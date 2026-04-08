Predicting the NFL Draft prospects most likely to suffer a green room freefall

Ty Simpson is a top quarterback prospect, but a lack of experience and average arm strength could lead to a green room wait if the Jets or Steelers pass on him.

The 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh could see stars like Caleb Downs fall. Despite his talent, rumors of a degenerative knee injury may cause teams to pass on him.

Aside from their shared position, Aaron Rodgers, Geno Smith and Will Levis all have something in common. Each of the three had to wait longer than they thought they would to be taken in their respective NFL Draft experiences. Each added a drama and storyline to the event that prompted many to whisper and wonder while they braved the cameras.

Not everything goes to plan as NFL teams take turns selecting players. Let’s take a look at who might have to unexpectedly stand by and watch others be taken ahead of them in the 2026 NFL Draft, which will be held later this month in Pittsburgh.

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the NFL Scouting Combine, Daft on Draft’s Cory Kinnan reported that he was told teams have concerns about Downs’ “potentially degenerative ACL.” Downs pushed back on the rumor at Ohio State’s pro day last month.

“Nothing,” Downs told Steelers Now of what he had to say in response. “They already answered it. Pat McAfee put out a statement about it. That’s not what my medical says, so it is what it is. I don’t really know who gave him that information, whoever that dude is. But it is what it is. I’m just gonna continue to do me. I can’t control what people say.”

However, just because Downs brushed it off doesn’t mean teams won’t be frightened. Safeties aren’t typically taken in the top-10 as it is, with Jamal Adams being the most recent such case (2017). NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein acknowledges Downs’ presence is evident but doesn’t think he’s “the biggest, fastest or most versatile player.”

Most mock-ups have Downs being gone within the initial 10 picks, but if teams begin to pass on him, could others balk, too? A red flag doesn't have to be large to cause a fall.

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Unlike Downs, there isn’t much of an argument against Tyson’s injury concern. The Arizona State wideout dealt with knee, collarbone and hamstring injuries during his collegiate tenure, and the hamstring issue has prevented him from auditioning in front of teams during the lead-up to the draft.

Tyson missed games in each of the past four seasons, but NFL’s Next Gen Stats’ score breakdown gives him an 86 total score, which ranks first among receivers that attended the NFL Scouting Combine. Tyson was a first-team All-Big 12 honoree last season, totaling a Sun Devils-leading 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdown grabs. One NFC regional scout told Zierlein he was impressed with Tyson’s toughness in last season’s Texas Tech game, a game in which he hurt both of his hamstrings but refused to sit.

The best ability is availability, though. If teams aren’t sold that Tyson will be able to stay healthy enough to consistently impact games, they’re not going to spend a first-round choice on him.

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

This isn’t a quarterback-heavy draft by any means. Fernando Mendoza is essentially stamped as the No. 1 overall pick already, and Simpson is the leader in the clubhouse as the next signal-caller to be taken — it’s just a matter of when.

The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers are potential landing spots for the Alabama passer, but if both opt for someone else, he could find himself waiting until the second round to get the call.

Something else that could possibly factor in is that next year’s crop of passers — much like this one did — figures to be impressive. It’s not a given that all of the quarterbacks in that class pan out, but teams might not want to commit to Simpson so early when they believe a surer thing could be ahead. Simpson only has one season of starter’s experience and didn’t play as well later in the campaign as he did early on.

There are other concerns, as well. His arm talent and velocity “are average, which limits his success,” Zierlein said.