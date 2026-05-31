NFL Mock Draft 2027: Predicting where Jeremiah Smith and the top non-QBs will land

The 2027 NFL Draft class has a chance to be a very special one at quarterback, up there with some of the best we've seen in years. Arch Manning and Dante Moore are the headline names, but guys like CJ Carr, Drew Mestemaker and Julian Sayin could be big-time NFL players as well.

But beyond the quarterbacks, there are plenty of big names in the 2027 class, especially at wide receiver. Where will those players land? Let's look to the future.

WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Predicted landing spot: Miami Dolphins

We have a quarterback-heavy draft coming up, but my bold prediction for that is the Miami Dolphins will emerge from the 2026 season happy enough with quarterback Malik Willis that the team won't choose to wade into the chaos.

Instead, Miami will look at their roster and say "wow, our wide receiver room is awful," and the team will use the top-five pick it earns to draft Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. He's the best receiver in this class and a potentially elite NFL No. 1 option, and Miami's current receiver room is arguably the worst in the NFL.

I mean, this is a team that enters 2026 with Jalen Tolbert as the WR1? It should say plenty that third-round pick Chris Bell is being viewed as a potential breakout candidate and a top fantasy football sleeper because everyone is looking at this roster and thinking "I guess someone has to catch the football." Smith instantly transforms this receiver room.

EDGE Colin Simmons, Texas

Predicted landing spot: New Orleans Saints

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints have spent the past two drafts fixing the offense, taking quarterback Tyler Shough in 2025 and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson in the first round in 2026. Now, it's time to work on the defense.

With Cameron Jordan gone, the Saints need to add talent at edge rusher. In 2025, the team recorded 45 sacks, a number I'd expect they'll struggle to hit in 2026 based on the current make-up of this roster.

Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons can be a big part of transforming this defense. The SEC leader in sacks last year, Simmons has work still to develop as a run stopper, but he has a relentless motor when it comes to getting after the quarterback.

EDGE Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

Predicted landing spot: Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers probably have to stop wasting picks on offense at some point. The last time the team used a first-round pick on the defensive end was in 2021, when Carolina drafted Jaycee Horn. Since then, the Panthers have added a quarterback, two offensive tackles and two wide receivers.

The offense looks to finally be in a good place after Carolina made the postseason this past year, and now it's time to shore up the defense by adding a playmaking edge rusher.

Dylan Stewart is an athletic edge rusher who has all the tools to be an elite NFL player. He just has to turn those tools into production more consistently than he did this past season. That will be crucial for determining if he goes in the top 10 in 2027.

CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

Predicted landing spot: New York Giants

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore returns an interception for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants brought a lot of new faces in on the defensive side this offseason. We could see five new starters in Week 1, though Greg Newsome II is the only one who is in the defensive secondary.

The G-Men probably need to be thinking about how to improve a secondary that picked off just nine passes last season. Right now, Paulson Adebo is penciled in as a starter opposite Newsome, but he was only PFF's 72nd-highest graded corner last season. Newsome was 89th. One of them probably gets replaced by second-round pick Colton Hood at some point this season, but both should ideally be replaced soon.

Notre Dame corner Leonard Moore would be a strong candidate to do that replacing. He's a scheme-versatile corner who can get physical when he needs to and understands how to keep the ball from getting into a receiver's hands. Penalties could be an issue at the next level, but if he can clean a few things up, he'll be a contender to be the first corner taken in 2027.

OT Jordan Seaton, LSU

Predicted landing spot: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta needs tackle help desperately after their 2019 first-round pick Kaleb McGary surprisingly announced his retirement this offseason. The team added Jawaan Taylor, but he's probably not bound to be around too long, and Jake Matthews isn't getting any younger.

Enter LSU's Jordan Seaton, one of the best pass blockers in college football. He has to work on his run blocking this season, but he could immediately slide in to one of the starting tackle spots in Atlanta.

