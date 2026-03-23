Well I guess now we know why the Seattle Seahawks let Kenneth Walker III walk in free agency. There’s no way they were going to afford a big extension for Walker while also needing to pay Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba landed a four-year $168.6 million extension with the Seahawks, the most for a receiver in the NFL. This deal not only resets the market for elite receivers, but it also shows the Seahawks their plan moving forward.

ESPN Sources: Offensive Player of the Year and Super-Bowl champion Jaxon Smith-Njigba reached agreement with the Seattle Seahawks on a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that now makes him the highest-paid WR in NFL history.



The deal averages $42.15 million per year,… pic.twitter.com/WFBtZqE4L2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2026

At this point, the Seahawks have fortified their offense. They also need to figure out how to build around this team. The Cincinnati Bengals know all too well what it’s like having to cough up receiver money. The Seahawks now have to figure out how to build a championship roster with the highest paid receiver.

Seattle Seahawks have to figure out how to reload Super Bowl winning roster

Seattle knew Smith-Njigba was going to be costly, which is why they let several of their key players off their Super Bowl winning roster walk this free agency. The two biggest pieces were Walker and Tariq Woolen. They still have a young defensive core, but have to figure out how to replenish the key pieces that earned them the Super Bowl this past year. Of course the easy solution is the NFL Draft.

That can work for Seattle — as well as utilizing some minimum contracts — but the key will be longevity. They need to build a team that will stay competitive in the gauntlet that is the NFC West division. It’s going to be hard to keep up with the rest of that division if they don’t find young stars to build around and use the draft to keep them competitive.

Can the Seahawks offense survive with a pass heavy approach?

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, QB Sam Darnold | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks now turn into a pass-first team right? They lost the Super Bowl MVP in the backfield and can’t really afford to make big splash moves. They could find a reasonable trade to make, but with a quiet offseason so far, it feels like the Seahawks will have to switch their focus to being pass first. That isn’t a problem, but that puts pressure on Smith-Njigba and Sam Darnold to produce for this offense now.

I guess that’s why they paid Darnold last offseason. He did enough to deliver them a Super Bowl in his first season in Seattle so now he has to prove why he’s worth keeping around. This offense is going to exclusively rely on Darnold and Smith-Njigba. I’m sure the Seahawks have more moves to make, but for now, this is a passing offense.

How does Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s new contract affect other elite receivers that are due a pay raise?

George Pickens is the most notable name to think about when it comes to how Smith-Njigba’s contract extension affects the market. Pickens is playing on the franchise tag and if he does anything close to what he did in 2025 for the Dallas Cowboys, he’ll warrant a massive extension. One to the tune of over $170 million? It depends on how well he plays.

He’s certainly in line to get nearly that and possibly even closer to $200 million. If Alec Pierce can collect nearly $120 million without having a season with at least 50 receptions, then yes, any receiver that has a breakout year could demand top dollar.