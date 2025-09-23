NFL standings ordered by points per game allowed: Packers gamble pays off

Defense wins championships, or at least that's what Bear Bryant once said. Through three weeks of NFL action it's become clear which teams have a problem keeping their opponents out of the end zone, and which can use a stout defensive unit and turnovers to their advantage. Overreactions are natural at this point in the season, and it should be noted that some of the contenders off to rough starts defensively are bound to turn it around – or else.

At the start of any regular season, defenses typically adapt quicker than offenses. This occurs for several reasons, as defensive units receive more playing time in the preseason than highly-priced quarterbacks and skill-position players. Eventually, the offenses catch up, scoring at will as we're accustomed to seeing. This season's been a bit different, though, with over a third of the NFL allowing over 30 points per game through three weeks. Well more than half the league has allowed over 22 points per game on average.

If Bryant is correct in his assessment of football at a granular level, these contenders have some work to do.

AFC East

Rank Team Opponent PPG Current record 1 New England Patriots 22.7 (T-18th) 1-2 2 Buffalo Bills 23.7 (20th) 3-0 3 New York Jets 31.0 (28th) 0-3 4 Miami Dolphins 32.3 (32nd) 0-3

The Buffalo Bills have a stranglehold on the AFC East, as they are the only likely playoff team coming out of this division. Buffalo made some small adjustments this offseason, namely adding Joey Bosa to their pass rush. So far, the defense has looked sound in two of their three regular-season games, giving up less than 20 points. An 81-point shootout (combined total) in the Bills primetime opener against the Baltimore Ravens is why their opponents PPG average doesn't tell the full story.

If another contender is to emerge in the East, it will likely be the Patriots, though most pundits agree Mike Vrabel, Drake Maye and Co. are still a year away. Pats fans should be encouraged with their pass rush so far this season in Year 1 under a playoff-proven coach.

AFC North

Rank Team Opponent PPG Current record 1 Cleveland Browns 22.7 (T-18th) 1-2 2 Pittsburgh Steelers 25.7 (22nd) 2-1 3 Cincinnati Bengals 30.3 (26th) 2-1 4 Baltimore Ravens 32.0 (31st) 1-2

Where do we start? The Ravens remain the unquestioned favorites in the AFC North if only due to their offensive firepower. However, a team that finished the season strong against the running game has been anything but that through three weeks. After giving up more than 200 yards rushing against the Lions on Monday night, the Ravens are scrambling ahead of another monumental matchup vs a familiar foe in the Chiefs.

As far as expecting the unexpected, the Steelers are a team to watch. Pittsburgh invested even more in their high-priced defense this offseason, but it hasn't paid dividends thus far, especially against the run.

AFC South

Rank Team Opponent PPG Current record 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 17.0 (T-5th) 2-1 2 Houston Texans 17.0 (T-5th) 0-3 3 Indianapolis Colts 19.7 (9th) 3-0 4 Tennessee Titans 31.3 (30th) 0-3

If it weren't for the Titans, which are an obvious outlier, the AFC South may be the most impressive division defensively so far this season. Strength of schedule helps, and what benefits the AFC South the most is that they get to play...each other. Whether it be the Colts, Jaguars or another surprise winner, any team that wins the South will have done so with six games on their schedule against relative cupcakes.

The Colts, led by Daniel Jones, have shocked the league early and are out to a 3-0 start. If their defense can stand pat in the top-10 all season long, it's exactly what they'll need to win a weak division.

AFC West

Rank Team Opponent PPG Current record 1 Los Angeles Chargers 16.7 (4th) 3-0 2 Kansas City Chiefs 18.7 (T-9th) 1-2 3 Denver Broncos 21.3 (16th) 1-2 4 Las Vegas Raiders 24.7 (21st) 1-2

The Chargers defense has been impressive through three weeks of action, and they'll be asked to do even more as Najee Harris suffered a season-ending achilles injury against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. If this is finally the season Los Angeles is to break out, they'll rely heavily on Derwin James, Khalil Mack and Co.

