NFL Rumors: Chiefs done with Jawaan Taylor and Maxx Crosby suitors emerge

With the NFL Combine officially in the rearview mirror and less than two weeks until the start of free agency, the offseason is kicking into high gear, as all 32 teams look to get their ducks in a row and their cap sheets in order once the flurry of transactions begins in earnest. For several teams, like the Kansas City Chiefs, that means moving on from some high-priced dead weight. For others, that means weighing a major trade. Here's what the NFL rumor mill is talking about on Monday, Mar. 2.

Will Chiefs be able to find a trade partner for Jawaan Taylor?

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jawaan Taylor will not be a member of the Chiefs next season, with Kansas City resolved to release its oft-criticized tackle if the team can't work out a trade before the start of free agency in less than two weeks. Given the Chiefs' depth on the offensive line (Jaylon Moore should be more than capable of stepping into the starting lineup) and needs elsewhere, it should be no surprise that they're keen to save some $20 million against their cap by getting rid of him this offseason. It would be very surprising if another team was willing to take that contract on, especially considering they can simply sign him for the minimum once he's released.

Potential Marshon Lattimore landing spots after Commanders release

Romeo Doubs cannot make a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Speaking of much-maligned vets that teams can't wait to get rid of: Matt Zenitz of CBS reports that the Commanders will released cornerback Marshon Lattimore, saving some $18.5 million in cap space in the process. Lattimore did nothing but disappoint since Washington gave three picks to New Orleans for him at the 2024 trade deadline, then tore his ACL this past November. He's about to turn 30, too, which means his market will be limited, but CB-needy teams like the Titans, Rams or Panthers could kick the tires.

Bills, Patriots among Super Bowl contenders eying Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It seems like the Raiders are finally recognizing that there's nothing to be gained by holding on to Maxx Crosby in the early stages of a rebuild, with SI's Albert Breer reporting that a trade involving the star edge rusher happening "maybe this week". Vegas will never be able to sell higher than right now, and he's almost certainly not going to still be in his prime the next time they're ready to contend. As for who might land him, Breer name-checks the Cowboys, Bears, Ravens, Bills, Patriots, Eagles and Rams as interested parties.

Giants in on Kenneth Walker, Jeremiyah Love among other running backs

Jeremiyah Love during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

You'd think the Giants would've learned from the Saquon Barkley fiasco that drafting a running back too high when you have other needs to address doesn't work out too well, no matter how elite he is. But Connor J. Hughes of SNY reports that New York is "heavily" involved in the running back class this offseason, both at the top of the draft with Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love and at the top of free agency with Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III. Using limited cap space or a premium pick here would ... certainly be a choice.

Where Vikings might look for QB help to push J.J. McCarthy

Geno Smith looks towards the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

J.J. McCarthy was apparently bad enough in 2025 that Minnesota is already looking to hedge its bets, with The Athletic's Alec Lewis reporting that Vikings brass is "ready to evaluate their options at quarterback". The Vikings won't be going huge at the position, but another viable starter who can either back up or push McCarthy feels essential. Among the names Lewis mentions as options: Geno Smith, Derek Carr, Kyler Murray and even a reunion with Kirk Cousins. All have shown more at the NFL level than McCarthy has, and Minnesota can't waste another season of Justin Jefferson's prime.