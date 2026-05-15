NFL schedule release 2026: Ranking all 18 weeks by entertainment value

There are still 272 games in the 2026 NFL Schedule but it feels bigger thanks to the presence of new standalone windows. The NFL has added a game on Thanksgiving Eve, a Christmas Eve game, another Christmas tripleheader and strong Saturday windows from Weeks 15-18 to expand its footprint in the sports calendar.

Creating that many standalone windows, along with a record nine international games, can cause some weeks to be a bit thin on Sunday afternoons, when the bulk of fans watch their games. Let's go through the list and rank each week of the NFL schedule from least to most watchable in terms of entertainment value.

18. Week 11

Week 11 automatically drops to the bottom because it has six teams on bye, reducing the available inventory to 13 games. There is also a very suspect collection of primetime games as Colts-Texans, Vikings-49ers and Bengals-Commanders contain teams with significant bust potential.

The quality of teams sitting out in Week 11 is also quite strong as Green Bay, the Los Angeles Rams, New England and Seattle are all on bye. The doubleheader game on FOX is the battle of Pennsylvania between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, which could also take a big hit if Aaron Rodgers decides not to play this season.

17. Week 4

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Of all the weeks where every team plays, this is hands down the worst. The primetime collection is quite bad, the international game in London features two teams that missed the playoffs (Indianapolis and Washington) and the best game of the week (Rams-Eagles) is buried in a 1:00 regional window on FOX.

Broncos-49ers has potential as a lead doubleheader game for CBS but it isn't enough to carry a lopsided slate. This may be a week where fall festivities get a higher priority than an NFL Sunday.

16. Week 10

Byes hurt the quality of football in Week 10 as Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver and Tampa Bay all sit out the action. Commanders-Giants is a risky pick to start the week on Thursday night while Steelers-Bengals is not the sexiest Sunday night matchup, particularly if Pittsburgh doesn't have Rodgers.

FOX also has a nationally televised doubleheader game between the 49ers and Cowboys at 4:25, limiting your viewing options if Dallas doesn't bounce back. The strong Munich game between New England and Detroit helps but a very weak early window outside of Minnesota-Green Bay is a limiting factor.

15. Week 9

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow | Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

You can flip a coin between Weeks 9 and 10 to be honest because the quality of primetime games is about the same with a weaker international window (Cincinnati-Atlanta in Madrid). Only two teams are on bye in Pittsburgh and Tennessee, so having that extra game on Sunday afternoon is a tiebreaker between the two weeks.

Green Bay-New England has strong potential to anchor the doubleheader while Jacksonville-Baltimore is arguably the best primetime contest of the week on Thursday. There are a lot of potential one-sided blowouts in the Sunday afternoon slots though.

14. Week 2

After the relative banger that is Week 1, Week 2 is quite the reset in terms of expectations. Having the biggest Sunday afternoon window of the season helps, but the quality of the Sunday night and Monday night matchups (Colts-Chiefs and Giants-Rams respectively) is severely lacking compared to Week 1.

The NFL also opted to make Commanders-Cowboys the lead doubleheader game on FOX, which could be ugly since both of these teams missed the playoffs a year ago. Dallas has a lot of these 4:25 games to prop up weaker overall Sunday slates, but this one feels like a miss.

13. Week 13

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The week after Thanksgiving is a tough nut to crack for the NFL, which did get an intriguing Thursday night matchup with the Chiefs and Rams. That game will be higher quality than most Thursday games since both have a week of rest after playing on Thanksgiving, but the rest of the slate suffers beyond that.

Bills-Patriots is the lead doubleheader game, which is fine but weaker than most weeks. Sunday and Monday night's matchups are very boom or bust as well, leaving little wiggle room if the teams involved don't pan out as expected.

12. Week 8

The NFL made some strange primetime decisions for Week 8, including having the Panthers go on the road to Green Bay on Thursday night while having a suspect Washington team host Philadelphia on Sunday night. Having the most intriguing matchup of the week be stuck in a regional window on CBS at 1:00 (Baltimore-Buffalo) is also confounding.

The Monday night game is a saving grace as Bears-Seahawks was a strong candidate for the kickoff game before being passed over for the Super Bowl rematch. Chiefs-Broncos is also a solid 4:25 doubleheader game, but the league could have done better.

11. Week 14

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The fact that we have two teams on bye in Week 14, also known as the final week of the fantasy regular season, is confounding as always. There are two strong anchors in this slate, though, with Rams-49ers at 4:25 and Bills-Packers wrapping up the day on Sunday night.

There is a good mix of games in the early window as well, which helps the cause for Week 14 as a whole. Don't be shocked if Pittsburgh-Jacksonville is a Monday night flex candidate if either team fails to meet expectations.

10. Week 18

Gauging Week 18 is always extremely difficult in May since the slate only features divisional games with no assigned times or networks. We know that there will be three Saturday games and 13 on Sunday, making it a challenge for the NFL to ensure its broadcast windows all contain playoff implications.

