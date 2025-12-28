NFL playoff picture after Bears, Broncos clinch NFC North, AFC West

Saturday's NFL action was especially kind to the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. The Ravens beating the Packers and the Texans beating the Chargers locked in long-awaited division titles for Chicago and Denver. The Bears hadn't won the NFC North since 2018. The Broncos' wait stretches back to 2015.

That's not to say the Ravens and Texans didn't have plenty to celebrate as well. Baltimore kept themselves alive in the playoff hunt while Houston clinched a playoff spot despite starting the season 3-5. They've won eight in a row.

What does the playoff picture now look like going into Sunday? The most fortunate and unfortunate matchups are becoming more and more real.

AFC playoff standings after Chargers cede AFC West to Broncos

Team Record 1. Denver Broncos (AFC West-c) 13-3 2. New England Patriots (AFC East) 12-3 3. Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South) 11-4 4. Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC North) 9-6 5. Buffalo Bills (Wild card) 11-4 6. Houston Texans (Wild card) 11-5 7. Los Angeles Chargers (Wild card) 11-5

Still alive: Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

The Broncos beat the Chiefs on Christmas, opening the door for that Chargers' loss to clinch the division for them. Now they'll watch to find out if their Week 18 matchup with Los Angeles will have the No. 1 seed on the line. Losses for the Patriots, Jaguars and the Bills would give them the bye and home field advantage before Week 18 even begins.

The prospect of a Patriots loss is low. They're facing the Jets. A win and a Bills loss would give them the ACF East title for the first time since 2019.

A Bills loss is certainly in the realm of possibility. They're narrow favorites over the Eagles, but that's a game that could go either way. If Buffalo wants to push the division title race into Week 18, they have to win.

The Jaguars can't clinch the AFC South this week, but a win over the Colts would keep them a game ahead of the Texans going into Week 18's matchup with the Titans.

The Steelers control their own destiny despite the Ravens' win. A victory over the Browns would secure the AFC North for the first time since 2020. A loss, however, would make the division title come down to a do-or-die battle for the playoffs with Baltimore.

AFC first round playoff matchups

Broncos on bye

Chargers at Patriots

Texans at Jaguars

Bills at Steelers

NFC playoff standings after Packers hand Bears NFC North

TEAM RECORD 1. Seattle Seahawks (NFC West) 2. Chicago Bears (NFC North-c) 3. Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East-c) 4. Carolina Panthers (NFC South) 5. San Francisco 49ers (Wild card) 6. Los Angeles Rams (Wild card) 7. Green Bay Packers (Wild card)

-c: Clinched division

Still alive: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Seahawks are in control of the race for the No. 1 seed. Their game against the Panthers could put them no worse than one game ahead of the Bears, 49ers and Rams in the standings. A win over Carolina, a loss for the Rams on Monday night against the Falcons and a tie between the Bears and 49ers would lock it in.

Since Bears and 49ers happen to play each other. Both will be rooting for a Seahawks loss, so that a win would even things up at the top of the NFC. They're in the playoffs either way, but playoff positioning is still a major factor in their remaining games. The loser of that game can't get the No. 1 seed.

The Panthers are six-point underdogs against the Seahawks, but they're still in a close battle for the division. With a win and a Bucs loss, they can clinch the division. But a Tampa Bay win over the Dolphins sets up a winner-take-all season finale regardless of what Carolina does in Seattle.

As for the Rams, a loss to the Falcons seals their fate in the NFC West. A win keeps them alive, but only so long as the 49ers and Seahawks don't both win. If things go their way, they could be playing for not only the division title, but the No. 1 seed in Week 18 against the Cardinals.

NFC first round playoff matchups

Seahawks on bye

Packers at Bears

Rams at Eagles

49ers at Panthers