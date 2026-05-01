NFL Rumors: Steelers bow down to Aaron Rodgers and George Pickens future with Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers have seemed to accept that no matter what they do, they’ll have to play Aaron Rodgers’ game, which for now, is the waiting game. The Steelers are awaiting confirmation that Rodgers will return to the Steel City for his 22nd season. For what it’s worth, the Steelers have prepared for the unlikely outcome that Rodgers retires or signs with another team. They put an unrestricted free agent tender on Rodgers as well as drafted Drew Allar to add to their quarterback room that features Will Howard and Mason Rudolph.

Former Steeler receiver George Pickens’ future in Dallas is once again in question. Just before the NFL Draft, Pickens was reportedly going to sign his franchise tag contract, though he didn’t officially sign it until Wednesday. The real NFL offseason is underway and there’s a lot to dive into. Here’s the rumors swirling around the NFL post-draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers concede to Aaron Rodgers’ elongated decision

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

As much as I want to jump all over the Steelers for not forcing Rodgers to make a decision, I can respect the fact that his decision isn’t going to dictate how they move forward. They drafted a quarterback and at least have a full quarterback room going into training camp. Art Rooney II did say that they expect Rodgers to make his decision soon and expect the Steelers to be the only team he’s considering.

That said, the Steelers will need to put pressure on Rodgers if he diverts from this new timeline. The Steelers are expecting an answer in the next couple of weeks. If he drags it out any longer, the Steelers need to start pushing back. Rodgers wasn’t so good last year that he needs to complicate this process or his answer.

The Steelers did everything they needed to do in the early part of the offseason, trading for another receiver in Michael Pittman Jr., while also drafting for need and filling some major holes. All they’re waiting on is their quarterback. All signs are pointing toward Rodgers. Just waiting on Rodgers to realize this as well.

George Pickens finally signs franchise tag, despite uncertain future with Dallas

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How you look at Pickens’ future with the Dallas Cowboys, depends on how familiar you are with them. The fact that the Cowboys haven’t negotiated a long-term deal with Pickens shouldn’t be a surprise. Look at what happened with Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott’s negotiations. They lingered through the offseason and preseason. This doesn’t feel like the end for Pickens in Dallas; not after how the 2025 season went.

Jerry Jones has already said they have long-term plans for Pickens. The way the Cowboys are handling his extension is on par. I wouldn’t panic yet, Cowboys fans. If Pickens wasn’t planning on signing with no long-term future in place, the fact that he signed should mean his future is probably in Dallas. That said, it’s not crazy to think that Dallas could let him walk in free agency.

They drafted a receiver in the seventh round so they didn’t prioritize that, meaning they’re probably leaning toward bringing him back. You can’t quantify what Pickens means to this offense. That said, they don’t need Pickens. They just need a reputable No. 2 option.

Travis Kelce hypes up rookie-laden defense after successful NFL Draft

Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce is loving the Kansas City Chiefs re-tooled defense, specifically R Mason Thomas out of Oklahoma. Thomas was one of the first three defensive players the Chiefs selected in the NFL Draft. They decided not to take an EDGE rusher with either of their first-round picks and waited until the second round to land Thomas. If he’s getting hype from Kelce that goes a long way to meaning this Chiefs defense might be headed in the right direction.

“The guy is a freak of nature in terms of athleticism and explosiveness," Kelce said of Thomas, per a story on NFL.com. "I can't wait to see how this guy gets after the quarterback.” He added that Thomas is a “game-changer for the EDGE position”.

The Chiefs needed to find a future EDGE rusher to anchor this defense and Thomas could be that player for them, which is a steal considering the amount of EDGE rushers that went before them and how deep this class was. They used their two first-round picks to take Mansoor Delane at No. 6 and then Peter Woods at No. 29.

If Mason is already getting hype from Chiefs’ veterans, it goes a long way to building that confidence for a young rookie. Mason having a strong rookie year proves they killed this NFL Draft.

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