlanta Falcons EDGE Keyron Crawford (Auburn) 80. Baltimore Ravens TE Max Klare (Ohio State) 81. Jacksonville Jaguars DL Domonique Orange (Iowa State) 82. Minnesota Vikings RB Mike Washington Jr. (Arkansas) 83. Carolina Panthers WR Zachariah Branch (Georgia) 84. Green Bay Packers OG Billy Schrauth (Notre Dame) 85. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) 86. Los Angeles Chargers WR Bryce Lance (North Dakota State) 87. Miami Dolphins DL LT Overton (Alabama) 88. Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE Jaishawn Barham (Michigan) 89. Chicago Bears CB Keith Abney II (Arizona State) 90. San Francisco 49ers S Bud Clark (TCU) 91. Houston Texans CB Davison Igbinosun (Ohio State) 92. Seattle Seahawks CB Malik Muhammad (Texas) 93. Los Angeles Rams WR Malachi Fields (Notre Dame) 94. Miami Dolphins OT Dametrious Crownover (Texas A&M) 95. New England Patriots S Genesis Smith (Arizona) 96. Seattle Seahawks EDGE Anthony Lucas (USC) 97. Minnesota Vikings S Zakee Wheatley (Penn State) 98. Philadelphia Eagles TE Justin Joly (NC State) 99. Pittsburgh Steelers CB Devin Moore (Florida) 100. Jacksonville Jaguars C Jake Slaughter (Florida)

QB Garrett Nussmeier | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Steelers take QB3 with Garrett Nussmeier off the board

We'll have to wait until the third round to get another quarterback off the board, but the Steelers getting Garrett Nussmeier at No. 86 makes a world of sense. They've been connected to the LSU passer throughout the draft process, and even if Aaron Rodgers does return eventually, they need more young help in the building.

The revelation that Nussmeier was dealing with a spinal cyst that was causing his oblique pain last year was eye-opening, but this is a guy with a ton of QB talent (especially between the ears, in my opinion) as well as NFL coaching bloodlines working in his favor. That all screams Steelers, and fans in Pittsburgh should be happy if this comes to fruition.

Intriguing Day 2 wide receivers keep coming off the board

There are a lot of great receivers drafted in the second round, but the Round 3 guys are super intriguing in this spot. Zachariah Branch pairing with Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan in Carolina is sick. Ted Hurst as been a draft process darling the Raiders could use direly. Elijah Sarratt and Antonio Williams to the Browns and Colts, respectively, is a nice swing on big, strong frames. And the Chargers getting Bryce Lance could be one of the steals of the draft.

It's a deep wide receiver class overall, maybe one of the best overall position groups in the 2026 class. I'd be shocked if we don't see teams try to take advantage of that with their Day 2 selections, provided that there's a need that needs to be addressed.