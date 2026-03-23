The Kansas City Chiefs could be looking at the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft as a way to address their long term solution on the defensive line. They could also address their massive need at cornerback after depleting that room this offseason. But in the interim, there’s a chance they go with an aging veteran. This season feels like the final chance that the core of this Chiefs dynasty will put together a championship run. They’re going to do anything they can to make sure they’re in the best position to win a championship this year. They’ll also have to look to the future too if this is the final chance at winning a Super Bowl for now.

Kansas City adding Kenneth Walker III this offseason is more proof this is a championship or bust season. That move also created a massive vacancy for the Seattle Seahawks in the backfield. Based on the massive, $168.6 million extension Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed Monday morning, the Seahawks were already preparing for life without Walker. Now their focus is finding the best (and cheapest) replacement they can to remain relevant in a loaded NFC West division and in pursuit of defending their Super Bowl title.

Chiefs considered 'possible destination' for Cameron Jordan

Defensive end Cameron Jordan | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Cameron Jordan has spent the entirety of his 15-year NFL career in the Big Easy. After opting not to re-sign in New Orleans, it opened up the door for the Chiefs to land the veteran edge rusher.

ESPN Chiefs insider Nate Taylor recently labeled Jordan as a possibility for the Chiefs still remaining in free agency, and it makes sense for a couple of reasons. For one, the Chiefs desperately need help on the defensive line. Chris Jones has been the pinnacle of the Chiefs defensive line, but at the end of the day, their pass rush wasn’t as deadly as it could have been. Adding Jordan gives them a real pass rusher that will produce results.

Kansas City is up against the salary cap, which is why they didn’t make a big splash move when free agency opened. That’s also why an aging veteran is the move while also looking for a long term solution in the draft. They got a second first round pick thanks to the Los Angeles Rams so I wouldn’t be surprised to see them use one of those in this deep pass rusher draft class.

Jordan has amassed 132 career sacks in 15 seasons. Will he be as elite as he was at the beginning of his career? Probably not. But at 36 years old, he’s still a good player to have on the roster and can still add to this defense. He had 10.5 sacks last season, which was the most he’s had since he had 12.5 in the 2021 season. The three seasons before 2025, he totaled 14 sacks, so there’s a chance this move doesn’t work out.

Seahawks in no rush to replace Kenneth Walker III

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Seattle general manager John Schneider didn’t exactly give Seahawks fans assurance that they’re going to have the best replacement for Walker, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. When asked about it, he told NFL.com that running back was a position where you can always find guys, seemingly indicating that finding a replacement isn't a priority for the team this offseason.

Although for a GM that just won Executive of the Year, I wouldn’t be too concerned with how he plans on rebuilding this running back room. He was able to turn the Seattle Seahawks into NFL champions in one offseason, surely he has a plan.

That plan could be turning to the NFL Draft or possibly making a trade for a young running back with a lot of tread that won’t be too costly. The long term plan is probably Zach Charbonnet, but with his knee injury and him possibly missing the start of the year, there’s no telling if and when he’ll be ready for the feature back role.

For what it’s worth, I feel like De’Von Achane could be a solid option, just on the costly side. He’s due an extension after this season and getting him on a one-year rental won’t be worth it for what Seattle would need to give up in a trade. For now, the Seahawks seem keen on working with their current options. They could still very much turn to the draft, using a Day 2 or Day 3 pick to find Walker’s replacement.

Jets keeping a 'close eye' on Carson Beck in the NFL Draft

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Jets haven’t completely abandoned this 2026 NFL Draft for quarterback assistance. After Dante Moore shockingly returned to Oregon instead of going to the NFL, it made Fernando Mendoza the top choice and essentially every one as Day 2 and beyond picks. Be that as it may, the Jets are still interested in quarterbacks in this year’s draft. According to Pro Football Talk, the Jets are doing their homework on Carson Beck.

I’m not against this move, but this should very much be treated like the Cleveland Browns have done with Shedeur Sanders. The Jets have to be careful with Beck and not force him into any situations. At the same time, patience is key. Beck, while leading Miami to the national championship in January, isn’t quite NFL polished.

The Jets shouldn’t bank on Beck to be anything more than a bridge option with upside right now. Could he turn into an NFL starter? Possibly, but the 2027 quarterback class is plentiful with talent, so Beck shouldn’t be the primary option here with better ones in the future.