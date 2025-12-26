NFL prospects to watch in the Pop Tarts Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl and more

There's no doubt that opt outs have taken a bite out of bowl season's appeal in recent years; whereas even non-New Year's bowls used to represent one last chance for fan favorites to rep their schools, now the best players on every roster (understandably) don't see why the risk of injury would be worth the reward of a meaningless exhibition.

But while bowls aren't what they used to be, that doesn't mean they're a wasteland, either. Just look at this weekend: There are eight bowl games on tap for Saturday, Dec. 27, just about all of which feature NFL Draft prospects taking part. And we're not talking about fringe guys: We're talking about potential first-rounders and Day 1 prospects, all of whom you can get a head start on scouting.

EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

Dennis-Sutton was supposed to be the latest in a long line of star Nittany Lions edge rushers, but just like everyone associated with this Penn State program, he had a disappointing season in 2025. Still, the physical tools are obvious: If you conjured the image of an NFL edge rusher, it would look a lot like this.

Of course, Dennis-Sutton hasn't yet lived up to that potential, and maybe he never will; he's frustratingly stiff, and his lack of twitch puts a hard ceiling on his ability to get after the quarterback. But he's rock solid in run defense and has a great motor, and that alone could move him into Round 2-3 conversations.

NFL teams who should be interested: Cowboys, Ravens, Bucs

QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Clemson v South Carolina | David Jensen/GettyImages

Most of Clemson's best NFL Draft prospects — guys like DT Peter Woods, EDGE TJ Parker and CB Avieon Terrell — have decided to opt out. But Klubnik has committed to giving it one more go in a Tiger uniform, and he'll be looking to give pro scouts one more reason to overlook his scattershot play this season.

One of the best recruits in the country coming out of high school, Klubnik seemed all but guaranteed to follow in the footsteps of guys like Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. He never quite put it all together, though, as his accuracy and ability to read the field didn't progress as everyone hoped. Still, his arm is massive, and he throws a tremendous deep ball. Combine that with legit dual-threat athleticism, and you've got plenty for OCs to work with as a mid-round pick. If he lights it up in the Pinstripe Bowl, he could rocket up a QB class that's still wide open.

NFL teams who should be interested: Rams, Dolphins, Cardinals

G Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Pitt at Georgia Tech | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

An unsung hero of Georgia Tech's revival under head coach Brent Key, Ratledge's work on the interior is a big reason why QB Haynes King and this running attack have had as much success as they have over the last couple of years. His technique is still a bit raw, but he's a downright massive body at guard who plays to and through the whistle on just about every snap. If you looked up "mauler" in the dictionary, chances are you'd see a photo of Ratledge, and those bad intentions could take him a long way at the pro level even if his footwork and pad level don't improve.

NFL teams who should be interested: Giants, Browns, Saints

LB Isaiah Glasker, BYU

Portland State v BYU | Bryan Byerly/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Glasker stuffed the stat sheet in the middle of BYU's excellent defense, with 60 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions. He came to campus as a wide receiver, and it shows up when you watch him cover ground and change directions at the drop of a hat. Of course, it also shows up when you watch him try to take on blocks in the running game, as his frame is a bit slight for the NFL level. Still, this sort of physical ability doesn't come around all that often, and some team will take a mid-round flier on him in hopes that his play recognition improves with more reps.

NFL teams who should be interested: Vikings, Panthers, Broncos

WR Skyler Bell, UConn

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 04 Florida International at UConn | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Bell might've been the most underrated receiver in the country this season, racking up 101 catches for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns while carrying the UConn passing game. There's a chance he just doesn't have the size, strength or speed to set himself apart at the NFL level, but he's a technician as a route runner, and he's lethal once he gets the ball in his hands. You could do a whole lot worse if you're looking for a receiver in the middle rounds.

NFL teams who should be interested: Jets, Chiefs, Falcons

CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

San Diego State v San Jose State | The San Diego Union-Tribune/GettyImages

San Diego State's stingy defense had the Aztecs in the hunt for an AAC title all season long, and Johnson was arguably the biggest reason why, a rangy corner who's a legit 6-foot and shut off an entire half of the field at the college level. He's got the requisite NFL size, athleticism and fluidity to survive on the outside, and if he lands with a coach who can instill some of the finer points of the position, he could be a starter for a very long time. Don't be surprised if he has his name called in Round 2.

NFL teams who should be interested: Raiders, Dolphins, Rams

EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 11 Alabama at Missouri | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Like Dennis-Sutton, Young isn't the twitchiest or most explosive athlete. But he's every bit of 6-foot-5, 262 pounds, with hands like cinder blocks, and he's a load to deal with in run defense whose motor will run him into at least a few sacks a year. He's not a franchise-changing talent, but he should absolutely settle in as a starter provided you have someone else to do most of the pass rushing work.

NFL teams who should be interested: Titans, Commanders, Bengals