The mix of games here seems relatively balanced with some potential heavy hitters like Steelers-Ravens, Rams-Seahawks, Lions-Packers and Chargers-Broncos in play. We will have a more realistic assessment of the true quality of Week 18 in December, so this is a placeholder for now.

9. Week 6

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert | David Butler II-Imagn Images

There are two monster prime time games on tap for Week 6, with Broncos-Seahawks being a Thursday night banger while Cowboys-Packers should draw huge ratings on Sunday night. Houston-Jacksonville is also a sneaky good international game while Chargers-Chiefs in the 4:25 window offers a good quarterback matchup between Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes.

A very soft early window holds Week 6 back though, increasing the risk that fans opt to go apple picking instead of turning on their TVs at 1. Monday night's game is also a bit boom-or-bust with Washington going to San Francisco.

8. Week 7

Primetime is a saving grace for Week 7 as all three of these matchups (Patriots-Bears, Chiefs-Seahawks and Cowboys-Eagles) have huge casual appeal. It might be the most complete collection of primetime games of the season, giving this slate a leg up over Week 6.

Like Week 6, the Sunday afternoon slate pays the invoice for the strong primetime collection, with few highlight games in the early window outside of Bengals-Ravens. The international game isn't the greatest while Lions-Packers is a serviceable lead doubleheader game.

7. Week 15

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams | David Banks-Imagn Images

Saturday football is back in Week 15 with a FOX-CBS doubleheader of Seahawks-Eagles and Bears-Bills, which should draw huge numbers on the Saturday before Christmas. 49ers-Chargers is also a solid start to the week on Thursday night while Patriots-Chiefs is an excellent capper on Monday night.

The two weak links in this group of games appear to be Sunday night, when Minnesota hosts Detroit, and the 4:25 window needing Dallas to be capable of hanging with the Rams. There are reasonable options in the 1:00 window if flex decisions need to be made though.

6. Week 16

This is Christmas week, which is one the league set up to take advantage of the holiday. Amazon Prime has a Christmas Eve game with Texans-Eagles and there is also a strong tripleheader on Christmas, two games slated for Saturday that will air on NFL Network, and a potentially dynamic 4:25 game on Sunday between the 49ers and Chiefs.

There is risk here that the schedule is spread too thin, with only eight games ticketed for Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are on Sunday night to give NBC a ratings floor, but having the Giants hit the road is incredibly risky since there are few options to replace the game if New York flops.

5. Week 12

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Thanksgiving week is also stretched out with the addition of a Thanksgiving Eve game, Packers-Rams, on Netflix. The NFL stacked its tripleheader again with an excellent trio of games (Bears-Lions, Eagles-Cowboys and Bills-Chiefs), while Black Friday's Broncos-Steelers tilt is elevated significantly if Rodgers is under center for Pittsburgh.

Putting Seahawks-49ers in the 4:25 window should also pay dividends while Patriots-Chargers is a perfectly suitable Sunday night game. You don't love Panthers-Buccaneers as the Monday night game but its a fine trade-off to make given the quality in the rest of the slate, although there isn't much to write home about on Sunday afternoon in the early window.

4. Week 17

Having Ravens-Bengals on New Year's Eve is fun and NBC has four strong options to choose from for its Saturday double dip, with most assuming that Broncos-Patriots and Chiefs-Chargers will end up there if the teams play to preseason expectations.

There are also strong anchors for Sunday night and Monday night with Eagles-49ers and Texans-Packers respectively. The weak link is again Sunday afternoon, with Lions-Bears being a risky 4:25 doubleheader choice if Chicago regresses this season.

3. Week 3

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This slate of games is highly underrated and has bangers throughout. While Falcons-Packers isn't the greatest Thursday night game, having Rams-Broncos and Eagles-Bears to cap the weekend is a great thing.

The 4:25 game of Baltimore-Dallas in Rio is also sneaky good with shootout potential while there are a lot of quality 1:00 games. It shouldn't surprise anyone that the Sunday afternoon slate can be quite good when it isn't being spread all over the week.

2. Week 1

If the NFL's goal was to build hype for the new season with a strong Week 1, consider this slate to be a winner. Kicking off with a Super Bowl rematch will be a lot of fun while Thursday night's 49ers-Rams clash in Melbourne has big ramifications for the NFC West right away.

Bringing back the double-doubleheader for Week 1 was a strong move and seeing key divisional clashes on Sunday and Monday night helps a lot. There aren't many weak links in Week 1, so this was well done by the league.

1. Week 5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bills-Rams is an excellent contest on Monday night, but Week 5 offers the most complete balance of the entire schedule. You have a pair of excellent options at 4:25 with Bears-Packers and 49ers-Seahawks, an interesting Thursday night contest with shootout potential in Bucs-Cowboys, and a very strong London game between the Eagles and Jaguars.

Sunday night's Ravens-Falcons matchup isn't the sexiest but has the potential for a lot of offense, which is all you can ask for. There is a lot to like in Week 5, making it the best slate of games on paper entering the season.

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