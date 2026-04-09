NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers doomsday scenario for Steelers and Ty Simpson's pro comp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again at the mercy of Aaron Rodgers. This year, though, it feels like they’re a lot more prepared for both cases, not just banking on him signing. That said, Steelers fans can’t be 100 percent optimistic about a Mike McCarthy-Aaron Rodgers reunion just yet. It could happen though and if it does, it would be the perfect storybook ending to Rodgers career — as long as it works out.

Rodgers' career may be ending, but Ty Simpson’s NFL career will soon begin and he’s already drawing some NFL comps as he’s preparing to hear his name called in the upcoming NFL Draft. Both player comparisons he got were interesting and optimistic. One has had a bit more success than the other, but if that’s how some NFL executives are viewing Simpson, it could be what keeps him in the conversation of being a Day 1 pick.

Aaron Rodgers is setting Pittsburgh up for another grueling offseason

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t determined if he’s playing again in 2026 or retiring.

Steelers haven’t given a deadline or timeline for Rodgers to sign but they have a preference.

Rodgers waited until well after the NFL Draft to announce he was signing with the Steelers last year. While it felt inevitable that’s where he was landing, he delayed the process. The Steelers kind of put all their eggs in the Rodgers basket so had he not signed, their season might have imploded. This year, the Steelers have been doing their homework on this upcoming rookie class. They’re still at the mercy of Rodgers, but at least they’re preparing for the worst this time around.

Adam Schefter said it best during his segment on the Pat McAfee show: You’re either playing or you’re not.

"What do you got on Aaron Rodgers @OfficialAJHawk 😂😂



I don't think there's a deadline but I do think the Steelers would like to know before the draft"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AQCZ88splr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 7, 2026

It’s truly that simple for Rodgers and instead he’s elongating a process that is so simple. That’s the problem with the Steelers still pursuing Rodgers. He’s always going to dramatize these types of things and complicate everything else. He’s too wishy-washy at times and it ultimately puts the teams dealing with him in a tough spot.

There’s a chance Rodgers calls it a career. But it just feels like he’s going to return for one more season in Pittsburgh. Either decision he makes, it won’t make sense why he dragged the decision out. I guess that’s just part of the Aaron Rodgers experience.

Ty Simspon NFL comparisons set bar high for rookie season

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ty Simpson has drawn comparisons to Jared Goff and Mac Jones.

Hype around Simpson continues to flirt with making him a first-round selection.

Some NFL executives are setting the bar high for Ty Simpson ahead of his rookie season. According to a Bleacher Report story, some executives are giving Simpson comparisons to Jared Goff and Mac Jones. Those are two different comparisons and two different trajectories. Goff, though he hit a rough patch with the Los Angeles Rams, has started a Super Bowl and helped engineer the Detroit Lions turnaround. He was written off and now he’s back in the fold of the NFL’s best. If that’s Simpson’s future, that would make it respectable for him to be a first-round selection. I personally feel like Jones is more comparable because both seem like they need time to develop into NFL quarterbacks.

Simpson isn’t a bad quarterback, but he’s only played one full season of college football. He’s not going to magically be ready to take over an NFL team on day one. In the right system, though, he will have time to develop and be ready in a year or so. Rushing a quarterback’s development doesn’t work.

Dallas Cowboys looking to get active with 2026 NFL Draft day trades

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones says Cowboys could make NFL Draft day trades.

The Cowboys could trade out of the No. 20 pick.

Jerry Jones said the Cowboys aren’t opposed to trading during this year’s NFL Draft, according to NFL.com. Now obviously a lot of what Jones says needs to come with a big-picture view, but it does open up the idea that the Cowboys could be looking to trade for some veterans. Originally, the Cowboys looked like they’d focus on building through the draft. Jones loves to land young prospects and win while they’re young.

While I think that’s still the approach, the idea that Jones could be entertaining draft-day trades is a sign he’s exploring all possibilities to get this team back on track. The Cowboys can’t win playoff games right now and every year they have the illusion it’s going to be a different year. Some day that will be the case, but it takes true roster building to do so.

The Cowboys have made draft day trades in the past so this doesn’t necessarily mean much either. It wouldn’t be uncommon for the Cowboys to trade up or back. What would be a bit of surprise if any draft day trades involved players. That said, Jones is saying all the right things, giving him a lot to back up.