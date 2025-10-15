NFL Panic Meter after Week 6: Eagles on thin ice, Jets drowning

There was no shortage of high drama in Week 6 of the NFL campaign. From the worst quarterback performance in recent history (sorry, Justin Fields) to a few high-stakes upsets, we are getting to the good part of the season. It's early enough that things can still change, but late enough that we are beginning to know which teams are in high gear, which teams are in park until further notice, and which teams desperately need a trip to the mechanic.

In this edition of our NFL Panic Meter, we will dive into 10 teams who stood out from this past week — 10 teams with a problem, however big or small — and determine the extent to which those fanbases should be pulling their hair out. From 1 to 10.

Green Zone (1-3): Don't really need to panic

These teams are going to be fine. Everything is still in front of them. Their goals are well within reach. You can sit back, relax, and look to the future with that gleam of optimism in your eye.

1. Detroit Lions

Yeah man, the Kansas City Chiefs are still good. It sucks. Nobody wants this, but it's the truth. As such, Detroit Lions fans can rest easy, knowing this is just a normal, perfectly acceptable loss in the grand scheme of a 17-game season. Detroit was the most dominant team in the NFL for four weeks leading up to this loss, which happened in primetime and in a hostile environment. Also: Detroit's entire DB room is hurt right now. Like, literally just about everyone. That won't get easier any time soon, but the Lions should be fine once the playoffs roll around.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sure, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost on Sunday. But the Seattle Seahawks happen to be one of the best teams in the NFL right now. Sam Darnold is a sneaky MVP candidate, that defense is rounding into shape — the Hawks are no joke. The Jaguars, meanwhile, still have impressive wins over Kansas City and San Francisco. Even the Houston and Carolina wins look better in hindsight. Liam Coen has earned the faith of Jacksonville fans until further notice. This team maybe isn't elite, but the Jags will be competing for a postseason spot until the bitter end.

3. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers lost a tough one in Tampa Bay, but here's the thing: Tampa is a buzzsaw right now. Quite possibly the best team in the NFL. The Niners still hung close for most of the game and their ability to stay as competitive as they have with Mac Jones is a glaring green flag. Jones deserves credit — he's just a solid, starting-caliber quarterback right now — but Brock Purdy is probably an upgrade and this team will only get healthier as the season progresses.

Yellow Zone (4-6): You know, it could be better

4. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos beat the New York Jets in London to advance to 4-2 on the season. It's hard to complain in earnest about a win — it's hard to win games in the NFL, even against bad opponents — but the Jets put together one of the lamest offensive performances in recent memory and still took Denver down to the wire. The Broncos' defense is phenomenal and that will keep them competitive, but Sean Payton's offense is stuck in the mud right now. Bo Nix is on fraud watch much sooner than anyone expected after his productive rookie campaign.

5. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders fell to .500 with a one-point loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Caleb Williams outdid Jayden Daniels after we got a far different result when these teams faced a year ago. Daniels is only a couple weeks removed from an injury and this Commanders' offense is still quite potent when it's rolling, but the defense is soft right now, and it's clear Washington is not building on the precedent set by last year's NFC Championship run. Not yet, at least.

6. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are on a two-game skid, with losses to the Patriots and Falcons. Those are quality opponents, but not exactly Super Bowl contenders. Their four wins beforehand came against teams with a combined zero wins. Like, actually. Buffalo beat the 0-0 Ravens, the 0-2 Jets, the 0-3 Dolphins and the 0-4 Saints. Those teams now have a combined three wins after the fact, if that makes Buffalo fans feel better. But it shouldn't. Josh Allen has now struggled in the clutch in back-to-back weeks. The Bills' defense is a bit flimsy. This is not how a Super Bowl favorite is supposed to play. It's early, but we are noticing the signs.

Orange Zone (7-8): It really does not feel great right now

7. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles started the campaign 4-0 and felt in total command the whole time, despite a stubbornly staid offense. Now the Eagles have lost two straight. Once to the Broncos behind a Bo Nix fourth quarter rally (red flag) and once in blowout fashion to the Giants (redder flag). There is a lot of positive energy around Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo right now, but New York lost to the Saints a week ago. That offense should not be slicing and dicing the so-called best defense in the NFL. Factor in Kevin Patullo's uninspired offense, which seems to generating discord in the locker room, and the Eagles are in a bad spot. The reigning champs deserve the benefit of the doubt, but if things get worse, the alarm bells will start ringing loudly.

8. Dallas Cowboys

There's no stopping the Dallas Cowboys offense, which is what the Cowboys defense says about its opponent every week, apparently. Dallas has only allowed fewer than 30 points to an opponent twice this season: in Week 5, against the winless Jets, and in Week 1 in a loss to the Eagles, which saw both offenses stall after a rain delay. Dallas can't stop anyone right now. Rico Dowdle just put up more than 200-plus scrimmage yards for the second straight week and Bryce Young delivered the final blow, not Dak Prescott. The Cowboys just aren't going to stop teams often enough to contend this season. That offense will keep them feisty, but unless Jerry Jones can conduct a bit of magic at the trade deadline, Dallas is approaching the point of no return.

Red Zone (9-10): Abort! Abort! Abort!!!

9. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens scored just three points in their loss to the Rams, which drops them to 1-5 on the season. It feels like we can probably stick a fork in the Ravens at this point. There's still a lot of season left, and Lamar Jackson is expected back after the Week 7 bye, but there's little evidence to suggest that Baltimore is a sleeping giant in need of its quarterback. The Ravens had a losing record before Jackson got hurt. Baltimore can't play .500 football the rest of the way and make the playoffs. It would take a truly dominant display to get back into the postseason mix. The Baltimore squad we've seen so far this season is not up to the task.

10. New York Jets

I just feel bad for Jets fans at this point. Nobody deserves this. New York fell to 0-6 after Justin Fields threw for 45 yards in London and was sacked nine times for -55 yards, which meant the Jets collectively passed for -10 yards. The defense held up against a feeble Broncos offense, but we've seen the Jets can torn asunder in games where jet lag (sorry, not sorry) isn't such a factor. Aaron Glenn is probably a fine coach. This is a roster issue, an organizational issue. The Jets are cursed and I'm not sure when or how that curse is broken. I just know Justin Fields will not be The One.