Atlanta also probably needs to make sure it makes the safe play here, as it didn't have a first-round pick in 2026. Drafting a strong and athletic offensive tackle is about as safe as the team can go in this spot.

WR Cam Coleman, Texas

Predicted landing spot: Las Vegas Raiders

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one seems obvious. The Las Vegas Raiders need a potential No. 1 receiver for quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but the team will likey be a bit too good in 2026 to wind up in contention for Jeremiah Smith. That leaves them looking for the second-best guy in this class.

There's a very good chance that Cam Coleman ends up being that guy. We have to see if his move to Texas from Auburn works out, but playing with Arch Manning has a chance to really unlock Coleman's game.

He would give Mendoza a reliable weapon, someone who has the hands to haul in all the easy passes but also the athleticism to make difficult plays down the field and in traffic. Adding a wide receiver is crucial next season, and this is probably the most likely way that happens.

WR Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

Predicted landing spot: Washington Commanders

There was a time when it looked like Ryan Coleman-Williams would be fighting with Jeremiah Smith for the role of "best receiver in this class." That's not necessarily the case anymore, but Coleman-Williams still stands out as a very good wide receiver who can make a major NFL impact.

And the Washington Commanders stand out as a team that's really in need of help at wideout. Terry McLaurin is a great player, but the depth chart gets thin in a hurry as soon as you get past him. Treylon Burks? Luke McCaffrey? Antonio Williams? Yeah...not ideal.

Jayden Daniels looked like a future top-five quarterback as a rookie. His injury-riddled second season has killed a lot of his hype, but Daniels is still someone you need to build around, and it would be terrible roster building to do nothing next offseason about the massive hole at receiver.

TE Jamari Johnson, Oregon

Predicted landing spot: Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings look like they'll once again be too good to draft a quarterback, leaving the position in the hands of Kyler Murray, or maybe J.J. McCarthy or maybe, by 2027, some secret third option.

That leaves Minnesota needing to make sure whoever surrounds that quarterback is good enough to help that quarterback win football games. And with T.J. Hockenson set to hit free agency next offseason, that could mean that the Vikings need to add a tight end to help out the offense.

Enter Oregon's Jamari Johnson, the latest Ducks tight end set for future stardom. With Kenyon Sadiq gone, we'll really get to see Johnson at his best in 2026, and that should push him into the mid-first round. He's a big player who is a menace in the open field because of how hard he is to take down, and he can give the Vikings a weapon all over the field.

CB Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia

Predicted landing spot: New York Jets

The New York Jets are going to be in good shape in the 2027 NFL Draft. In addition to their own pick, which will almost certainly land in the top five and be used on a quarterback, the team owns the first-round picks for the Colts and Cowboys, putting them in position to not only fix the quarterback position, but to fix a defensive secondary that finished 2025 with zero interceptions.

Now, I'm sure the Jets will pick a pass off in 2026. They added Nashon Wright and Minkah Fitzpatrick, then spent a second-round pick on D'Angelo Ponds. However, that can't be the end of it. More work has to be done in this secondary.

Georgia's Ellis Robinson IV got off to a slow start last season but came on strong as the season went along. He's still raw, but the athleticism and the instincts are there for him to have a long NFL career and to serve as a high-end starting corner for the Jets.

OT Trevor Goosby, Texas

Predicted landing spot: Tennessee Titans

The Tennesee Titans drafted a quarterback early in 2025. They drafted a wide receiver early in 2026. And in 2027, they'll be in position to draft an offensive lineman early as well.

It's clear that Dan Moore isn't the answer at left tackle. Last season, he ranked 57th among tackles in PFF grade. On the right side, JC Latham was 46th in PFF grade. Cam Ward also happened to get sacked a LOT as a rookie, so...that's something they have to address, and this year's offseason addition of Austin Deculus is not at all the answer.

So, the Titans should just take the best tackle on the board when they're on the clock. Trevor Goosby is big and strong, two things you like in a tackle. He's also athletic for his size, allowing him to get outside to block edge rushers.

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