The biggest surprise in defensive rankings this week may very well be the Denver Broncos. Denver had one of the best defenses in the league last season. While it's early, Bo Nix isn't at the point in his development as a QB to lead the Broncos back to the postseason without a strong defense behind him.

NFC East

Rank Team Opponent PPG Current record 1 Washington Commanders 19.0 (12th) 2-1 2 Philadelphia Eagles 21.0 (15th) 3-0 3 New York Giants 27.7 (24th) 0-3 4 Dallas Cowboys 30.7 (27th) 1-2

Whether it be Bobby Wagner or Marshon Lattimore, the Commanders defense has vastly improved via high-profile signings of proven veterans. Dan Quinn, a former defensive coordinator in his own right who transformed the Dallas defense prior to signing on in Washington, has delivered exactly what the Commanders hoped.

As for the defense-wins-championships theme, the Giants and Cowboys are proof that a bad defense can lose a division prior to Week 4. While neither team was expected to take a tremendous step forward in 2025-26, they have little chance of keeping up with Washington or Dallas if they continue to given up 27-plus points on a weekly basis.

NFC North

Rank Team Opponent PPG Record 1 Green Bay Packers 14.7 (1st) 2-1 2 Minnesota Vikings 18.7 (T-9th) 2-1 3 Detroit Lions 26.0 (T-23rd) 2-1 4 Chicago Bears 31.0 (T-28th) 1-2

The Green Bay Packers traded for Micah Parsons to put them over the top. So far, Parsons has helped them do exactly that, though hardly on his own. Green Bay had one of the deepest defensive units even before adding Micah, and with one of the best pass-rushers in football instilling fear in opposing quarterbacks, the sky is the limit for the Packers despite losing to Cleveland in a low-scoring affair this Sunday.

As for a team to watch – the Detroit Lions have struggled to adapt without Aaron Glenn on the defensive side of the ball. They showed some encouraging signs on Monday night against the Ravens, sacking Lamar Jackson seven times in a primetime victory.

NFC South

Rank Team Opponent PPG Record 1 Carolina Panthers 17.7 (8th) 1-2 2 Atlanta Falcons 19.7 (13th) 1-2 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22.0 (17th) 3-0 4 New Orleans Saints 30.0 (25th) 0-3

The NFC South, per usual, makes next to no sense. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the odds-on favorites to win this division, but have struggled to finish games strong on the defensive side of the ball. That was on full display Sunday against the New York Jets. Per ESPN, the Buccaneers give up 5.8 yards per play in the fourth quarter, good for fifth-worst in the NFL. That is a subject Todd Bowles ought to address before it's too late.

If the Bucs have a challenger within their own division, one would expect it to be the Falcons. Atlanta hasn't been shy in spending draft capital and dollars and cents on defensive talent. While they have shown marginal improvement, Atlanta has yet to put it all together in a winning effort.

NFC West

Rank Team Opponent PPG Current record 1 Seattle Seahawks 15.7 (2nd) 2-1 2 San Francisco 49ers 16.3 (3rd) 3-0 3 Arizona Cardinals 17.0 (T-5th) 2-1 4 Los Angeles Rams 20.3 (14th) 2-1

Through three weeks, there may be no better division in football than the NFC West. It's far too early to say so declaritively, but all four of these teams look like postseason contenders, and all rank in the top half of the NFL defensively. There is a reason these things go hand-in-hand.

The Seahawks made a surprising quarterback change this offseason when they traded Geno Smith in favor of Sam Darnold, who serves as a marginal improvement depending on who you ask. Defensively, though, Seattle has proven effective against a relatively light schedule, holding the 49ers, Saints and Steelers under 22 points.

The 49ers have needed every point their defensive has given them given the amount of injuries suffered on the offensive side of the ball. Led by former first-round pick Mac Jones in steed of Brock Purdy, San Francisco has positioned themselves as early-season favorites in the West.